BRADFORD — Down 8-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team knew it needed to rally against Bradford Friday night to extend its season. Although they tied it up by scoring six unanswered, a Bradford run in the top of the sixth saw DuBois end its season with a 9-8 loss.
Bradford had the bats going early as they outhit DuBois 11-8 on the evening. Meanwhile, DuBois was able to get back into the contest with timely hits as Bradford pitchers also threw a combined 11 walks — walking in runs on three separate occasions.
The loss by DuBois ends its season as Bradford will now move to the District 10 championship game on Sunday against St. Marys.
Owen Dennison and Colby Shick were each 2-for-3 for DuBois as both had a double while Dennison had two RBIs and Shick had one.
After DuBois won the coin toss to be the home team, Bradford jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Maddox Splain singled with one out and Eli Haynoski drew a walk off of DuBois starting pitcher Ryan Mitchell. A wild pitch moved both runners up as an errant throw to try and get Splain out at third went into the outfield, bringing him home for the 1-0 lead. Caleb Weart — who led Bradford at the plate by going 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs — grounded out to Mitchell and scored Haynoski for the 2-0 advantage.
DuBois cut the Bradford lead to one once they touched the bats as Atley Palumbo and Hank Benton drew walks off Bradford pitcher Kohen Pantuso to start. Mason Blasco then hit one to right-center for the RBI single as Palumbo made it all the way from second.
With Blasco on the mound to start the second inning, DuBois got out of a jam as Bradford had one out with runners on second. That’s when Will Pantuso hit a liner to left as Everett Reiter made the sliding grab. Andrew Wright then tried to tag up and go home, but Reiter’s throw made it in time as Wright was doubled up.
After the stellar defensive play shut out Bradford, DuBois took advantage and tied it up in the bottom of the second. Mitchell singled to lead off and with one out, Dennison roped one down the left field line. That brought Mitchell home but Dennison was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.
Bradford was then able to take the momentum in the next two innings, scoring three runs in each. Cole Smith led off with a single to left. Two walks put Splain and Eli Haynoski on as Bradford had the bases loaded as Weart stepped to the plate with two outs. Weart then took a hack at a pitch that was high, but he made it pay off big time as it went down the left field line to the wall, clearing the bases on the three-RBI double as Bradford led 5-2.
DuBois went to Benton on the mound to start the fourth as Bradford got its lead up to six. After loading the bases, Griffin Attebury battled Benton and eventually walked to make it 6-2. With two outs and the bases still juiced, Benton hit Ryan Johnson with a pitch as Bradford led by five. Jameis Furlong then hit a single to left that scored Attebury, but Magnus Miller also tried to scored but was thrown out at home as Bradford led 8-2.
Down six, DuBois cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth and then tied things up in the fifth, plating three runs in each inning.
Reiter drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the Bradford lead to 8-3 and Dennison’s RBI single made it 8-4 with the bases still loaded. Mason Haynoski then took to the mound for Bradford and shortstop Eli Haynoski then turned a 6-3 double play with Shick at the plate — although it scored a run as DuBois trailed 8-5.
With momentum clearly with DuBois, they were able to tie it up in the bottom of the fifth as Rocco Morelli took the plate with no outs and the bases loaded. He would walk to bring home Palumbo as DuBois trailed by two, with Wright now heading to the mound for Bradford. Another great defensive play saw Eli Haynoski turn his second 6-3 double play in as many innings. And for the second time, a double play also resulted an RBI as this time Blasco brought in the run.
Jordan Lockett was then intentionally walked and Owen Bundy also got walked to load up the bases for Mitchell. That resulted in yet another walk as DuBois tied it up at 8-8 as Bradford then put Furlong on the mound and he was able to strike out Reiter to get out of the bases-loaded jam.
Bradford’s game-winning run saw Miller triple into right-center with one out. Reiter almost made another diving catch in left with Mason Hynoski at the plate, but the ball dropped before he could get there, resulting in an RBI double as Bradford retook the lead at 9-8.
Needing a run to tie and two to win, Shick did his part in ripping a double the opposite way into right field with one out. But with two outs, Cam Gasbarre hit a shot to center that had the potential to be tie things up. Unfortunately for DuBois, Bradford center fielder Splain was able to snag the fly ball and give Bradford a 9-8 win and a trip to the District 10 title game.
BRADFORD 9,
DuBOIS 8
Score by Innings
Bradford 203 301 — 9
DuBois 110 330 — 8
Bradford—9
Jameis Furlong cf-2b-3b-2b-p 3011, Maddox Splain c-cf 2210, Eli Haynoski ss 1200, Caleb Weart 2b-c 3024, Kohen Pantuso p-lf 3000, Andrew Wright 3b-p-3b 2110, Magnus Miller 1b 3120, Mason Haynoski lf-p 2121, Griffin Atteberry rf 2111, Will Pantuso eh 3000, Cole Smith eh 2110, Ryan Johnson eh-2b-3b-2b 1001. Totals: 27-9-11-8.
DuBois—8
Atley Palumbo cf 2210, Hank Benton 2b-p 1100, Rocco Morelli ss 2001, Mason Blasco 1b-p-3b 3011, Jordan Lockett eh 2110, Owen Bundy c 1100, Ryan Mitchell p-1b 1211, Everett Reiter lf 2001, Owen Dennison 3b-eh 3022, Colby Shick eh 3021, Colten Michaux rf 2000, Cam Gasbarre eh-2b 2100. Totals: 24-8-8-7.
Errors: Bradford 2, DuBois 2. LOB: Bradford 7, DuBois 10. DP: Bradford 2, DuBois 1. 2B: Weart 2, M. Haynoski; Dennison, Shick. 3B: Miller. HBP: Wright (by Benton), Johnson (by Benton).
Pitching
Bradford: Kohen Pantuso-4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Mason Haynoski-2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Andrew Wright-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Jameis Furlong-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Ryan Mitchell-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Mason Blasco-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Hank Benton-3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Furlong. Losing pitcher: Benton.