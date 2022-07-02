DUBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team notched its second mercy-rule victory in as many games Friday night, upending Punxsutawney, 11-1 in four innings, at Way Memorial Field to reach the winners’ bracket final of the District 10 Tournament.
DuBois got a dominant outing from starter Brandon Liddle, while its offense pounded 11 hits, five for extra bases, against a trio of Punxsy pitchers. Eight different DuBois players collected a hit in the win.
Liddle tossed a two-hitter, allowing one unearned run while striking out eight and walking a pair. He also helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Axton Carr once again swung the biggest bat for DuBois, going 3-for-3 with a double, inside-the-park home run and four RBIs. He also scored three times.
DuBois’ reserves also got into the hit parade.
Mason Blasco hammered a RBI double in the third, while Ryan Mitchell had a RBI infield single in the bottom of the fourth. Two batters later Darin Herzing ended the game early with a walk-off single to right that plated Mitchell to set the final at 11-1.
Punxsy’s Paul Zimmerman reached on an error to open the game, but DuBois then flashed some leather. Liddle got Brad States to hit into a fielder’s choice that erased Zimmerman and second. Liddle then snagged a liner back up the middle off the bat of Jennings Stamler and doubled-off States at first to end the inning.
DuBois then grabbed the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.
Carr got things started with a double inside the third-base bag with one out. He promptly scored when Bryson Maicki smacked a double to right. Dylan Colbey followed with a single to center before the runners pulled off a double-stealthat saw Maicki swipe home on he throw to second to make it 2-0.
Liddle then faced some adversity in the second as Punxsy loaded the bases with the bases with two outs on a Gavin Miller single and a pair of walks. However, Liddle left the bases full as he got a strikeout, his third of the inning, to end the Punxst rally and keep it a 2-0 game.
DuBois carried that momentum into the bottom half of the inning and plated three more runs to go up 5-0. And, they scored all those runs with two outs.
The rally was ignited by a two-out walk from No. 9 batter Rocco Morelli. That turned the DuBois lineup over. Lidde beat out an infield single and took second on a wild pitch before Carr singled to left.
Morelli easily scored, and Liddle came home too after the ball was misplayed. Carr in turn came home a batter later when Maicki reached on error.
Punxsy finally cracked Liddle for a run in the third.
Jennings Stamler smacked a two-out single to center, then stole second before scoring on an error.
DuBois got that run right back in the bottom of the third, though, as Alex Lyle hit a leadoff single and later came home on a double to right by Blasco.
Liddle then struck out the side in order in the top of the fourth before DuBois ended things with a five spot in the bottom half.
Liddle jump-started that big inning with a leadoff double. He scored when Carr ripped a two-run, inside-the-park homer to right that the Punxsy fielder tried to make a sliding stop on.
Maicki and Colbey restarted the rally with back-to-back walks before Lyle plated Maicki on a groundout. Mitchell then beat out an infield hit that brought home Colbey to put DuBois on the verge of the mercy rule.
Punxsy reliever Chan Neal then got Blasco to fly out to center for the second out, but Herzing came through with his clutch two-out, walk-off single to end the game early.
The victory propel DuBois into Thursday’s winners’ bracket final against St. Marys, which beat Warren, 12-1, Friday night. The site of that game wasn’t announced as of press time Friday night.
DUBOIS 11,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy 001 0 — 1
DuBois 231 5 — 11
* There was 1 out when the game ended.
Punxsutawney—1
Paul Zimmerman 2b 2000, Brad States cf-rf 2000, Jennings Stamler ss-cf 2110, Jace Kerr p-ss 2000, Gavin Miller rf-p-1b 2010, Blake Bargerstock spr 0000, Jackson Matley lf lf 1000, Chan Neal 1b-p 1000, Greyson Kendra ph 1000, Blake Hughes 2b 0000, Jet Riley ph 1000, Nolan Martino c 1000. Totals: 15-1-2-0.
DuBois—11
Landon Liddle p 3220, Axton Carr ss 3334, Bryson Maicki 1b 2211, Dylan Colbey 3b 2110, Alex Lyle 2b 3111m Vince Davidson c 2000, Ryan Mitchell ph 1111, Max Sayers rf 1000, Mason Blasco ph 2011, Owen Sweeney lf 1000, Darin Herzing ph-lf 2011, Rocco Morelli cf 0100, Owen Bundy ph 1000. Totals: 23-11-11-9.
Errors: Punxsy 2, DuBois 2. LOB: Punxsy 4, DuBois 4. DP: Punxsy 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Liddle, Carr, Maicki, Blasco. HR: Carr. SB: Stamler, Miller; Colbey.
Pitching
Punxsy: Jace Kerr-3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Gavin Miller-0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SOl Chan Neal-1/3 Ip, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Landon Liddle-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Liddle. Losing pitcher: Kerr.