DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team capped off its regular season with a 1336-1269 win over Bishop Carrol on Friday afternoon.
Ella Sprague led the way for DuBois as she put up a score of 286. In second for the Beavers was Liadan Conner-Park with a personal best of 277. Dominic Vizza rounded out DuBois’ podium with a 267.
Other DuBois scorers included Julian Roen — who shot a personal best of 256 — and Ian Hamilton with a 250.
For Bishop Carroll, Emily Bennett was the team’s top scorer with 264. Other scorers for Bishop Carroll included Seth Cunningham (261), Dave Weinzierl (254), Lauren Behe (245) and Dan Yuntez (245).
DuBois did fall in the junior varsity match, 270-257.
The JV contest saw Alena Nagle score a 93 to lead the way for the Huskies, with teammates Elaina Smith (89) and Hannah McMahon (88) contributing to the win.
Jack Elias led DuBois with an 89 as Jayden Overdorf had an 85 and Natalie Williams scored an 83.
DuBois finished its regular season at 10-0 as they will now compete in the state championship match on Feb. 18 in Jerome.