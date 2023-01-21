DUBOIS — The DuBois rifle team notched its second win in as many days of Friday, beating North Star, 1292-1276, in a match shot virtually with both squads shooting in their respective home ranges in real time.
Ella Sprague once led the way for the Beavers, shooting a match-best 290. Liadan Conner-Park and Dominic Vizza added scoes of 263 and 262, respectively, while Luke Gerg (240) and Alexia Austin (237) rounded out DuBois’ scoring.
North Star was led by Nicole Rininger, who posted a 269 for the second-best score of the day. Aidan Barbick wasn’t far behind her with a 267. Hayden Kobuck (251), Karlee lpley (2490 and Cody Snoeberger (240) closed out the Cougars’ scoring.
Scores from the junior varsity match were not available as North Star had yet to report theirs to DuBois as of press time.
DuBois (6-1) hosts Northern Cambria on Wednesday.