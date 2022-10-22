CHERRY TWP — With 270 rushing yards and 360 total yards of offense, DuBois (5-4) cruised past Moniteau (2-7) Friday night 42-0 in District 9, Region 1 action at Moniteau high school.
“We played with a lot of heart,” Moniteau coach Robert Rottman said. “They can never doubt themselves in that area. We ran the ball hard, but (DuBois) got the better of us.”
The wealth was shared by the Beavers as 9 different DuBois players got their hands on the ball while on offense, lead by running back Dalton Yale who rushed for 87 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
“Proud of (Yale) and proud of all of them,” DuBois coach T.J. Wingard said. “The lineman did their job up front and all our backs ran hard. Those kids deserve it, it was a good night for them.”
After a chess match of a first quarter that ended with no score, the Beavers got busy after Garrett Nissel got the scoring going with an 18-yard touchdown run.
Yale and Brendan Orr followed up with rushing touchdowns themselves to help give the Beavers a 21-0 edge going into the half.
“We made a couple adjustments on how we wanted to block a couple different plays,” Wingard said. “It worked for us and we’ll take it.”
“I think the only adjustment they made was our guys getting worn down a little bit,” Rottman said. “We got 150 pound guards going up against 250 pound tackles and eventually it wore down.”
The Warriors came out of the locker room at halftime set to kickoff, but pulled a Sean Payton and went for the surprise onside kick, which was something coach Rottman had in mind early on.
“We had to try something else,” Rottman said. “I was planning that from the beginning of the game when we lost the coin toss. After it we were hoping to spread them out a little bit.”
The drive for the Warriors after the successful onside kick ended after just six plays and no points for Moniteau.
Cam-Ron Hays scored the only receiving touchdown of the game off a 15-yard pass from Trey Wingard towards the end of the third quarter, which was followed up by rushing touchdowns from Orr and Hayden Ross.
“Moniteau we’ve known since we joined District 9 that these guys are tough nosed players,” coach Wingard said. “We really had to work on us being more physical and stepping up to their physicality.”
Both Moniteau and DuBois are near the bottom of the District 9, Region 1 standings, and will both look to end strong heading into the final game of the regular season.
“Our thoughts are we are going to go prepare to win a football game this week,” Rottman said. “That’s just how we prepare every week.”
The Warriors and Beavers will both have home match-ups next Friday as Moniteau will host Keystone, while DuBois plans to host Hollidaysburg.
“(Hollidaysburg) is a 5A school in District 6,” Wingard said. “They play a very difficult schedule. They as well will be physical and play hard and it’s our job to get the kids ready and we will.”