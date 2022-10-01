HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois cross country teams made the trip to Hollidaysburg Thursday afternoon and came home with a varsity split in the dual meet.
The Lady Beavers captured a 17-38 victory on the strength of placing five runners in the Top 6, while the Beavers dropped a 22-33 contest despite Rudy Williams making it a clean sweep in terms of individual winners on the day for DuBois.
Morgan Roemer once again headlined the Lady Beavers’ victory as she cruised to victory over teammate Morgan King by a healthy margin, 19:43-21:17. They were the only girls to break 22 minutes on the day as DuBois was without the services of Sidney Beers.
Lady Beavers Morgan Rothrock (22:19) crossed in third, besting fourth-place finisher Rylan Carney (23:12) of Hollidaysburg by nearly a minute herself.
DuBois’ Gabby Horner (24:01) rounded out the Top 5, while teammate Julia Wirths (24:05) was right behind in sixth. Hollidaysburg had the sixth through 10th-place finishers, while Lady Beaver Hillary Beers (25:06) was 11th.
“The team competed in three races over the past week, so today’s victory speaks to the ladies’ strength and determination,” said DuBois coach Cory Yarus. “Morgan Roemer took a commanding lead over the Golden Tigers to inspire the Lady Beavers to a near sweep.
“The ladies’ running form continues to improve over the season. Additionally, strength training has shown dividends in stamina and recovery times. I am very pleased with the ladies’ continued success. The credit is owed to the student-athletes that show up every day for practice, rain or shine, and give 110% to the sport of distance running.”
Over on the boys’s side, Williams took home top honors by eight seconds over Hollidaysburg’s Abe Manfred, 18:23-18:31. Unfortunately for DuBois, Golden Tigers also claimed third and fourth place, as well as spots 7th, 8th and 10th to upend the Beavers.
DuBois did get a 5th-place finish from Jaedon Yarus (19:25), while teammate Trent LaBenne (19:37) wasn’t far behind in sixth. Alex Horsely (20:56) crossed in 9th and Tyler Stevens (21:26) was 12th.
“Rudy ran a strong race today against some stiff competition,” said Yarus. “He remarked that the Golden Tiger challenged for position at several points along the race, but he was committed to staying in the lead.
“Jaedon Yarus and Trent LaBenne continue to challenge one another for the second team place. Jaedon is leaving a legacy with the Beavers courtesy of his raw determination and ‘full send’ attitude. This is what you hope each senior will do for the next generation coming up.
“Alex Horsley and Tyler Stevens closed out the Beavers’ scoring positions by holding excellent splits. I appreciate each senior giving it their all in today’s race and am very proud of each of them as they approach the end of their final season with the Beavers. They finished exhausted but proud of their efforts. You cannot ask for anything more than that as a coach.”
The Lady Beavers improved to 13-2 on the season, while the Beavers fell to 8-9.
Hollidaysburg girls won the junior high meet, 22-33.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday in a quad-meet at Elk County Catholic that also features DuBois Central Catholic and Brookville.