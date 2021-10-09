DuBOIS — The DuBois football team got off to a slow start this season but has since pulled a complete 180 and been playing dominating football in recent weeks.
That trend continued Friday night as the Beavers once again controlled the trenches on both sides of ball to capture its fourth straight victory and second mercy-rule win in a row with a 51-7 dismantling of Moniteau at EJ Mansell Stadium.
The visiting Warriors couldn’t get anything going against a DuBois defense that has been stout this season, especially against the run, and on the other side of the ball couldn’t slow down what has proved to be potent Beavers’ ground attack.
DuBois (4-3) scored on five of its six first-half possessions, while its defense added a safety on a bad punt snap by Moniteau as it held the Warriors to just 13 first-half yards (1 on the ground).
The end result of that dominant first-half performance saw the Beavers take a 37-0 lead into the break and begin the second half with a running clock. DuBois then scored on its first two drives of the third quarter, with Moniteau finding the end zone for its lone score in between.
The Beavers finished the night with a decided advantage in total yards 428-118, including 312-57 on the ground. Austin Henery led the DuBois rushing attack with 11 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Braxton Adams had eight carries for 75 yards and two scores.
In all, nine different Beavers carried the football with five rushing for at least 20 yards.
DuBois’ quarterback duo of Cam-Ron Hays and Austin Mitchell also were efficient when called upon to throw the ball in the first half. The Beavers did attempt a pass after the break.
Hays was 7 of 9 for 81 yards and two touchdowns, while Mitchell finished 3 of 4 for 35 yards. Derraick Burkett led the receiving corps with five grabs for 65 yards and a score, while Adams had two catches for 35 yards and a TD.
“It’s been consistent growth and improvement in practice and getting game plans on paper that we feel will be successful,” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard. “And, the kids have bought in.
“We have really fun practices and we’re working hard and getting that important work done. There is a lot of learning going on at the same time, and I give the kids credit. We flipped a switch here the past month, and it’s fun to be around.”
Moniteau (1-5) got the ball to open the game but mustered just one yard on three plays on the DuBois defense forced a punt.
The Beavers took over at their own 43 on the change of possession and needed just five plays to open the scoring as a big pass interference call on the Warriors on third-and-10 aided the drive.
Henery ripped off a 28-yard touchdown run three plays later, with the first of Charlie Harman’s seven extra points making in 7-0 just 3:25 into the game.
The DuBois defense then set up the offense in prime field position at the Warrior 20 after Kaden Clark blocked a punt. A false start penalty pushed DuBois back five yards to start the drive, before the Beavers got a little luck two plays later.
A swing pass to Adams was tipped by a Moniteau defender, but Adams kept his focus on the ball, hauled it in and raced 23 yards to the end zone to quickly make it 14-0.
The Beavers promptly got the ball right back on a squib kickoff when Clark pounced on a loose football at the Moniteau 35.
Adams broke free for a touchdown run on the first play, but a holding penalty negated the score and brought the ball back to the 33. That penalty proved be even more costly, as the drive was the lone one DuBois didn’t score on in the first half.
Moniteau couldn’t capitalize though, as they were forced to punt again after three plays. The Warriors didn’t have a first down in opening two quarters.
DuBois got the ball back at its own 39 after a short 20-yard boot and promptly put together a nine-play scoring drive that saw the Beavers overcome a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block in the back on another run by Adams.
That put DuBois in a first-and-25 situation and eventually Henery extended the drive when he powered up the middle for 11 yards on a fullback dive on fourth-and-1.
Hays hit Burkett in stride in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown pass two plays later to make it 21-0 with 9:55 left in the second quarter.
The Beavers were far from done scoring in the half, though.
After forcing another three-and-out by the Warriors, DuBois marched 73 yards on seven plays on its next offensive possession. The big play was a 25-yard pass by Austin Mitchell to Burkett on third-and-9. That set up a 24-yard TD run by Adams that made it 28-0.
Disaster struck Moniteau on the ensuing kickoff, which ricocheted off a Warrior and was recovered by DuBois at the Beaver 48.
Henery ripped off a 15-yard run on the first play, then added runs of 9 and 4 yards. The Beavers reached the red zone on a 7-yard grab by Brycen Dinkfelt, which set up a 17-yard touchdown run by Adams with 3:57 remaining in the half.
That score, coupled with Harman’s extra point, potentially put the mercy clock in play to start the second half. And, that’s what happened as the Beaver “D” forced Moniteau’s fifth punt of the first half at its own 24.
A bad snap sailed into the end zone as the Beavers tacked on two more points to lead 37-0 at the half.
DuBois carried that momentum into the second half finding the end zone on its first two drives of the third quarter as Henery scored on runs of 4 and 20 yards.
In between those scores, Moniteau put together its lone scoring drive of the night. The Warriors only needed to go 35 yards after a 44-yard kickoff return by Hunter Stalker.
Quarterback David Dessicino hit Matt Martino for 14 yards on the first play, which was more yards than the Warriors had the entire first half. Dessicino then broke free for 20 yards before powering in from the 1-yard line with 5:04 left in the third. Connor Alfreno booted the extra point.
Henery’s 20-yard scoring rumble late in the quarter proved to be the final points scored by either team.
DuBois is back at home next week as the Beavers host Punxsutawney for Senior Night.