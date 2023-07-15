DUBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team battled its way out of the loser’s bracket and earned the right to play for a state title today with a pair of thrilling victories Friday afternoon at Stern Family Field.
DuBois won both games in the seventh, including one in walk-off fashion, to secure its third straight win in the loser’s bracket after a tough 5-4 walk-off loss to Downingtown West on Wednesday night.
DuBois manager Chris Deeb made the decision to go with his two aces — Samson Deeb and Noah Farrell — to win both games Saturday in hopes of making the state championship game.
And, that decision paid off as both tossed 5 2/3 strong innings before hitting the 95-pitch limit. Talon Hodge then came on in relief in both games and threw the final 1 1/3 innings to collect a pair of victories to help send DuBois to the final.
DuBois opened its day with a back-and-forth battle against Section 4 champ Hollidaysburg that ended with the host team winning in walk-off, 7-6, following a little controversy in the bottom of the seventh.
A missed call at home plate on a Sansom Deeb squeeze bunt attempt allowed DuBois to pull even at 6-6. Boston Graham then ripped a walk-off single inside the third-base bag a couple pitches later to give DuBois the thrilling 7-6 victory and know Hollidaysburg out of the tournament. Graham was 3-for-5 with the RBI and two runs scored.
That victory earned DuBois a rematch with Downingtown West, which lost a 4-1 contest to Warrior Run Thursday night, with Friday’s matchup being even tighter game as contest.
DuBois’ Farrell and Downingtown’s Eddie Davies duked it out in a good, old-fashion pitching dual as the teams went to the seventh tied 1-1.
Davies tossed six innings before hitting the pitch limit, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out six and walking five. As for Farrell, he hit the pitch limit with two outs in the fifth after giving up an earned run on two hits. He struck out nine and walked a pair.
Hodge and DuBois got out of a mini-jam in the bottom of the sixth, then DuBois grabbed the lead with a run in the seventh against reliever Ryan Mazon.
Quin Morgan was hit by a pitch to open the inning but quickly erased when Deeb hit into a fielder’s choice. Graham followed with a single to center before Farrell smacked a single to right that plated Deeb with the go-ahead run.
Mazon countered with back-to-back outs, but Farrell had done the damage and put DuBois up 2-1.
Hodge then made quick work of Downingtown West in the bottom of the seventh, retiring the side in order. Deeb ended the game with a nice play where he got to a ball hit up the middle by Tyler Guy and fired to first to end the game and send the DuBois crowd into a frenzy.
DuBois now finds itself behind the 8-Ball pitching-wise, having to beat Warrior Run twice today to be crowned Pennsylvania State Tournament champions.
DuBois top four pitchers — Farrell, Deeb, Hodge and Hunter Allman all not eligible to throw. On top of that, starting center fielder Danny Dixon injured his ankle beating on a fielder’s choice that scored a run in the bottom of the sixth of the first game Friday. Dixon’s status for today is up in the air.
“Those were two great games and two great wins,” said DuBois manager Chris Deeb. “We battled all day, everyone played together and we got some clutch hits when we needed them. The pitching worked out too. We decided to go with our 1 and 2 (Farrell and Deeb) because there was no sense saving them if there was nothing to save them for (if lost Friday).
“They both pitched great games, and Talon came in both games and finished them off for us. He wouldn’t have been able to pitch (today), so that made the most sense and he got the job done.
“Now, we just have to let the chips fall where they may (pitching-wise) for Saturday (today’s title game). These are the best teams in the state, so we’re just happy to be in the mix.
“On a good note, it seems like every other game we seem to hit well, and we didn’t hit well today in the second game. So, hopefully tomorrow it’s our turn again. Either way, we’ll end our season on a high-note.”
Hollidaysburg jumped on the board first in Friday’s opening game when Donald Miller ripped a two-out double in the second to score Owen Piper, who had singled to extend the inning. However, Miller tried to extend the hit into a triple and was thrown out to end the frame.
DuBois countered with a two-run bottom of the third to grab its first lead.
Deeb reached on an error with one out to get things started. Hollidaysburg starter Teagan McCleary then got Graham to fly out to center. Farrell extended the inning when hit an infield single off the third-base bag.
That brought Dixon to the plate, and he delivered a huge two-out, two-run double to left to put DuBois up 2-1.
Hollidaysburg got those two runs right back in the fourth, though, thanks in large part to back-to-back doubles by Cole Hartman and Piper, who in turn scored on an error to put the Section 4 champs back up 3-2. Hartman was 3-for-4 with a RBI and a pair of doubles.
Hollidaysburg tacked on a fourth run in the fifth when Josh Banks ripped a triple with one out and scored on a Tanner Rossman groundout.
DuBois responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull even again at 4-4.
Graham led off the frame with a bunt single, then after a flyout, Dixon singled to left and Hodge beat out a bun single to load the bases.
DuBois continued the small ball, as Walker Thomas got down a perfect squeeze bunt that went for a RBI single. Allman then knotted things up with a squeeze bunt of his own. DuBois tried the play for a third time in a row, but Brayden Zatsick was thrown out to end the inning.
A throwing error on a two-out single by Will Kordish in the top of the sixth helped Hollidaysburg score and run and regain the lead at 5-4.
DuBois answered right back in the bottom half, putting together a two-out rally after McCleary hit the pitch limit.
Graham and Farrell each greeted reliever Robbie Mullen with singles, then Dixon hit a grounder to short, where Miller initially looked to throw to second. A hustling Farrell made Miller change his mind, and his throw to first wasn’t time to get Dixon as Graham scored to tie things at 5-5.
Unfortunately for DuBois, Dixon hurt his ankle on the first base bag and was forced to leave the game.
The see-saw affair continued in the seventh, as Hollidaysburg regained the lead when Hartman doubled home Landon Douglas, who had been hit by a pitch.
DuBois wouldn’t be denied though, although the host team got some help in the bottom of the seventh in more ways than one.
Thomas reached on an error to lead off the inning and was bunted to second by Allman. Zatsick then reached on another error, which made Hollidaysburg decide to intentionally walk Aaron Eberly to load the bases and create a force out at home.
It looked like that decision had paid off as DuBois tried another squeeze bunt with Deeb. The throw home appeared to get Thomas, but the home plate umpire ruled the catcher had pulled his foot off the plate before making the catch when in fact he hadn’t.
That call allowed DuBois to tie the game, setting the stage for Graham’s bases-loaded, walk-off single inside the third base bag that plated Zatsick with the winning run. Zatsick had reached on the second error in the inning.
Runs were at a premium in the second game Friday as Farrell and Davies worked their magic on the mound through six innings.
Downingtown West did jump on Farrell for a run in the bottom of the first.
Luke Dovidio smacked a leadoff single to right, took second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout before scoring on another groundout by Zach Lathrop.
That’s all the offense the Section 7 champs could muster against Farrell though.
He stranded runners at third in the second and third innings after an error with one out and a two-out walk, respectively. Andrew Crowley drew a second walk of Farrell in the fourth, but Farrell eventually picked him off second to end the inning.
Meanwhile, Davies stranded a pair of DuBois runners in the second before the host team pushed a run across in the third to pull even.
Graham was in the middle of things again as he drew a two-out walk. Farrell then reached on an error before taking off for second. Farrell got in a rundown long enough to allow Graham to steal home and Farrell to take second to make it 1-1 before Hodge lined out to end the inning.
DuBois then stranded two more runners in the fifth as Davies got Farrell to pop ip to first for the final out. DuBois put two runners on again in the sixth, but Davies worked out of the jam with an inning-ending strikeout as he hit the pitch limit.
Lathrop singled with one out in the bottom of the sixth before Farrell hit the pitch limit himself while striking out Crowley. Hodge came on in relief again and promptly allowed a single to Austen Frye to put runners on the corners.
However, Hodge then fielded a sharp comebacker of the bat of Davies and flipped the ball to first for the final out.
DuBois proved to be the team to finally break through for a second run in the seventh, as Farrell’s single to right plated Deeb with the game-winning run.
DUBOIS 7,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 6
Score by Innings
H’burg 010 211 1 — 6
DuBois 002 021 2 — 7
* There was 1 out when game ended.
Hollidaysburg—6
Robbie Mullins cf-p 4021, Josh Banks 2b 4110, Tanner Rossman c 4001, Landon Douglas dh 3100, Evan Scheenberger rf 0000, Adam Musselman lf 0000, Cole Hartman 1b 4131, Owen Piper 3b 4221, Donald Miller ss 4011, Teagan McCleary p-cf 2000, Sam Blescia lf-spr-lf 2000, Will Kordish ph-rf 1110. Totals: 32-6-10-5.
DuBois—7
Samson Deeb p-ss 5100, Boston Graham c 5231, Noah Farrell 1b 4130, Danny Dixon cf 4123, Nick Roman pr 0000, Quin Morgan 2b 0000, Talon Hodge ss-p 4010, Walker Thomas lf 4121, Hunter Allman 3b 1001, Brayden Zatsick 2b-cf 4100, Aaron Eberly rf 3010. Totals: 34-7-12-6.
Errors: H’burg 5, DuBois 5. LOB: H’burg 7, DuBois 12. 2B: Hartman 2, Piper. 3B: Banks, Miller. SAC: Allman 2. HBP: Douglas (by Hodge). SB: Zatsick, Eberly. CS: Blescia (by Graham).
Pitching
H’burg: Teagan McCleary-5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Robbie Mullin-2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Samson Deeb-5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Talon Hodge-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Hodge. Losing pitcher: Mullen.
DUBOIS 2,
DOWNINGTOWN WEST 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 001 000 1 — 2
Down. West 100 000 0 — 1
DuBois—2
Samson Deeb ss 4100, Boston Graham c 2110, Noah Farrell p-1b 4011, Talon Hodge 2b-p 4020, Walker Thomas lf 4000, Hunter Allman 1b-3b 2010, Brayden Zatsick cf 42000, Aaron Eberly rf 2000. Gavin Walls 3b 2000, Quin Morgan 2b 0000. Totals: 26-2-5-1.
Downingtown West—1
Luke Dovidio ss 3110, Caleb Laverty c 2000, Zach Lathrop cf 3011, Andrew Crowley 3b 2000, Austen Frye dh 3010, Griff Ceribelli rf 0000, Eddie Davies p 3000, Rowan O’Brien spr 0000, Ryan Mazon p 0000, Sm Leisenring 2b 3000, Bryan Cooper 1b 3000, Tyler Guy lf 3000. Totals; 25-1-3-1.
Errors: DUBois 2, DW 1. LOB: DuBois 9, DW 5. DP: DuBois 0, DW 1. HBP: Morgan (by Mazon). SB: Graham, Farell; Laverty, O’Brien. PO: Crowley (by Farrell).
Pitching
DuBois: Noah Farrell-5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO; Talon Hodge-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Downingtown West: Eddie Davies-6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO; Ryan Mazon-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Hodge. Losing pitcher: Mazon.