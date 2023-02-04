BRADFORD — The DuBois swim teams made the long trip north on Route 219 to Bradford Thursday and came home with a pair of victories.
The Lady Beavers, who won five of 11 events, used their depth to come away with a 93-61 win, while the Beavers rode the strength of eight event wins to upend the Owls in a closer meet, 79-56.
“The kids swam well after a long bus ride,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “The goal is to focus on the technical aspects of your race and try out some different race strategies. It was nice getting some of our swimmers back into the pool and racing again.”
Dru Javens and Sidney Beers led the DuBois girls as they played a part in all five of the team’s win.
Javen captured individual firsts in the 200 (2:19.58) and 500 (6:12.44) freestyles and notched a third win by swimming a leg on the Lady Beavers’ triumphant 400 relay squad. She teamed up with Nicole Wells, Morgan Rothrock and Olivia Dressler to post a time of 4:18.56.
Beers touched the wall first in the 50 free (25.44 and 100 butterfly (1:07.86).
The Lady Beavers got runner-up finishes from Wells (200), Emma Frano (200 IM), Jenna Cornelius (100 butterfly), Rothrock (100), Lexi Nissel (500), Olivia Imbrogno (100 backstroke) and Dressler (100 breaststroke).
Lauren Trudel Sydney Peace added third in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, respectively. The Lady Beavers also swept the top three spots in the 400 free relay and finished second and third in the 200 medley and 200 free relays to help offset Bradford’s win in those events.
“Lauren Trudell continues to improve and drop time,” said Gressler. “She had a solid 200 IM and has competed in nearly all the high school events this season. Alissa Stevens had a really good 200 freestyle as well.”
Over on the boys’ side, Joda Fenstermacher and Jaedon Yarus were both quadruple winners to lead the Beavers while Riley Robertson had three firsts.
That trio was joined by Simeon Chirico in winning the meet-ending 400 free relay (3:46.86), while Fenstermacher, Jarus and Chirico teamed up Andrew Mottern to touch first in the 200 free relay (1:42.69).
Fenstermacher added first-place finishes in the 200 IM (2:10.80) and 100 butterfly (58.38), while Yarus did the same in the 50 (23.38) and 100 (54.60) frees.
Robertson added an individual win in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.24) and also joined forces with Victor Romero, Tiago Chichava and Tyler Gill to take top honors in the meet-opening 200 medley relay (2:20.30).
Chichava added seconds in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, while Robertson (200), Chirico (50, 100) and Romero (100 backstroke) all added third places.
“Victor Romero’s 100 backstroke was his best by a lot,” said Gressler. “His final length was one of the best efforts of the meet. He’s come along really well since Christmas, and I hope he keeps it up. Andrew Mottern was given a tough task in swimming some things he usually doesn’t swim and swimming in back to back races. He handled it very well.”
DuBois is back in action Monday when it hosts Clearfield for Senior Night.
Girls
DUBOIS 93, BRADFORD 61
200 medley relay –1. Bradford (Bella Rhoades, Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, Kendall Gracey-Dalton, Carly Evers), 2:05.91; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 2;19.58; Wells (D); 3. Baldwin (B).
200 IM –1.Karsyn Gracey-Dalton (B), 2;29.02; 2. E. Frano; 3. Trudell (D).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.44; 2. Evers (B); 3. Ke. Gracey-Dalton (B),
1-meter diving –1. not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Sidney Beers (D), 1:07.86; 2. Cornelius (D).
100 freestyle –1. Bella Rhoades (B), 58.22; 2. Rothrock (D); 3. Evers (B).
500 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 6:12.44; 2. Nissel (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. Bradford (Bella Rhoades, Rylie Baldwin, Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, Carly Evers), 1:54.71; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Bella Rhoades (B), 1:07.57; 2. Imbrogno (D); 3. Peace (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton (B), 1:17.29; 2. Dressler (D); 3. Baldwin (B).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Nicole Wells, Morgan Rothrock, Dru Javens, Olivia Dressler), 4:18.56; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.
Boys
DUBOIS 79, BRADFORD 56
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Victor Romero, Riley Robertson, Tiago Chichava, Tyler Gill), 2:20.30; 2. Bradford.
200 freestyle –1. Steven Williams (B), 2:03.48; Haight (B); 3. Robertson (D).
200 IM –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 2;10.80; 2. Chichava (D).
50 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yaruas (D), 23.38; 2. Troisi (B); 3. Chirico (D).
1-meter diving –1. not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 58.38; 2. Storer (B).
100 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 54.60; 2. Troisi (B); 3. Chirico (D).
500 freestyle –1. Peyton Haight (B), 5:43.42.
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Simeon Chirico, Andrew Mottern, Joda Fenstermacher), 1:42.69; 2. Bradford.
100 backstroke –1. Steven Williams (B), 1:05.07; 2. Chichava (D); 3. Romero (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Riley Robertson (D), 1:17.24; Kennedy (B).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Simeon Chirico, Riley Robertson, Jaedon Yarus), 3:46.86; 2. Bradford.