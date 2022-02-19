ST. MARYS — The DuBois boys and girls swim teams picked up victories in the regular season finale on Thursday against St. Marys, with the boys taking a decisive 87-43 win while the girls eked out a 93-86 victory.
“This was an exciting way to end the season,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said. “The girls meet came down to the final event with the score nearly tied. St. Marys has a lot of young, fast swimmers with experience from their club team. They made a lot of improvement since we saw them in December.”
The Lady Beavers took seven of the 12 events. Abby Dressler and Sidney Beers won two individual events each with Dressler taking the 200 IM and 500 freestyle while Beers won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Each girl was also a part of two DuBois relay teams that took top honors, along with Abby Frano and Olivia Dressler.
“Olivia Dressler picked up a district cut in the 200 IM and hit a personal best in the 100 breaststroke,” Gressler said. “She was much more relaxed in her technique which turned into those great times. Emma Frano also got her cut in the 100 freestyle to give her a second event. She’s swimming with confidence at the best time in the season.”
Dru Javens also won the 200 freestyle for DuBois with a time of 2:14.77.
St. Marys won the 200 medley relay with Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Allison Geci and Tami Geci. The Lady Dutch also had Pistner win the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Krise win the 100 backstroke and Lauren Mosier win the 1-meter diving event.
“There were plenty of other good swims from the ladies,” Gressler said. “Eden Galiczynski’s 100 backstroke was an important fourth place finish and Meridith Selby’s 100 breaststroke was her best. Paige Reitz swam well in the fly leg of her medley relay. Delaney Lingenfelter and Lillie McCauley stepped up with some late lineup changes. Swims like these are the ones that make a difference in a meet. Every member of the team contributes something and is important, even if they don’t realize it now.”
On the boys side, a lack of Dutchmen competing led to an easier win for the Beavers.
DuBois won nine of 11 boys events. Christian Roemer and Joda Fenstermacher each won two individual events as Roemer took the 200 and 500 freestyle while Fenstermacher won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Jaedon Yarus also won the 50 freestyle.
For the relays, the Beavers team of Fenstermacher, Roemer, Yarus and Kolton Gwizdala won the 200 medley relay. Gwizdala, Yarus, AC Deemer and Mitchell Drahushak won the 200 freestyle relay, while Roemer, Yarus, Gwizdala and Aaron Chewning took top honors in the 400 freestyle relay.
“The boys meet was different with St Marys’ low numbers,” Gressler said. “There were still plenty of good races like the 200 freestyle. Christian swam a great race there and gave use something to think about heading into districts. Joda took a slightly different approach to his 100 backstroke and it resulted in his best swim in awhile. That’s good to see as we go into championship season. Chase Hook had a big 100 freestyle, dropping nearly two full seconds from his previous best.
“Tiago Chichava and Andrew Mottern were both very good in their 100 backstroke with lifetime bests. Aaron Chewning had a great split in the final relay and Riley Robertson had his best in the 200 relay.”
St. Marys had wins from Jason McAnany in the 100 freestyle and James Pistner in the 100 breaststroke.
While DuBois is done with its regular season, St. Marys is back in the pool on Monday as they host Brookville for their regular season finale.
Girls
DuBOIS 93,
ST. MARYS 86
200 medley relay –1. St. Marys (Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Allison Geci, Tami Geci), 2:02.39; 2. DuBois; 3. St. Marys.
200 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 2:14.77; 2. Klaiber (SM); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 IM –1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:26.09; 2. Krise (SM); 3. O. Dressler (D).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.48; 2. A. Geci (SM); 3. T. Geci (SM).
1-meter diving –1. Lauren Mosier (SM), 170.45; 2. McKay (SM).
100 butterfly –1. Sidney Beers (D), 1:06.47; 2. Klaiber (SM); 3. Condon (SM).
100 freestyle –1. Gabby Pistner (SM), 1:00.37; 2. E. Frano (D); 3. A. Frano (D).
500 freestyle –1. Abby Dressler (D), 5:48.87; 2. Javens (D); 3. Petrosky (SM).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Olivia Dressler, Abby Frano, Sidney Beers, Abby Dressler), 1:46.99; 2. St. Marys; 3. St. Marys.
100 backstroke –1.Sarah Krise (SM), 1:07.44; 2. Wells (D); 3. Lingenfelter (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Gabby Pistner (SM), 1:16.91; 2. O. Dressler (D); 3. E. Frano (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Abby Frano, Olivia Dressler, Abby Dressler), 4:00.61; 2. St. Marys; 3. DuBois.
Boys
DuBOIS 87,
ST. MARYS 43
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Christian Roemer, Kolton Gwizdala, Jaedon Yarus), 1:52.29; 2. St. Marys; 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Christian Roemer (D), 2:05.37; 2. McAnany (SM); 3. Drahushak (D).
200 IM –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 2:10.52.
50 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 23.82; 2. Krug (SM); 3. Pistner (SM).
1-meter diving –None.
100 butterfly –1. Kolton Gwizdala (D), 1:00.41; 2. McAllister (D).
100 freestyle –1. Jason McAnany (SM), 55.75; 2. Krug (SM); 3. Deemer (D).
500 freestyle –1. Christian Roemer (D), 5:46.80; 2. Miller (SM).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Mitchell Drahushak, AC Deemer, Jaedon Yarus), 1:43.48; 2. St. Marys; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 59.00; 2. Chichavera (D); 3. Mottern (D).
100 breaststroke –1. James Pistner (SM), 1:12.16; 2. McAllister (D); 3. Robertson (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Christian Roemer, Aaron Chewning, Jaedon Yarus, Kolton Gwizdala), 3:52.72; 2. DuBois.