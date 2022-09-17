BRADFORD — Despite a string of big plays from Bradford, DuBois simply had too much offense Friday night.
The Beavers’ size advantage presented an immediate problem for Bradford, and as the game unfolded, the Owls couldn’t find the defensive stops to match their offensive outbursts.
With a mix of power runs and roll-out passes, DuBois had its way offensively in a 49-20 victory at Parkway Field. An unlikely double score flipped the script on the Owls, allowing DuBois to build a lead it wouldn’t surrender.
“We definitely wanted to establish our run game, and we’ve struggled the first part of the year to be consistent in our pass game, so we did throw the ball more than we normally do,” DuBois head coach TJ Wingard said. “If we want to improve our record and hopefully make it into the playoffs, we need to be able to throw the ball, so we worked on that.”
The Beavers turned to their signature running game early.
A fumble spoiled their opening drive, but after that, back-to-back scoring drives were punctuated by rushing touchdowns from Cam-Ron Hayes and Austin Henery. After Bradford answered with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Talan Reese to Lucas Laktash, the game calmed down for awhile, until Henery finished another long scoring drive on the ground.
“I was really proud of our offensive line tonight,” Wingard said, citing the fact that his team didn’t punt in the game. “I tip my hat to those guys.”
As the second quarter ticked away, a long completion to Isaiah Fitton preceded a 28-yard passing touchdown from Reese to Troy Adkins. The Owls then trailed by just eight points, and with the right to the second half’s opening possession, were poised to climb back into the game.
With just 1:32 left in the half, however, DuBois embarked on a scoring drive that ended with a rushing TD by Brendan Orr.
Then, on Bradford’s opening possession in the third, a three-and-out ended with a fumbled long snap that gave DuBois the ball deep in Owls territory. Dalton Yale punched it in, and as quickly as Bradford had climbed back into the game, the Beavers had stretched their lead back to three scores.
Bradford didn’t go away from there — on the second play of its next drive, Reese hit Laktash on another fly route for a 69-yard touchdown. On both plays, Laktash used his speed to get behind the Beaver defense, and Reese hit him in the numbers both times.
“We’ve had some breakdowns in pass defense the last couple weeks, and that’s something we’re continually working on,” Wingard said. “Bradford executed and did a really nice job doing what they did, so I give them credit.”
DuBois answered the Owl touchdown with another score, and as the third quarter waned, the Beavers began to seal Bradford’s fate. What the Owls had in speed and big plays, they lacked in size and defense.
Like last week, however, Reese and the Owls showed their ability to keep pace with explosive plays.
Reese completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Laktash finished with three catches for 112 years and two scores, while Adkins had four catches for 47 yards and Fitton recorded four catches for 93 yards.
Laktash led the team with seven tackles, including one for a loss, while Jordy Thompson added six tackles and Nate Girdlestone and Jake Abers each recorded five.
The Owls fell to 0-4 with the loss, while DuBois improved to 3-1, winning its third straight. The Beavers return home next week, when they’ll host District 9 Region 1 foe Brookville.
“For awhile, I think we were predictable on offense because we had to be,” Wingard said. “As we get more comfortable with our reps and practice and running some different things, it was good to see that play out on the field tonight.”