DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers softball team gave the Cambria Heights Lady Highlanders its first loss of the season Friday at Heindl Field as the Lady Beavers took down Cambria Heights, 11-1, in six innings.
“That’s a good team that was in the state playoffs last year that, according to MaxPreps, was ranked number one in the state (at the Class 4A level),” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. “The girls were kind of fired up to play them and see where we’re at.”
After the Lady Beavers went hitless in the first two innings — albeit they did manufacture a run in the bottom of the second — the bats came alive as DuBois had a dozen hits — led by Sarah Henninger’s inside-the-park grand slam in the bottom of the fourth.
“I was very happy with how we hit the ball,” Nosker said. “It just took us a little while to get going.”
DuBois did its damage early off of Lady Highlander pitcher Jenna Serafin, who came into the game with a 5-0 record, a 0.89 ERA, 40 strikeouts and just one walk in 23 and 2/3 innings of work. DuBois got her for five hits and five runs, all of which were earned.
“We didn’t really know her other than her stats,” Nosker said of Serafin. “She had 40 strikeouts and only one walk, so we knew she was a very controlled pitcher. I told the girls she’s going to be around the plate and she’s not going to walk you, so be swinging. She had a lot of spin on the ball ... We popped a couple up and then we kind of adjusted and started catching the top half of the ball and put some line drives in play.”
DuBois pitcher Allie Snyder went the distance and allowed five hits and one run while striking out nine.
“I thought she threw very well and mixed it up there — especially towards the end,” Nosker said. “A couple of their hitters started getting more changeups in and they started swinging. Their one run, we had the girl struck out and it was just one that got away on a third strike to bounce. I was really happy with her pitching, our hitting and for the most part our fielding.”
The Lady Beavers’ manufactured run to go up 1-0 came as Morgan Pasternak drew the second walk of the season off of Serafin, as she later stole second base and made it to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Bella Gregory’s sac fly deep to left gave DuBois a 1-0 lead.
The first hit of the day for the Lady Beavers came in the bottom of the third as Jaden Swatsworth beat out a dribbler to second base. Henninger also had an infield single right after that and Gabby Gulvas’ sac bunt moved both runners up. Pasternak then had the third infield hit of the inning, which scored Swatsworth for a 2-0 lead. Snyder then helped her own cause with a two-RBI single to the left/center field gap as the Lady Beavers went up 4-0.
“I thought once we could break the ice and get a run or two across, things would open up,” Nosker said. “And they did. I felt pretty confident we could hit the ball. That’s our forte.”
After Gregory opened up the bottom of the fourth with a single, Cambria Heights went to Sidney Nihart inside the circle, but DuBois kept the offense going. Alexas Pfeufer got on via an error and Swatsworth’s infield single loaded the bases. With the Lady Beavers back at the top of the order with Henninger, she then hit a shot down the right field line, bringing everyone home — including herself — for the inside-the-park grand slam to make it 8-0 DuBois.
“She was due,” Nosker said of Henninger. “She got frustrated the first two times she was up. She popped up there and she wasn’t real happy, so I knew it was coming.”
The lone run of the day for the Lady Highlanders came in the top of the fifth as Karli Storm, who singled earlier in the inning, made it home on a passed ball to cut the DuBois lead to 8-1.
That score held up until the bottom of the sixth. With the Lady Beavers needing three runs to enforce the 10-run mercy rule, they were able to do just that.
Henninger got hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Gulvas then hit one to center, but an error by Cambria Heights allowed Henninger to score and for Gulvas to make it to third base. Lauren Walker then roped a triple to the gap to bring home Gulvas to make it 10-1.
Cambria Heights then turned to Karin Adams inside the circle, but she would only face one batter in Pasternak — who hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Walker to end the game in an 11-1 Lady Beavers win in six innings.
DuBois (7-1) will travel to St. Marys on Monday, as they downed the Lady Dutch 5-2 earlier this season on April 7.
“We have St. Marys on Monday up there,” Nosker said. “Having beaten them down here at the beginning of the year, they’re going to be up and we know that. That’s going to be another good test.”
DuBOIS 11,
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 1, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Cambria 000 010 — 1
DuBois 013 403 — 11
One out when winning run scored.
Cambria Heights—1
Martina White cf 4110, Karli Storm ss 2010, Maddie Bender 3b 3010, Lexi Griak 1b 2000, Abby Zeglen 2b 2000, Ellie Bender ph-cr 1000, Kenna Rogal dp 3010, Karin Adams lf-p 2000, Jenna Serafin p 2010, Sidney Nihart p-lf 0000, Kadence DellaValle rf 3000, Rylee Bernecky c (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-1-5-0.
DuBois—11
Sarah Henninger ss 3324, Gabby Gulvas rf 3120, Lauren Walker 1b 4121, Morgan Pasternak cf 3212, Allie Snyder p 3012, Emma Delp dp-1b 1000, Bella Gregory 3b 1111, Dory Morgan ph 1000, Alexas Pfeufer c 2100, Brooke Chewning ph-lf (flex) 1000, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 3220. Totals: 26-11-12-10.
Errors: Cambria 2, DuBois 3. LOB: Cambria 9, DuBois 4. 2B: Gulvas. 3B: Walker. HR: Henninger. SAC: Storm, Adams; Gulvas. SF: Gregory. SB: Pasternak. HBP: Serafin (by Snyder); Delp (by Serafin), Henninger (by Adams).
Pitching
Cambria Heights: Jenna Serafin-3+ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Sidney Nihart-2 2/3+ IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; 1 HB; Karin Adams-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Serafin.