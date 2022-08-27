Pfaff-Gulvas
DuBois’ Jess Pfaff (15) hits a shot over a Clearfield player as teammate Gabby Gulvas (9) looks on ready to make a play if needed during last year’s District 9 Class 3A championship game. Pfaff and Gulvas, now seniors, are among six starters back for the Lady Beavers.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

DUBOIS — When talking about the DuBois volleyball program, it’s easy to steal the famous line, “The standard is the standard,” said often by Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

And for DuBois, that standard is winning District 9 championships no matter who returns. The Lady Beavers have captured five straight D-9 Class 3A crowns and are poised to make a run at No. 6 with the roster they return.

