DUBOIS — When talking about the DuBois volleyball program, it’s easy to steal the famous line, “The standard is the standard,” said often by Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
And for DuBois, that standard is winning District 9 championships no matter who returns. The Lady Beavers have captured five straight D-9 Class 3A crowns and are poised to make a run at No. 6 with the roster they return.
The team lost a large senior class (9 girls) headlined by two-time All-State selection Bella Gregory to graduation, and losses like that would devastate most programs. Not at DuBois, though, where the willingness of long-time coach Jason Gustafson to rotate starting lineups to get more experience for younger players pays off year after after.
Because of that, DuBois actually welcomes back six girls who were part of the starting lineup at the end of last season despite all those losses.
“Last year was really tough because we had a lot of seniors and a lot of juniors, and they were all playing well,” said Gustafson. “By the end of the year, we had to make some tough choices on who was going to play and what not. But regardless, the seniors were here and made a big contribution because we had that competition in practice every day. That’s why the younger girls got better. It’s kind of an unseen thing, but really, our second team last year could have ben a starting team some places.
“We’ve been fortunate the last couple years to have good groups of kids, and kids who love to play and push each other to get better. It’s exciting this year, even though we lost a huge class with a bunch of girls who could play and obviously made significant contributions led by Bella. That’s big shoes to fill, but at the same we have six returning starters who are another year older and experienced.”
Starters back are seniors Emma Delp (middle hitter), Jessica Pfaff (outside hitter), Gabby Gulvas (libero), Emily Snyder (setter) and Kendra Cowan (middle Hitter) and junior right side hitter Morgan Pasternak.
Seniors Madelyn Crabtree and sophomore Ava Baronick are battling to take over the outside hitter position vacated by Gregory’s graduation. Junior Grace Prosper will also be in the mix as a backup at middle hitter to start the season.
“We have a good core group back. It may be one of the best teams coming back we’ve had as long as I’ve been here,” said Gustafson. “And, that’s a hard thing to say because we’ve been lucky with some really good kids.
“Emma has pretty much picked up where she left off last year, and Emily has gotten better distributing the ball and running the offense versus just throwing the ball up, so to speak. Morgan has improved in hitting with just a lot more power, and she always had good range and plays good defense.
“Probably the biggest improvement I’ve seen right now to this point is Jess Pfaff. She’s playing fantastic, I couldn’t be more happy about her and how she’s playing. She’s not a vocal leader but leads by example with her play. That’s pretty much what we had (lineup) to finish the year (last season).”
With such a strong group back Gustafson is excited about what the team can accomplish but also knows they must show up every night to play.
“You always want to win districts, and you have to go to go any farther than that. So, that is No. 1,” he said. “I really want to challenge the girls to look out and think about what are those teams are playing like that we need to beat (in postseason). At the same time, I also don’t want them to look past (present), because you need to get through the process first.
“If we get to states, the goal is that first round game. We’re playing a WPIAL (District 7) team every year. We know what the competition is like. It’s not a question of can we play that caliber, because I know we can. It’s more about can we maintain confidence and minimize errors and play a smart game. This year, I think we’re definitely in a good position to do that.”
Gustafson will be assisted by Brooks Carr, Don Mowrey, Jamie Hoffer and Brittany Stauffer.
DuBois opens its season today at the Forest Hills Tournament.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kendra Cowan, Madelyn Crabtree, Emma Delp, Gabby Gulvas, Jessica Pfaff, Emily Snyder. Juniors: Baylee Spinda, Grace Prosper, Morgan Pasternak. Sophomores: Ava Baronick, Lindsay Johnson Haley Reed, Alissa Stevens. Freshmen: Madelyn Connor, Avery Fontaine, Lydia Gilbert, Izzy Hanley, Audrey Kennis, Aaliyah Schuckers, Breanna Smiley, Lucy Williams, Adalyn Witherite.