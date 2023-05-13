BROOKVILLE — Strong pitching from Lucas Bauer and some timely hitting on the road by the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team lifted it to a 5-1 win over Brookville on the Raiders’ Senior Night at McKinley Field Friday.
Bauer threw five shutout innings, using just 72 pitches while giving up five hits and striking out five. While he kept the Raiders off the board, the Dutch took advantage of shaky Raiders defense in a three-run first inning then added two more runs with two clutch two-out singles in the sixth inning.
The win lifted the Dutch to 10-8 as they finished the season sweep of the Raiders, who saw their six-game winning streak end and fell to 8-10. The Dutch host DuBois Central Catholic Monday the Raiders host Punxsutawney in a doubleheader.
In the first, Bauer led off with a walk and moved to second on Charlie Coudriet’s sacrifice bunt. Raiders starter Carson Weaver struck out Logan Mosier looking before Vinnie Lenze delivered a single to drive in Bauer from second. Carter Price reached on an infield error to set up Carter Redmond’s RBI single. Price came around to score on a second Raiders infield error to make it 3-0.
As well as Bauer was pitching, the 3-0 lead seemed larger as just one Raider got past first base in the first five innings and that was in the first right before Bryce Weaver lined into an inning-ending double play back to the mound.
St. Marys made it 5-0 with two runs in the top of the sixth. With two outs and Tysen Beimel at first after his one-out single, Coudriet, Mosier and Lenze hit three straight singles with Mosier and Lenze singling in the runs. Earlier in the inning, Raiders catcher Riley Smith was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Justin Skiba.
The Dutch replaced Bauer with Coudriet in the bottom of the sixth and the Raiders found the scoreboard. Weaver doubled to left-center and Hunter Greeley walked. Looking to get a big inning going, the Raiders were close to loading the bases with no outs when Coudriet went 3-0 to Bryce Weaver before battling back and getting Weaver to fly out to deep left field.
Carson Weaver stole third and was awarded home on obstruction by the Dutch third baseman after catcher Lenze’s throw went into left field. Weaver tripped over the Dutch fielder at third and while he was thrown out at home, Weaver was given the bag.
But that was it for the Raiders as Coudriet got Ladd Blake on a popup that was snared by Redmond on a nice catch at the edge of the infield.
NOTES: St. Marys outhit Brookville, 11-7. Carson Weaver took the loss, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Two of the three runs he allowed were unearned. Ladd Blake threw the final 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. ... Mosier and Lenze each had three hits while Cameron Coudriet doubled for the Dutch. ... Carter Kessler and Carson Weaver each had two hits for the Raiders. ... By PIAA rule, the Raiders’ Smith will miss both games Monday against the Chucks. ... The Raiders honored seniors Smith, both Weavers, Dylan Tollini, Noah Shaffer and scorekeeper Riley Lindermuth.