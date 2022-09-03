ST. MARYS — It was a back-and-forth affair that saw plenty of flags in the first half with the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen leading the Ridgway Elkers 7-6 at the half. But the Dutchmen would take advantage in the second half at Dutch Country Stadium on Friday night en route to a 27-6 victory.

St. Marys wideout Logan Mosier had himself a night. The senior threw a 46-yard pass on a trick play on the first offensive play of the game, hauled in an 81-yard touchdown from Charlie Coudriet and had three receptions for 117 yards overall. Defensively, Mosier picked off Ridgway QB Cameron Larkin in the third quarter.

