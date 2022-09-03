ST. MARYS — It was a back-and-forth affair that saw plenty of flags in the first half with the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen leading the Ridgway Elkers 7-6 at the half. But the Dutchmen would take advantage in the second half at Dutch Country Stadium on Friday night en route to a 27-6 victory.
St. Marys wideout Logan Mosier had himself a night. The senior threw a 46-yard pass on a trick play on the first offensive play of the game, hauled in an 81-yard touchdown from Charlie Coudriet and had three receptions for 117 yards overall. Defensively, Mosier picked off Ridgway QB Cameron Larkin in the third quarter.
St. Marys quarterback Charlie Coudriet was 11-of-17 for 238 yards and three TDs and one interception while fellow wideouts Collin Reitz had 89 yards on three receptions and Carter Chadsey had five catches for 72 yards and two TDs. Coudriet also led the team in rushing — tallying 72 yards on 11 carries, including a few 4th-and-short conversions. Dutchmen running backs Justin Dornisch and Matthew Davis had 53 and 51 yards, respectively, with Davis adding a touchdown in the third quarter.
After Ridgway’s initial drive stalled out, St. Marys took two plays to find the end zone — the aforementioned Mosier pass to Collin Reitz and then Chadsey open on the right side with a 32-yard TD. Gianna Surra’s extra point made it 7-0 Dutchmen with 8:23 left in the first quarter.
Once both teams got to see the ball again, it seemed like flag after flag for a period of time, as St. Marys had five penalties in an eight play span and Ridgway added another. The Dutchmen drive, which was 13 plays long, eventually ended in an Eli Perez interception for the Elkers.
A couple of failed drives by each team eventually had the Elkers pinning the Dutchmen deep in their own territory in the second quarter, which would set up Ridgway’s lone score of the night. After an Alex Lukaschunis punt, it appeared that Luke Zimmerman would take it back inside the five after fielding the punt on a hop. But the run would be brought back as Zimmerman initially waived his arm for a fair catch.
Still starting at the St. Marys’ 45, however, Ridgway would get a break as St. Marys was called for pass interference on 3rd-and-10 and two plays later, Larkin found Aiden Zimmerman in stride for an over the shoulder grab up the left sideline for a touchdown with 26.7 left in the first half.
However, Zimmerman spiked the ball after scoring and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. St. Marys elected to enforce the 15 yards on the extra point attempt as Jack Benninger’s PAT try from 35-yards out was wide left, giving St. Marys a 7-6 halftime lead.
Each team continued with the sluggish offense to start the third quarter and went three and out. But St. Marys set up its second drive of the third quarter at its own 19-yard line. It took one play to capture the momentum the Elkers had taken in the second quarter, as Coudriet found a wide open Mosier up the left side and he took it 81-yards to the house. Surra’s PAT gave the Dutchmen a 14-6 lead with 8:56 left in the third quarter.
The Dutchmen then went for a surprise onside kick and after an Elker touched it, the Dutchmen pounced on the ball and came up with it at the bottom of the pile, continuing its momentum from the previous play.
With the Dutchmen doing most of its offensive damage through the air at that point in the contest, head coach Chris Dworek and staff showed its versatility and went to the ground game. Six plays later, Davis capped it off with a 13-yard TD run up the right side for the score, with Surra’s PAT giving St. Marys a two-possession, 21-6 lead.
Ridgway’s next drive ended in Mosier picking off Larkin as he returned it 47 yards down to the Ridgway 29, although St. Marys came up a yard short on 4th-and-8 a few plays later.
After another Elker three-and-out, St. Marys had a 65-yard, nine play drive that put things away for the home team. That drive gave Chadsey his second TD of the night, this one from 24-yards out with 9:04 left in the game. The extra point attempt was bobbled on the snap, giving St. Marys a 27-6 lead.
Ridgway’s last ditch effort resulted in a three-and-out as St. Marys then made it a point to kill the clock for the rest of the game. After starting at its own 19, the Dutchmen would get as far as the Elkers’ 6-yard line before the final knee ended the game with St. Marys taking a 27-6 win.
The Dutchmen held the Elkers to just 90 yards of total offense on the night compared to 441 from St. Marys, as they forced the Elkers to punt seven times. Both teams combined for 20 penalties — with St. Marys 11 and Ridgway 9 — with each racking up 85 yards in that category.
St. Marys (2-0) travels to Kane next week while Ridgway (0-2) travels to Karns City.