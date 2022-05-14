BROCKWAY — The St. Marys Dutchmen boys tennis team swept the Brockway Rovers, 7-0, on Friday afternoon.
The match featured pro sets as St. Marys head coach Tim Henry said Brockway was missing some of its regular starters due to a school trip.
“Getting ready for districts doubles was our focus and we saw enough points to work on some positioning and tactics,” Henry said.
All four singles matches ended in 8-0 finals. Ryan Holjencin took down Johnathan Knox, Liam Brem beat Damon Tucker, Dawson Krug defeated Wesley Wolfe and Luke Anderson won against Ethan McKern.
For doubles, Anderson and Krug beat Knox and Tucker, 8-2. Brandon Henry and Blake Hoffman then beat Wolfe and McKern, 8-1, at No. 2 doubles.
St. Marys then picked up a forfeit victory at No. 3 doubles to sweep the day.
Both teams will have players taking part in the District 9 doubles tournament on Monday at DuBois High School.
ST. MARYS 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Ryan Holjencin (SM) def. Johnathan Knox, 8-0.
2. Liam Brem (SM) def. Damon Tucker, 8-0.
3. Dawson Krug (SM) def. Wesley Wolfe, 8-0.
4. Luke Anderson (SM) def. Ethan McKern, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Anderson/Krug (SM) def. Knox/Tucker, 8-2.
2. Brandon Henry/Blake Hoffman (SM) def. Wolfe/McKern, 8-1.
3. St. Marys WIN by forfeit.