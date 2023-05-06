ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team picked up a tournament title on Friday evening at Berwind Park, dispatching the Johnsonburg Rams, 5-3, to capture the annual Elk County Tournament title.
The Dutchmen downed Cameron County on Thursday in a semifinal matchup, 9-1, as Ben Paul and Dan Schutz combined to no-hit the Red Raiders in Emporium.
Johnsonburg earned its finals berth earlier Friday at Berwind prior to the title game as they defeated Elk County Catholic, 5-0, as Aiden Zimmerman and Isaiah Jackson combined to throw a four-hitter.
After the Rams led 2-0 heading into the fifth inning, a four-run top of the fifth by the Dutchmen gave them the lead for good as they held of Johnsonburg’s last ditch effort in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was great,” St. Marys head coach Jesse Beimel said of the win. “(Johnsonburg)’s a fantastic team. They’re coached very well and you had both of the Zimmerman brothers (Luke and Aiden) on the mound — so we got to see their best.”
St. Marys pitcher Lucas Bauer got the win, tossing five innings and allowing four hits, two runs — none of which were earned — and three walks while striking out eight Rams. Charlie Coudriet then threw the final two innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two.
“They threw really well,” Beimel said of Bauer and Coudriet. “(Bauer) did awesome on the mound. Then Chuck came in and does what Chuck does. He’s just super solid. Those two, they’re tough to beat.”
Johnsonburg went up 2-0 in the bottom of the third with one out. Aiden Zimmerman won the battle against Bauer and drew a walk, soon reaching second base on a wild pitch with Aiden Zimmerman at bat. Aiden Zimmerman then hit a short chopper to Bauer, who in turn threw it wide of first base, allowing Luke Zimmerman to make it home for the 1-0 lead as Aiden Zimmerman made it to third.
With Kaden Dennis at the plate, another wild pitch by Bauer brought home Aiden Zimmerman to give the Rams a 2-0 lead.
Coach Beimel has said all year his Dutchmen team has been playing well in six out of seven innings for the majority of its ballgames this year, citing Friday night’s title game as yet another one of those as Johnsonburg’s two runs in the top of the third came unearned after committing two errors.
“We gave up a couple early — it’s that (playing well) six out of seven innings,” Beimel said. “We talked about it right after that inning, I said ‘Hey we got that bad inning out of the way. Now it’s all downhill from there.’ They stuck around and battled against a really good team. We’re so excited to get a win. I’m super proud of them.”
St. Marys’ big fifth inning started off of Luke Zimmerman after Tysen Beimel beat out a chopper to first.
“I’ll give my own (son Tysen) some props out there in right field and at the plate,” coach Beimel said. “I don’t say much about him but he’s a freshman coming here against these two guys and got a couple hits. And we needed a sacrifice bunt and he got it down. Just those little things — us moving guys up and getting bunts down — we’re doing those little things better and better every game.”
Bauer would then draw a walk and a Coudriet sac bunt attempt saw Luke Zimmerman bobble the ball, loading up the bases. Two batters later, Vinnie Lenze’s RBI single off of a diving Kaden Dennis at third put the Dutchmen on the board, trailing 2-1. Luke Zimmerman then struck out Carter Price for the second out as Rams head coach Michael Porter then went with Aiden Zimmerman on the mound.
With the bases still loaded, Eli Rippey drew a walk to tie things up at 2-2. One batter later, Carter Redmond gave the Dutchmen the lead with a single up the middle, bringing in Coudriet for a 3-2 lead. Lenze originally stopped at third, but the ball then went by Isaiah Jackson in center and Lenze then made it home on the error as the Dutchmen led 4-2.
St. Marys tacked on another run in the top of the sixth as Beimel led off with another single and Bauer followed suit with a shot to left-center. A wild pitch by Aiden Zimmerman with Coudriet up moved Beimel to third and Bauer to second as Logan Mosier’s sac fly to center gave the Dutchmen its final run of the night.
The Dutchmen held the 5-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh as the Rams didn’t go away quietly. Aiden Zimmerman tagged Coudriet for a one-out single to left and would later steal second as Coudriet got Kaden Dennis to strike out. Jackson then hit a single off of a diving Redmond at short, plating Aiden Zimmerman as the Rams trailed by two.
St. Marys would then see themselves take the title with a 5-3 win on a great defensive play by Rippey. Erik Panebianco hit a rocket out to the gap in left-center in what looked like would be an easy RBI that brought Jackson in. But Rippey was able to reach out and come down with the ball in stride, ending the game and giving the Dutchmen the tourney title.
“Unbelievable,” coach Beimel said of Rippey’s game-ending grab in left/center. “It just disappeared in his glove — it was like the biggest weight was lifted. Erik Panebianco really got into that one and that could’ve really changed things there. It was a great defensive stop.”
St. Marys outhit Johnsonburg 9-6 on the evening as Bauer and Beimel had two hits each.
“I just can’t say enough about these guys,” coach Beimel said. “They’re getting better every day and we’re just really battling. They don’t give up and we’re really excited about the rest of this season and hopefully into the playoffs.”
Jackson led the Rams by going 3-for-4 with an RBI as Aiden Zimmerman was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Johnsonburg's 5-0 win against Elk County Catholic earlier in the day saw the Rams take a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Dennis had an RBI single to make it 1-0 after Aiden Zimmerman doubled off of Crusaders pitcher Joe Tettis. Dennis would later score on an error on a ball hit by Panebianco to make it 2-0. One batter later, Derek Beimel's RBI single made it 3-0.
The Rams would then load the bases in the bottom of the third as Derek Beimel drew a walk to bring in Dennis for a 4-0 advantage, although ECC was able to get out of the inning without anymore damage.
A bit of small ball helped the Rams score its fifth and final run of Friday's semifinal matchup in the bottom of the fourth. Luke Zimmerman singled with one out to get things started as ECC then went to Shawn Geci on the mound. Luke Zimmerman then stole second and third in a span of just two pitches, leading to an Aiden Zimmerman sac fly to center to bring home his brother for the 5-0 Rams lead — a lead they'd keep the rest of the way.
Aiden Zimmerman was 2-for-2 with an RBI while Panebianco was 2-for-3 against ECC. On the mound, Aiden Zimmerman got the win by throwing four innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six. Jackson pitched the final three innings and allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four.
At the conclusion of Friday's championship game, the Elk County Tournament All-Tournament team was announced with Aiden and Luke Zimmerman for Johnsonburg and St. Marys’ Bauer, Price and Coudriet.
St. Marys (8-6) has a quick turnaround as they’re in action today against Moniteau at 10 a.m. at UPMC Park in Erie — home of the Erie SeaWolves.
“We’ll be getting on a bus at 6 a.m. and getting after it (today),” coach Beimel said.
Johnsonburg (8-5) will have its next game against a familiar opponent on Monday — the Dutchmen — as this time the Rams will host.
ST. MARYS 5,
JOHNSONBURG 3
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 041 0 — 5
J’burg 002 000 1 — 3
St. Marys—5
Lucas Bauer p-ss 3120, Charlie Coudriet 3b-p 4100, Logan Mosier cf 2001, Vinnie Lenze 2b 4111, Carter Price c 4010, Cam Coudriet cr 0000, Eli Rippey lf 3011, Carter Redmond ss-3b 3011, Dan Schutz 1b 4010, Tysen Beimel rf 2220. Totals: 29-5-9-4.
Johnsonburg—3
Luke Zimmerman p-ss 3100, Aiden Zimmerman ss-p 4220, Kaden Dennis 2b 4010, Isaiah Jackson cf 4031, Erik Panebianco c 2000, Derek Beimel 3b 3000, Cam Larkin lf 3000, Nick Myers 1b 3000, Louis Bonini dh 2000, Hunter Beeler ph 1000, Franky Miller rf 0000. Totals: 29-3-6-1.
Errors: St. Marys 2, J’burg 3. LOB: St. Marys 9, J’burg 8. DP: St. Marys 0, J’burg 1. SAC: T. Beimel. SF: Mosier. SB: Ch. Coudriet, T. Beimel; A. Zimmerman. CS: Redmond (by Panebianco). HBP: Redmond (by A. Zimmerman).
Pitching
St. Marys: Lucas Bauer-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO; Charlie Coudriet-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Johnsonburg: Luke Zimmerman-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Aiden Zimmerman-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Bauer. Losing pitcher: L. Zimmerman.