ST. MARYS — Free throw shooting often times proves to be the difference in close game, and that was the case Friday night at the Elk County Catholic boys basketball team pulled out a hard-fought 50-47 victory against visiting Brookville in an early-season District 9 League showdown.
The Crusaders went 15 of 20 at the foul line on the night, including going 6 of 8 in the final 1:20, while The Raiders were just 7 of 17. Despite that difference, Brookville still nearly pulled off a comeback from eight points down (41-33) with 4:35 remaining.
Noah Peterson sparked that comeback bid with a pair of 3-pointers around a hoop by ECC’s Michael Jacobs, while Raider Jack Pete then scored on a layup off a Crusader turnover to make it 43-41 with 2:20 remaining.
That’s as close as Brookville (3-2) got though, as ECC countered with 5-1 spurt, taking a 48-42 lead on a pair of Adam Straub free throws with 1:20 on the clock. Wil Wortman added a hoop during that spurt for ECC, while Lance O’Neill went 1-2 of the line.
Jacobs then went 2-for-2 at the line for ECC, while Raider Connor Marshall did the same to pull the Raiders within four (50-46) with 29 seconds left. Brookville made it a 3-point game with 12 seconds remaining when Clayton Cook went 1 of 2 at the stripe. That came after Straub missed a pair of free throws.
Elk County couldn’t run out the clock though, and gave Brockville one final chance to tie the game wen it turned the ball over with 4.3 seconds left.
However, a long 3-point heave by Marshall bounced off the backboard as time expired as the Crusaders held on for the 50-47 victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Jacobs led ECC with 17 points, while Straub (11) and Jordan Wasko (10) also joined him in double figures. The trio combined to go 10 of 14 at the foul line on the night.
Pete led the Raiders with 17, tying Jacobs for game-high honors, while Peterson had 13 and Kellen Haines nine. That trio stepped up with Cook sidelined for most of the second quarter with what appeared to be a sprained ankle. He returned to play the second half but was limited to just five points.
“That was a good league win,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “They are a good team, and we had trouble staying in front of them. The two keys for them was we got up nine twice I think, and they cut it really quick. Like three possessions went from 9 to 3 or 9 to 2 in a hurry.
“Free throws were key. I think we were 15 of 20, and they did not shoot free throws very well tonight. So, that was certainly a big part of the game. We had our turnovers, and a couple bad plays. There is a lot we can clean up, and a lot of things we can do to get better. but, that’s one for the win column against a very good team.”
The teams traded scores in the opening minute, with Straub hitting two free throws and Peterson a trey. Elk County then grabbed control of the game with an 11-3 run to take a 13-6 lead late in the opening quarter. Jacobs sparked that run with six points, while Colby Nussbaum hit a 3-pointer.
A late hoop by Pete, then a bucket by Haines in the opening minute of the second quarter cut that lead to three at 13-10. The teams traded mini-runs from there, with ECC taking an eight-point lead twice at 23-15 and 25-17 on Jacobs hoop and then two free throws by Straub.
Pete once again scored the final points of a quarter as Brookville went to the break trailing 25-19.
After Pete scored to start the third, five straight points by Straub gave ECC its largest lead of the night at 30-21 with just over two minutes gone in the second half.
Brookville promptly countered with six straight points, four by Peterson, to get back within three at 30-27.
Elk County took a quick timeout to regroup and did just that as it closed the third with a 7-2 run to push its lead back out to eight at 37-29. Jacobs had two hoops in the spurt, while Wasko drained a 3-pointer.
The teams then traded scores to begin the fourth, with ECC eventually holding a 41-33 advantage with 4:35 to play. Most teams might have dropped their heads at that point play in the always tough Aaron Straub Gymnasium, but not the Raiders.
Peterson hit his two fourth-quarter treys to spark a comeback bid by the Raiders that made things interesting down the stretch. But, Brookville had dug itself too deep a hole at that point as ECC held on for the three-point win.
“We didn’t set the tone of the game at the beginning and kind of dug ourselves a hole,” said Raiders coach Dalton Park. “We were throwing the ball away, and we were sloppy. We dug that hole, then didn’t have the mentality until late to really dig back into it and play with a purpose.
“I really felt we did answer a bunch of times and get it within three. But, give Elk credit. They’d slow it down and put two or three right back on the board and answered every time we answered for a good stretch. So, give them credit for being able to execute and keep their cool.”
Elk County has a tough week ahead, as the Crusaders travel to DuBois on Tuesday and Punxsutawney on Thursday in a pair of road D-9 League games.
Brookville plays at Franklin on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 50,
BROOKVILLE 47
Score by Quarters
B’ville 8 11 10 18 — 47
ECC 13 12 12 13 — 50
Brookville—47
Kellen Haines 3 3-4 9, Noah Peterson 5 0-2 12, Jack Pete 8 1-4 17, Clayton Cook 2 1-2 5, Caleb Kornbau 0 0-0 0, Connor Marshall 0 3-5 3, Zayden Jordan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-17 47.
Elk County Catholic—50
Jordan Wasko 3 3-4 10, Lance O’Neill 1 1-2 3, Michael Jacobs 7 3-4 17, Colby Nussbaum 1 2-2 4, Adam Straub 3 4-6 11, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0, Wil Wortman 1 2-2 4. Totals: 16 15-20 50.
Three-pointers: B’ville 3 (Peterson 3), ECC 3 (Wasko, Nussbaum, Straub).