ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team got its season record to 15-2 on Friday night with a decisive 58-20 win over Johnsonburg.
The visiting Ramettes were only able to get six second half points — all on free throws — as ECC had a 39-14 halftime lead.
Junior Syd Alexander led ECC with 22 points — including 6-of-6 from the foul line. Teammates Tori Newton and Kiri Emmert chipped in with eight while Lucy Klawuhn added seven points.
Ella Lindberg led Johnsonburg as she had 12 of the team’s 20 points.
The Lady Crusaders also won the junior varsity matchup, 40-22.
In the JV game, Mya Pistner led ECC with 10 points. Teammates Alexa Chamberlin had nine, Lena Polaski had eight and Payton Newton added seven.
Gianna Zimmerman led the Ramettes with nine points.
Elk County Catholic hosts undefeated Punxsutawney on Monday while Johnsonburg (6-12) hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 58,
JOHNSONBURG 20
Score by Quarters
J’burg 7 7 4 2 — 20
ECC 19 14 14 9 — 58
Johnsonburg—20
Maria Casilio 1 0-0 2, Cadence Brechtel 1 0-0 2, Natalie Dunworth 1 0-0 2, Ella Lindberg 3 6-8 12, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Zoey Grunthaner 0 2-2 2, Ally Nortarianni 0 0-0 0, Gianna Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Kendra Freeman 0 0-0 0, Tessa McCabe 0 0-0 0, Mya Allegretto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 8-10 20.
Elk County Catholic—58
Sami Straub 2 0-0 4, Tori Newton 4 0-5 8, Syd Alexander 8 6-6 22, Lucy Klawugn 3 0-0 7, Emily Mourer 2 2-2 6, Kiri Emmert 3 1-1 8, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Mya Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 9-14 58.
Three-pointers: J’burg 0, ECC 3 (Klawuhn, Emmert, P. Newton).
In other girls basketball games:
DCC 53,
RIDGWAY 42
RIDGWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team picked up a hard-fought 53-42 road victory over Ridgway on Friday evening.
Kayley Risser and Lexi Berta led the way for the Lady Cardinals with 13 points.
All of Risser’s 13 points came in the second half as DCC held a 26-19 halftime lead and would outscore Ridgway 27-23 in the second half.
Central Catholic teammates Faith Jacob and Marina Hanes also added eight points each.
Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski had a game-high 18 points while teammates Kristen Ellenberger and Gabby Amacher joined her in double-figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
DuBois Central Catholic (9-9) hosts St. Marys on Monday while Ridgway (8-8) hosts Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 53,
RIDGWAY 42,
Score by Quarters
DCC 14 12 15 12 — 53
Ridgway 11 8 11 12 — 42
DuBois Central Catholic—53
Faith Jacob 3 2-2 8, Kayley Risser 4 5-5 13, Jessy Frank 0 5-6 5, Marina Hanes 2 3-5 8, Emma Elensky 1 1-2 3, Lexi Berta 3 4-4 13, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 21-26 53.
Ridgway—42
Jenna Kasmierski 6 6-9 18, Gabby Amacher 4 0-0 10, Kristen Ellenberger 4 4-7 12, Emma Vargas 1 0-0 2, Sophia Copello 0 0-0 0, Sara Zameroski 0 0-0 0, Grace Bon 0 0-0 0, Addison Kuleck 0 0-0 0, Melaina Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Maddy MacAfee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 10-16 42.
Three-pointers: DCC 4 (Berta 3, Hanes), Ridgway 2 (Amacher 2).
BROOKVILLE 56,
CURWENSVILLE 24
BROOKVILLE — Stopping a three-game slide and winning its second game of the season on its home court, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team notched a 56-24 non-league win over winless Curwensville Friday night.
In a varsity-only night, Brookville (3-12) jumped out to a quick 21-6 lead after the first quarter and built it to 35-15 by halftime. Another big edge of 15-4 in the third quarter to hike the score to 50-19 started the fourth quarter with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock.
“We got after it pretty well early and what I was most happy with tonight was the unselfishness,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We made the extra pass and that led to open looks. We needed a win and I thought it was a good team win tonight.”
Eden Wonderling led the Lady Raiders with 15 points, 13 coming in the first half. Mara Bowser, Kaida Yoder and Samantha Whitling each scored eight points.
Skylar Pentz and Karleigh Fryer led Curwensville (0-16), which played Thursday night at home in a 92-32 loss to Bellwood-Antis, with 10 points apiece.
The Lady Raiders host A-C Valley in another varsity-only matchup on Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m.
ROOKVILLE 56,
CURWENSVILLE 24
Score By Quarters
Curwensville 6 9 4 5 — 24
Brookville 21 14 15 4 — 56
Curwensville –24
Skylar Pentz 5 0-1 10, Jaiden Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 1 0-1 2, Karleigh Fryer 4 2-3 10, Janelle Passmore 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Price 0 0-0 0, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-5 24.
Brookville –56
Reggan Olson 2 3-4 7, Mara Bowser 4 0-0 8, Bentley Hughey 2 0-0 4, Izabella Pangallo 3 0-0 6, Eden Wonderling 6 1-2 15, Samantha Whitling 4 0-0 8, Kaida Yoder 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 4-6 56.
3-pointers: Brookville 2 (Wonderling 2).