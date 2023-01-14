ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders basketball team took down its crosstown rival St. Marys on Friday evening for the second time in as many games this season. Friday night’s contest saw the Crusaders pick up a 55-45 road win at St. Marys Area High School after the Dutchmen came out of the gates firing to the delight of the home crowd.
Elk County Catholic (12-1) overcame an early 10-2 deficit as Crusader guard Jordan Wasko took over in the third quarter, notching 14 of his 18 points in the game as he capped off the waning seconds with a step back three that gave the visitors a 15-point advantage.
Down the stretch, the Crusaders relied on Adam Straub at the charity stripe. In the waning minutes of the contest, St. Marys would send Straub to the line in one-and-one opportunities, but Straub was 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter and 8-for-8 overall as the senior had 14 points and five boards in the win.
St. Marys’ hot start was led by Anthony Nedzinski, who had a game-high 24 points on the evening. Tanner Fox got things going with a steal and a layup and Nedzinski then knocked down his first of four three-pointers on the night.
After Colby Nussbaum got the Crusaders on the board, Charlie Coudriet picked up a bucket underneath and Nedzinski hit a deep three to make it 10-2 before the Crusaders started to chip away at the lead.
Straub knocked down a couple of free throws and a bucket underneath made it 12-8 St. Marys at the end of the first quarter. That ECC run continued into the second quarter, eventually getting up to an 11-0 run to take the lead for the first time in the game. A couple of Wasko drives inside ended with buckets each time with the last giving Elk County Catholic a 13-12 lead. A Nussbaum fast break bucket pumped up the lead to three before Nedzinski and the Dutchmen finally answered on a three — the team’s only points of the second quarter — to tie it up at 15-15 with 3:16 left in the first half.
But from there, a 6-0 Elk run ended the quarter and St. Marys (7-4) was unable to get the lead back from that point.
A Straub jumper near the foul line put ECC ahead 17-15 and a Lance O’Neill layup on a Nussbaum assist made it a four point lead before Wil Wortman knocked down two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to give the visiting Crusaders a 21-15 halftime lead.
Nedzinski picked up where he left off in the first half with a steal and a layup to get the Dutchmen deficit to four early in the second half, but Wasko would take over the game from there as he scored 14 of his team’s 20 third quarter points.
A nifty reverse layup from Nedzinski cut the ECC lead to six but Wasko immediately answered with a three to get the Crusader lead to nine. A Wasko runner then gave ECC its first double-digit lead of the night at 30-19 before St. Marys head coach Bill Shuey called a timeout with 3:38 left in the third quarter.
St. Marys would cut the deficit almost in half on a 5-0 run, with Dan Schutz knocking down a three while fouled on the play. Although he didn’t convert the four-point play, Nedzinski was able to get a bucket soon after to cut the lead to 30-24.
However, Elk County Catholic would go on an 11-2 run to end the quarter with a 15-point lead. Wasko made an and-one opportunity to get the lead back to nine before making one of two free throws later. While Quin Gavazzi then made two free throws for St. Marys to cut it to a single-digit deficit once again, a Straub bucket inside, a David Anderson layup on a fast break and Wasko’s step back triple gave ECC a cushion heading into the fourth.
The Dutchmen didn’t go away quietly as they started out the final quarter with a 10-1 run. Fox and Nedzinski combined for 17 of the team’s 19 points in the quarter, with Fox dropping 10 and Nedzinski scoring seven. Fox was particularly successful with midrange jumpers, getting Elk defenders crossed up near the foul line before popping the two.
A Nedzinski three with 2:45 left to play made it 43-36 ECC before the Crusaders would start to keep the ball away from the Dutchmen, eventually forcing St. Marys to foul to try and pick up points off of missed free throws in one-and-one opportunities. The tough defense also allowed ECC to get a couple of opportunities inside, as Wortman scored down low to give ECC a 49-37 lead with 1:26 left.
Nedzinski would answer just eight seconds later and knock down his free throws, as a Schutz score underneath made it 49-41 with 38.7 seconds left. From that point, St. Marys would send Straub to the foul line twice as he hit all four free throws in the final 37 seconds of the game while Fox hit a couple buckets. The Dutchmen then sent Anderson to the charity stripe with 9.3 seconds remaining, as he hit both to set the final score at 55-45.
Both teams are on the road for the next game as ECC travels to Kane on Monday and St. Marys heads to Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 55,
ST. MARYS 45
Score by Quarters
ECC 8 13 20 14 — 55
St. Marys 12 3 11 19 — 45
Elk County Catholic—55
Jordan Wasko 7 2-3 18, Lance O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Michael Jacobs 2 1-2 5, Colby Nussbaum 3 0-1 6, Adam Straub 3 8-8 14, Wil Wortman 2 2-2 6, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0, David Anderson 1 2-2 4, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 15-18 55.
St. Marys—45
Tanner Fox 5 2-3 12, Anthony Nedzinski 8 4-7 24, Quin Gavazzi 0 2-2 2, Charlie Coudriet 1 0-0 2, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 2 0-1 5, Tyler Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-13 45.
Three-pointers: ECC 2 (Wasko 2), St. Marys 5 (Nedzinski 4, Schutz).