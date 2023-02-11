ST. MARYS — The Elk County Crusaders basketball team picked up a hard-fought 46-40 overtime win against its crosstown rival St. Marys on Friday night.
The Crusaders found a way to get the job done as they were without point guard Jordan Wasko, who left with an injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 34-16 loss to Brookville — a loss which saw ECC have its lowest points total in a game in program history.
“Tonight’s game was an adjustment game for us,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “I’ve felt thought that, although the statistics don’t show it, Jordan is one of the best players in the district. I don’t think anybody has worked harder than he has and there’s not a whole lot of people out there in the district that mean more to their team than Jordan does. He does so many things that go unnoticed on the floor and we had to replace those.
“It wasn’t just about replacing 10 points a game, it was about replacing his leadership, his effort and his 29 minutes a game. So it’s going to be an adjustment and will continue to beat an adjustment. We beat a really good team tonight. I was proud of how we hung in there.”
With Wasko out, Wil Wortman’s number was called to enter the starting lineup as the team’s sixth man on the year up until Friday came through when the Crusaders needed it the most.
As the score was tied at 40-40, ECC controlled the offense and on the team’s 12th pass of the possession, Lance O’Neill — who replaced Wasko at point guard — found his fellow guard in Wortman inside as he was able to capitalize with the bucket underneath and a 42-40 ECC lead.
Seconds after that, Wortman got a steal, went up for the layup and had the ball drop through the hoop while also being fouled by St. Marys’ Anthony Nedzinski. Wortman then hit the free throw to give his Crusaders a 40-35 lead.
“Wil’s a really good player,” Straub said. “Wil’s been coming off of the bench for us. But Wil is a top five player — he has been all year. He just happened to be playing the sixth man role.”
“It came down to two turnovers in overtime,” St. Marys head coach Bill Shuey said. “Two layups and a foul shot changes the whole dynamic of what we did and what we were doing. And it also benefitted Elk County. If that wouldn’t have happened, who knows what would’ve happened.”
Friday’s game saw 13 lead changes — six of which were in the third quarter — as the Crusaders and Dutchmen battled back and forth.
Adam Straub led a trio of ECC scorers in double-figures as he had 12 points and seven rebounds. Michael Jacobs and Colby Nussbaum had 10 points.
For St. Marys, its offense ran through guard Quin Gavazzi, who scored 20 of the team’s 40 points on the night.
“He got open this time,” Shuey said. “The last time we played them, I don’t think he even scored a point. That was a plus.”
St. Marys took the lead 29-28 as time expired in the third quarter as Gavazzi had a buzzer beater after an inbound play with about three seconds left.
Nussbaum would then give ECC the lead back with a bucket underneath to start the fourth but in a quarter that saw just six points for the Dutchmen, Ben Paul went 5-of-6 from the foul line as St. Marys was already in the bonus in the last minute of the third quarter.
Paul put up the Dutchmen by two before Straub knocked down a three for a 35-34 lead with 2:24 to go in regulation.
The Crusaders would then get the ball back and slow down its offense, holding onto the ball for about a minute before Dutchmen Tanner Fox was able to come up with a steal and was fouled with 1:29 left to play. He then hit the front end of the one-and-one and knotted things up at 35-35 before missing the second as Nussbaum came down with the rebound.
That set up the final possession of regulation as the Crusaders were content with having the final shot to win the game. With O’Neill dribbling up top, ECC got its play going with about 15 seconds left and got Wortman open for three. But the shot missed and a jump ball was called between Paul and Nussbaum as the possession arrow pointed to the visitors.
“We had a pretty good look at the end of regulation,” coach Straub said. “I though we did a really good job of running the clock down and giving ourselves a chance to win. I guess you probably would like to be a little more aggressive to the hoop in that situation but we got a really good shot.”
St. Marys was unable to find Gavazzi for a look like they had in the third quarter as both teams then headed to overtime at 35-35 before the Crusaders pulled out to a five-point lead via Wortman. That five-point lead would quickly become eight as Straub made a free throw with 2:10 left in OT and missed the second, but Jacobs scored on the putback to make it 43-35.
Gavazzi scored inside to cut the deficit to six with under a minute left for St. Marys’ first points of OT before O’Neill hit his free throws to make it an eight-point game again with 41.3 seconds left.
Gavazzi then knocked down a three to get it to 45-40 and the Dutchmen would send O’Neill to the charity stripe seconds later as he hit the second of two free throws.
A couple of missed Dutchman shots later saw ECC pick up the 46-40 overtime win.
“We kept the focus when we were down,” coach Straub said. “We kept the focus after bad things happened ... and we were able to maintain through the ebbs and flows of the game.”
Elk County Catholic (19-2) caps off its regular season on Tuesday at Bradford while St. Marys (10-11) also finishes off its regular season with its next contest as they travel to Cameron County on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 46,
ST. MARYS 40, OT
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 8 7 14 6 5 — 40
ECC 6 10 12 7 10 — 46
St. Marys—40
Tanner Fox 1 2-4 4, Tyler Mitchell 0 0-2 0, Quin Gavazzi 6 4-4 20, Charlie Coudriet 0 1-2 1, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 1 1-2 3, Anthony Nedzinski 1 5-6 7, Ben Paul 0 5-6 5, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 18-26 40.
Elk County Catholic—46
Lance O’Neill 1 4-6 7, Michael Jacobs 4 2-2 10, Wil Wortman 2 1-2 5, Colby Nussbaum 4 2-4 10, Adam Straub 4 3-4 12, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Timmy Brannock 1 0-0 2, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-20 46.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 4 (Gavazzi 4), ECC 2 (O’Neill, Straub).