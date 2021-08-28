RENOVO — The Elk County Catholic football team opened its season with a 20-6 win at Bucktail Friday night to make a winner of Nick Werner in his head-coaching debut.
The Crusaders jumped out to a 12-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Ben Paul hit Joe Tettis for a 78-yard scoring strike for the first of those scores with 3:38 left in the quarter, while Ben Reynolds added a 4-yard TD run just over two minutes later. Both two-point coversions failed.
Neither team scored in the second quarter, then ECC pushed its lead to 20-0 in the third when Reynolds scored from nine yards out. Noach Cherry added the two-point run.
Bucktail finally got on the scoreboard early in the fourth when Brody Pentz scored on a fumble return with 10:52 to play.
Elk County outgained the Bucks 289-89 on the night, including 160-67 on the ground.
Reynolds led the Crusaders ground game with 17 carries for 98 yards and the two scores. Cherry had nine totes for 56 yards. Tettis had three catches for 93 yards and his touchdown, while Paul completed 7 of 13 passes for 129 yards with a TD and two interceptions.
Elk County hosts Coudersport this Friday night. The Falons lost its opener to Cameron County, 28-27.