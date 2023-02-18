ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team got off to a strong start Friday night against DuBois Central Catholic and never looked back in a 45-23 victory that punched its ticket to yet another Allegheny Mountain League championship game.
The North Division champ Lady Crusaders (20-3) raced out to a 10-2 first quarter advantage and led by the eight-point margin after eight minutes. Elk County then all but put the game away with a 14-4 second quarter to take an 18-point lead (31-13) to the half.
Central Catholic avoided the mercy rule, but the Lady Crusaders came close to invoking it as they led by as many as 27 (42-15) late in the third quarter. The Lady Cardinals cut that deficit to 23 (42-19) entering the fourth, where ECC largely tried to run the clock holding that large lead.
The Lady Cardinals outscored ECC 4-3 in the final eight minutes to set the final.
With the win, ECC set up a fourth meeting with cross-town rival St. Marys tonight for the AML crown. The Lady Dutch beat Kane, 49-28, in the other semifinal Friday night.
Elk County was led by the duo of Emily Mourer and Lucy Klawuhn, who tied for game-high honors with 13 points. Mourer added 10 rebounds, a couple steals and a blocked shot. Tori Newton had eight points and seven boards for ECC.
“We got off to a quick start,” said ECC coach Kemn Pistner. “The last couple of times we played DuBois Central, they got out to a quick start on us — earlier this year (46-34 ECC win) and last year in the AML championship.
“So, we needed to get off to a better start tonight, and we played one of our better halves this year in the first half. We played some good basketball., and we got after it on the defensive side.
“The girls were excited about the playoff season coming up. DuBois Central is a good, quality team, and we had to play well to win tonight and we did.”
Klawuhn and Mourer got ECC off and running with baskets in the first minute-plus of the game before Kayley Risser scored for DCC.
The Lady Crusaders promptly ripped off an 8-3 spurt from there to give themselves a 12-5 lead with 2:43 left in the opening quarter. Newton and Sami Sraub each had four points in the run for ECC, while Lexi Berta hit a 3-pointer for DCC.
Klawuhn added a 3-pointer of her own later in the quarter, while Straub added a hoop to push the lead out to 10 at 17-7 before Marina Hanes scored for the Lady Cardinals to make it 17-9 after one. Straub had all six points of her points in the first eight minutes.
Faith Jacob scored to open the second quarter to cut the ECC lead to six at 17-11, but the Lady Cardinals would only score two more points in the period on a Risser bucket with 59 seconds left in the half.
In between those DCC baskets, the Lady Crusaders rattled off 12 straight points — geting five each from Mourer and Klawuhn — to push their lead out to 18 at 29-11.
Mourer found the hoop one last time with two seconds left in the half to send ECC to the break up 31-13. Mourer netted seven of her 13 points in the second quarter.
Elk County carried that momentum into the second half, as it scored the first five points of the third and 11 of the first 13 to take a commanding lead at 42-15.
Jacob and Hanes scored back-to-back hoops to end the third for DCC to cut the lead to 42-19 before the action slowed way down in the fourth.
Mourer notched her final points on a basket with 5:10 remaining, while ECC’s only other point in the quarter was a free throw by Gracee Breindel wit 2:10 to play. Central got baskets from Hope Jacob and Julia Sebring in the fourth.
“We got outwilled in every way tonight,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “We just didn’t emotionally show up in this game tonight, and the mental focus was lacking. We had possessions where half the kids were playing zone and half the kids were playing man.
“Our last game we probably played one of our best games of the season, and then we follow it up with one our worst games in terms of mental focus. I know that’s a good basketball team, but you have to show up emotionally to beat a team like that.
“They just wanted it more and outworked us, and it got ugly pretty quick. Honestly, when I subbed out, I liked what I saw for a 2-3 minute stretch out of the second five. Maybe that was something I should have done earlier to send a message. But, we never regained it or found it tonight.”
The Lady Cardinals (12-11) will now look to regroup and prepare for the District 9 Class A playoffs, where fourth-seeded DCC will host fifth-seeded Port Alleghany in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Lady Crusaders will battle St. Marys tonight at 6 p.m. for the AML title at St. Marys High School. Elk County will be the No. 2 seed for the Class A playoffs and host seventh-seeded Clarion on Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 45,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 23
Score by Quarters
DCC 9 4 6 4 — 23
ECC 17 14 11 3 — 45
DCC—23
Faith Jacob 2 0-2 4, Kayley Risser 2 0-0 4, Jessy Frank 0 0-0 0, Lexi Berta 1 2-4 5, Marina Hanes 2 0-0 4, Emma Elensky 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 1 2-2 4, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Baummer 0 0-0 0, Mattie Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Ella Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-9 23.
ECC—45
Sami Straub 3 0-0 6, Tori Newton 4 0-0 8, Sydney Alexander 0 4-4 4, Lucy Klawuhn 4 3-4 13, Emily Mourer 6 1-2 13, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0, Gracee Breindel 0 1-2 1, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-12 45.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Berta), ECC 2 (Klawuhn 2).