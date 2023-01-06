ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team picked up a 48-33 home win on Friday night against the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals.
Elk County Catholic (9-1) helped use a 16-9 third quarter to pull away as the Crusader defense held the Cardinals to just nine first-half points.
Lance O’Neill led the Crusaders with 18 points as he was a consistent factor on offense the entire evening. Teammates Jordan Wasko and Michael Jacobs had seven points each.
DuBois Central Catholic (7-4) was led by Luke Swisher, who also scored 18 points.
The Cardinals did win the junior varsity game, 41-39. In that contest, Luke Fragle led the Cardinals with 14 points.
Both teams are back in action Monday as ECC travels to Sheffield while DCC hosts Marion Center.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 48,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 33
Score by Quarters
DCC 2 7 9 15 — 33
ECC 6 11 16 15 — 48
DuBois Central Catholic—33
Brendan Paisley 2 0-0 4, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0, Andrew Green 0 0-2 0, Luke Swisher 8 2-3 18, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2, Marek Hoyt 1 1-2 3, Luke Fragle 1 1-1 3, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Brayden Fox 1 0-0 3, Trenton Miller 0 0-0 0, Angelo Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Ben Yale 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-4 53.
Elk County Catholic—48
Jordan Wasko 2 1-4 7, Lance O’Neill 6 4-6 18, Michael Jacobs 3 1-1 7, Colby Nussbaum 2 1-2 5, Adam Straub 2 1-2 5, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0, Wil Wortman 2 0-0 4, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 1 0-0 2, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-15 48.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Fox), ECC 4 (Wasko 2, O’Neill 2).
In other boys basketball action Friday:
ST. MARYS 40,
BRADFORD 35
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen notched a 40-35 win over the visiting Bradford Owls on Friday night.
Dutchmen Tanner Fox led his team with 16 points, eight of which came in the first quarter. Teammate Anthony Nedzinski added 10 while Zach Thorwart had six.
St. Marys (6-3) travels to DuBois on Wednesday.
ST. MARYS 40,
BRADFORD 35
Score by Quarters
Bradford 7 9 6 13 — 35
St. Marys 13 6 8 13 — 40
Bradford—35
Adam Ward 2 0-0 4, Talan Reese 0 0-0 0, Jake Franz 4 3-4 12, Chase Wineberg 6 0-0 12, AJ Gleason 0 0-0 0, Lucas Johnson 1 0-0 2, Brendon Warner 1 1-2 3, Isaiah Fitton 1 0-0 2, Jesse Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-6 35.
St. Marys—40
Tanner Fox 8 0-0 16, Tyler Mitchell 0 2-4 2, Quin Gavazzi 1 1-3 4, Charlie Coudrier 1 0-0 2, Zach Thorwart 2 1-2 6, Anthony Nedzinski 1 8-8 10, Ben Paul 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 12-17 40.
Three-pointers: Bradford 1 (Franz), St. Marys 2 (Gavazzi, Thorwart).
GROVE CITY 55,
DuBOIS 36
GROVE CITY — The DuBois Beavers suffered a 55-36 loss at the hands of the Grove City Eagles on Friday night.
DuBois (5-5) led 9-7 after the first quarter before the Eagles outscored the Beavers 16-8 in the second quarter en route to the win.
Rudy Williams led the Beavers with 12 points while Tyson Kennis was the team’s other double-figure scorer with 11.
DuBois is back in action on Monday as they host Karns City.
GROVE CITY 55,
DuBOIS 36
Score by Quarters
DuBois 9 8 13 6 — 36
GC 7 16 15 17 — 55
DuBois—36
Drew Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Cam Thompson 2 2-2 7, Maddox Bennett 1 0-0 3, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Tyson Kennis 5 1-2 11, Aiden West 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 5 1-2 12, Max Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-5 36.
Grove City—55
Nathan Greer 7 1-3 15, Landon Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Brett Loughry 6 0-0 15, Gavin Lutz 8 4-4 20, Kamden Martin 1 0-5 2, Jimmy Irani 1 0-0 3, Ben Fischer 0 0-0 0, Paul Gubba 0 0-0 0, Christian Kurz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-12 55.
Three-pointers: DuBois 5 (Williams 2, Gudalis, Thompson, Bennett), GC 6 (Loughry 3, Lutz 2, Irani).