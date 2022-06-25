RIDGWAY — The Elk County Senior League All-Stars baseball team, comprised of Ridgway, St. Marys and Fox Township players, picked up a decisive 12-2 win over DuBois in five innings at the Ridgway Little League Complex for game one in the best-of-3 series for the District 10 title.
Derek Beimel threw all five innings for Elk County, allowing just two runs, one earned, and four hits. Meanwhile, the Elk County bats rolled throughout, outhitting DuBois 12-4 on the evening as DuBois also had seven errors that allowed half of the team’s 12 total runs to be unearned.
Elk County’s Ben Parkolob was 3-for-3 with four runs scored, a double — the only extra base hit of the contest — and two RBIs. Leadoff hitter Aiden Beimel was 2-for-4 with three stolen bases as Elk County was aggressive on the base paths, picking up plenty of extra bases on passed balls.
Elk County went up 4-0 after one inning as a Parkolob RBI single to left scored the game’s initial run, bringing Aiden Beimel home. Derek Beimel then hit a chopped to third for an RBI single to plate Shawn Geci. As he was beating out the throw, the DuBois throw went wide, allowing Parkolob to score from second for a 3-0 lead.
Brayden Asti would then single later in the inning to bring home Derek Beimel to make it 4-0 Elk County.
DuBois couldn’t get anything going in the top of the second as Elk extended the lead to 6-0 in the bottom half of the inning off of DuBois starting pitcher Ricky Clark. Parkolob’s RBI single to center made it 5-0 and a fly ball to center from Derek Beimel was dropped by Lucas Delaney, scoring Elk’s sixth run of the contest.
It would be 6-0 until the bottom of the fourth as Elk County broke the game open, plating five more runs to put the mercy rule in play. With Trent Miller on the mound to relieve Clark, Miller walked the first two batters and runners moved up to second and third on a wild pitch. Derek Beimel then hit a sac fly RBI to left to make it 7-0.
Two more runs would then score after Thomas Gilmore hit a fly ball towards shortstop Quin Morgan, who missed it short and two runs would then score on the error to make it 9-0 Elk County.
After Rocco Delhunty singled to left, Hunter Beeler was at the plate with Gilmore at second. A wild pitch advanced Gilmore and Delhunty to third and second, respectively. Another wild pitch then brought Gilmore home to make it 10-0. But with the lack of urgency behind the plate for DuBois, Delhunty made it home all the way from second for the 11-0 lead.
DuBois would need at least two runs in the top of the fifth inning to avoid the 10-run mercy rule — and that’s exactly what they did. Lynx Lander led off the inning with a line drive to center and would later get to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Lucas Delaney would hit a hard liner to third, as it hopped by Asti at third and brought in Lander to get DuBois on the board at 11-1. Derek Beimel would then try and pickoff Delaney at first, throwing the ball away into right field and allowing Delaney to get to second.
Miller then hit a grounder to short, but Aiden Beimel’s throw went awry into the outfield, allowing Delaney to score to make it 11-2 Elk County — extending the game at least into the bottom of the fifth. Miller was then caught stealing second to end the top of the fifth.
DuBois went to Jeremiah Mondi on the mound to start the bottom of the fifth, but Parkolob’s big game continued as he doubled to center to lead off. A Derek Beimel single to center advanced Parkolob to third. After Mondi got Anthony Sago to pop up to first, a throwing error on a Frankie Miller chopper by Mondi allowed Parkolob to score and give Elk County a 12-2 win in five innings.
Elk’s Derek Beimel was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. For DuBois, Clark had two of the team’s four hits, with Lander and Delaney having the other two.
The game one win will give Elk County a chance to sweep the best-of-3 series on Sunday, as they are back in action at Stern Family Field with a 4 p.m. first pitch.
ELK COUNTY 12, DuBOIS 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 02 — 2
Elk 420 51 — 12
* One out when winning run scored.
DuBois—2
Lucas Delaney cf 3111, Trent Miller ss-p-ss 3000, Ricky Clark p-1b 2020, Bryson Billotte lf 2000, Quin Morgan 3b-ss 2000, Brandt Bash 3b 0000, Jeremiah Mondi c-p 2000, Gavin Walls 1b 0000, Lynx Lander 2b 1110, Michael Stainbrook 2b-3b 2000, Alexander Sago c 0000, Anthony Sago rf 2000, Nicoli Feshuk rf 0000. Totals: 19-2-4-1.
Elk County—12
Aiden Beimel ss 4220, Shawn Geci cf 3200, Ben Parkolob lf 3431, Derek Beimel p 3122, Cayden Vogt c 4010, Brayden Asti 3b 2111, Frankie Miller rf-3b 1000, Thomas Gilmore 2b 3100, Rocco Delhunty dh 3120, Hunter Beeler 1b 3010, Patrick Forster 1b 0000, JJ Blessel rf 0000. Totals: 29-12-12-5.
Errors: DuBois 7, Elk 3. LOB: DuBois 3, Elk 8. 2B: Parkolob. SF: D. Beimel. SB: Clark, Morgan; A. Beimel 3, Beeler. CS: Miller (by Vogt); Delhunty (by Mondi). PO: Clark (by D. Beimel).
Pitching
DuBois: Ricky Clark-3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Trent Miller-1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Jeremiah Mondi-1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Elk County: Derek Beimel-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: D. Beimel. Losing pitcher: Clark