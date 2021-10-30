RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Elkers were in complete control on all facets of the game Friday night at an extremely muddy Memorial Park Field against the Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties as the Elkers finished its regular season at 7-3 with a 41-13 win.
The Elkers had two players over the century mark in rushing with Domenic Allegretto and Cam Marciniak with 136 and 106 yards, respectively. Each scored two rushing touchdowns and Marciniak added a 90-yard kickoff return TD to open up the second half.
“To see kind of the rollercoaster ride that we’ve been through with our season, obviously with our injuries and seeing how kids stepped up, if you would’ve told me at the beginning of the year that we’d be on our fourth string quarterback, a mixture of linemen on both sides of the ball and piecing kids in and out and to be at 7-3, I would’ve told you you’re crazy,” Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said. “But to see how hard these kids worked and regrouped, tonight this game was for Jonathan Hinton (this year’s original starting QB who is out with an injury).”
Defensively, the Elkers held P-O to just one first down in the first half before going up 41-0. Will Howard led the defense with two interceptions.
“These kids came to play,” Heindl said. “They realized they had a chance to seal the No. 2 seed (in District 9 Class 2A playoffs). Obviously the No. 2 seed is going to get some time off and hopefully get an opportunity to host a game.”
After the Mounties got the opening kickoff, the Elkers forced a three-and-out and also got great field position. The snap on the punt was over P-O punter’s Parker Matson’s head, however Matson was able to run it down and get a quick one off that in the stat book will go down as a one-yard punt.
Starting at the P-O 35-yard line, it took Ridgway five plays to cash in as Marciniak scored on a 10-yard run to make it 7-0 with 7:59 left in the first quarter.
With P-O starting its second drive, quarterback Ben Gustkey found Andrew Faust on a beautiful over-the-shoulder grab on 3rd-and-4 that picked up 31 yards down to the Ridgway 28-yard line. Unfortunately for the Mounties, that would be its only first down until the third quarter.
P-O would turn it over with Howard’s first interception. One play later, Allegretto took a keeper 70 yards to the house to make it 14-0.
After another P-O three-and-out, Ridgway had a 12-play, 60 yard drive that capped off with an 8-yard score by Eric Salberg. Jack Benninger’s kick made it 21-0 Elkers with 6:24 left in the second quarter.
Gustkey would throw his second pick to Howard two plays later and it took just two more plays for the Elkers to find the end zone — this time a 64-yard run by Marciniak to make it 28-0 with 5:10 left in the first half.
Ridgway forced another P-O punt and got the ball at its own 39-yard line before taking six plays to score again. Set up at the 1-yard line after a 32-yard reception by Tyler Merrit, Allegretto ran a QB sneak to get in with 1:54 left in the second quarter. However, Benninger missed the PAT and it was 34-0 Ridgway at the half.
With the Elkers missing out on the mercy rule beginning at the start of the second half, it took only 15 more second to enact it. That’s when Marciniak took the kick and went 90 yards for the score and a 41-0 lead.
“The big kickoff return coming out in the second half just kind of set the tone for things,” Heindl said. “Our kids battled. I was so excited for them. And it wasn’t just one kid, two kids. It was a complete team effort and we’ve been preaching that all year. I think you saw that tonight.”
With the mercy rule in effect and the Ridgway starters out of the game, P-O was able to avoid a shutout and get two scores in the fourth quarter, both of with were Luke Hughes rushing touchdowns.
“My hat’s off to Philipsburg there,” Heindl said. “They got a lot of seniors that’ll be walking off the field for the last time. They’re a class act. Everyone of their kids congratulated our kids and wished them luck in the playoffs. That says a lot about their seniors.”
With the win, Ridgway ends its regular season at 7-3 and moves into the playoffs while the Mounties finished its campaign at 2-8.
“We’re starting to peak at the right time,” Heindl said. “The guys are starting to understand the roles they’re assigned and what they’re supposed to do. I couldn’t be anymore proud of them. We’ll get some time off and get some time to heal up. But we’re going for a title run again and it all starts in two weeks.”