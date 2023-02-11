BROCKWAY — The Ridgway boys basketball team wrapped up a trying week with a gutsy 33-31 come-from-behind victory Friday night at Brockway that wrap up the No. 1 seed in the South Division for the upcoming Allegheny Mountain League playoffs.
The Elkers were playing for the first time since last Friday — a 58-15 home win vs. Venango Catholic — but since then has struggled to even find court time.
That’s because late Friday night after that win against Venango, a failure of a newly installed rooftop HVAC unit above the gymnasium caused flooding and significant damage to the gym floor itself.
St. Marys High School stepped up and made its facilities available for games and practices for the two Ridgway teams when possible, but still meant the Elkers weren’t practicing every day.
That rust showed a little Friday at Brockway as the Elkers struggled shooting the ball and getting into an offensive rhythm for most of the night. Brockway took advantage and jumped out to a 6-3 lead after what proved to be a sloppy first quarter for both sides.
The Rovers (3-17) didn’t relinquish that lead until final minute of the game when Ridgway senior Aaron Sorg got free inside on an inbounds play and scored to put the Elkers up 32-20 with 49 seconds to play.
Sorg, who found himself in the foul trouble in the fourth quarter, finished with 10 points to tie for game-high honors with teammate Jack Benninger and Brockway’s Aiden Wilcox.
After a Brockway turnover, Ridgway’s Alex Merritt was fouled with 10.5 seconds left and went 1 of 2 to put the Elkers up three. Brockway made one final push up the floor and Ridgway did the unthinkable and fouled Alex Carlson a long 3-point shot with 1.8 on the clock.
Unfortunately for the Rovers, Carlson missed the first of three free throws. He made the second, but then had to miss the third on purpose in hopes of Brockway getting a rebound. That play didn’t work as the Rovers were called for a violation, as Ridgway was able to inbound the ball and run out the clock.
All told, Ridgway led for just 2:19 of game action — the first 1:30 and final 49 seconds — but found a way to win wrap up the top seed in the South with one game left to play.
The Elkers (6-3 in AML) currently have a game lead in the loss column over St. Marys (6-4) and DuBois Central Catholic (5-4) with a game left next Tuesday against Sheffield.
Even if Ridgway were to lose that matchup, the Elkers own all the tiebreakers‚ including if there was a three-way tie because they own the best “South Division” record at 5-1. St. Marys owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over DCC is those two end up tied.
“I told these guys coming in that Coach (Rick) Clark is a beast and coaches his butt off,’ said Ridgway coach Eric Herzing. “We knew Brockway has been playing better and plus they are always going to give you their best shot because that’s how Brockway does it.
“It’s been a tough week for us, though. We don’t have gym and didn’t have a place to practice yesterday (Thursday). But, our kids pulled through and we played 32 minutes. Luckily, we were able to come up with a nice baseline out of bounds basket by Aaron, who is a very tough player, and get out of here with a win.
“I’d love to see the stats, but we probably missed the first seven layups. We don’t shoot that great to begin with and the only way we can score sometimes is to generate easy baskets out of the defense. That was the plan, and we got a couple nice steals at the end that led to some layups that were key.”
Ridgway (13-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening 1:17 of the game on a Merrit free throw and Benninger hoop. However, the Elkers didn’t score again in the quarter.
Brockway pulled even on a Brady DeMonte 3-pointer 1:30 in but struggled to find the hoop itself in the opening eight-minutes. An old-fashion 3-point play by Reese Yahner with 3:45 left in the period gave the Rovers a 6-3 advantage. Yahner finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.
DeMonte and Elker Eric Gustafson then traded 3-pointers early in the second quarter before the Rovers rattled off an 8-3 spurt to push their lead out to 17-9 with 1:30 left in the first half. Wilcox had six of those points.
Ridgway managed to cut that deficit to five (19-14) at the break though, as Erik Panebianco hit a trey and Alec DeVallance scored on a putback just beforethe halftime buzzer.
Brockway maintained that cushion past the half way point of the third before a quick 6-0 spurt by Ridgway around a couple Rover turnovers knotted things at 25-25 with 1:51 on the clock. Sorg had four points in the mini-run.
The Rovers promptly regained the lead on an Aiden Grieneisen free throw, then added to it when Wilcox got an offensive rebound and scored when Grieneisen missed the second. That gave Brockway a 28-25 lead after three quarters.
Sorg picked up his fourth foul just 19 seconds in to the fourth on a scramble for a loose ball, which led to Herzing trying to sub him offensively and defenively when possible in the quarter.
Meanwhile, both teams got out of sync as the start of the fourth looked like most of the first quarter.
The Elkers held Brockway scoreless for the first 5:23 of the fourth but only managed to score three points themselves to pull even 28-28.
Wilcox and Benninger then traded hoops as the game was tied again at 30-30 with 1:58 remaining. Benninger’s hoop came off a steal.
The Rovers had a chance to retake the lead, but Grieneisen went 0 of 2 at the line with 1:49 on the clock. The free throw line ultimately hurt the Rovers, who went 3 of 9. The Elkers finished 7 of 12.
Ridgway worked the ball after those misses, and after calling a timeout, got Sorg free on an inbounds play to take its first lead (32-30) since early in the first quarter.
Merritt’s 1-for-2 trip to the foul line with 10.5 seconds left helped seal the win.
“We started off really well, and to say we played a great first quarter and it’s only 6-3 ... but that was the way the pace of the game was,” said Rick Clark. “As long as you’re patient and take care of the ball, they will let you run some stuff (offensively).
“I thought we did a really good job taking care of the ball early in the game and getting good looks. Brady DeMonte hit a couple threes to get us going, and defensively we did a good job keeping them out of the paint in the first half.
“But, when it came down to it, their experience in tight ball games ... because they play so many of them ... helped them. For our young guys, this was their first taste of a really tight varsity, playoff-type game.
“And, I thought for most of the game they handled it really well. We just came up a couple plays short tonight.”
Ridgway is back in action Saturday with a game against Johnsonburg at St. Marys at 2:30 p.m., while Brockway plays at Johnsonburg on Monday.
RIDGWAY 33, BROCKWAY 31
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 3 11 11 8 — 33
Brockway 6 13 9 3 — 31
Ridgway—33
Jack Benninger 4 2-4 10, Eric Gustafson 1 0-0 3, Erik Panebianco 1 1-2 4, Aaron Sorg 4 2-2 10, Alex Merritt 1 2-4 4, Alec DeVallence 1 0-0 2, Jackson Kilpeck 0 0-0 0, Ethan Streich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-12 33.
Brockway—31
Alec Carlson 1 1-3 3, Brad DeMonte 2 0-0 6, Bradey Hughes 0 0-0 0, Reese Yahner 4 1-1 9, Aiden Grieneisen 1 1-5 3, Aiden Wilcox 5 0-0 10. Totals: 13 3-9 31.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 2 (Gustafson, Panebianco), Brockway 2 (DeMonte 2).