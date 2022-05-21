BROOKVILLE — Her team leading by just a half-point in the team standings going into the final race of a humid evening at Brookville Area High School, Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon pulled off a heroic anchor leg.
Freshman heroics, that is.
Already a three-time champion in the 200- and 400-meter dashes and the high jump, Harmon had to reel in Punxsutawney’s anchor leg of the 4x400-meter relay to secure her team a surprising team championship at Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
A Lady Bulldogs top four or five finish was in the cards, but a title? It was the program’s first-ever crown, outscoring the Lady Chucks, 70-65.5.
Harmon combined with Reagen Beamer, Ryleigh Smathers and Alexandra Shoemaker to finish second in the 4x400 behind DuBois Central Catholic. That finish also gets that foursome to states next weekend at Shippensburg University.
— Due to deadline constraints, some times and results are incomplete.
Harmon won the 200 in 25.92 seconds, the 400 in a blistering 58.73 seconds and the high jump in early, rainy conditions by clearing 5 feet. Her winning times in the 200 and 400 improved on her own school records set earlier this year.
For her efforts, Harmon earned the James Manners Award for the MVP, or highest point scorer in the meet.
The Lady Bulldogs also got a second straight D9 title effort in the pole vault from Claire Henry, who cleared 9 feet, 6 inches to repeat. Her teammate Mackenna Rankin also scored points with a fourth.
Also finishing fourth in the javelin was Alivia Huffman in a loaded event that saw her throw nearly a state-qualifying effort of 120 feet, 9 inches, just three inches shy of qualifying for states. The top three finishers all went over 127 feet with Punxsutawney’s Mary Grusky winning with a toss of 132 feet, 3 inches.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Madison Foringer also punched her ticket to states with a runner-up finish in the discus while Claire Clouse was fifth in the 100 dash.
Punxsutawney got three wins, Grusky with one other in the discus with a throw off 111 feet, 2 inches. Rebekah Miller won the shot put with a toss of 36 feet, 4 inches with her teammate Jael Miller going to states as well with a second-place finish just 5 3/4 inches shorter.
The Lady Chucks’ 4x800 relay clinched a state berth with a runner-up finish from Jordan Hicks, Olivia Bush, Hannah Surkala and Emily McMahan.
Maeve Hanley shared second place behind Harmon in the high jump, securing a state berth as well.
Two-time defending champion Brookville secured two state berths as sophomore Julie Monnoyer won the 100 hurdles in 16.78 and Laynee Sorbin, despite finishing third, nailed the state-qualifying mark in the triple jump exactly with a leap of 35 feet, 6 inches. She was two feet behind champion Baylee Blauser of Union/A-C Valley. Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell finished second at 36 feet, 5 inches.
DuBois Central Catholic’s 4x400 relay, as mentioned above, won the D-9 title ahead of Redbank Valley. That squad featured Hope jacob, Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden and Faith Jacob.
The Lady Cardinals also qualified Faith Jacob in the 400 dash with a runner-up finish along, with Hope Jacob who shared second place in the high jump to earn a spot at Shippensburg.
Also for DCC, Zoe Puhala was third in the 400 dash and sixth in the 1,600 run, Madelyn Schmader fourth and sixth in the 800 and 1,600 runs. Faith Jacob was sixth in the 100, Hope Jacob sixth in the 200 and Sophia Rooney sixth in the 300 hurdles. Alyssa Yanek and Chloe Benden were fifth and sixth in the pole vault.
Elk County Catholic won two titles as the 4x800 relay of Sami Straub, Sophia Bille, Gianna Bille and Grace Neubert won in 9:58.48, almost 12 seconds ahead of Punxsutawney.
Neubert won the 3,200 run in 11:33.29 while Sophia Bille claimed a state spot with a runner-up finish in the 1,600 run.
Tori Newton wasn’t far off the state mark in the javelin, going 118 feet, 6 inches to finish fifth. She also placed fifth in the shot put. Straub was third in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the triple jump. Allison Geci was third in the shot put.
Johnsonburg’s two state berths came in runner-up finishes with Adria Magnusson in the 800 run and the runner-up 4x100 relay that nipped Brookville at the line for second. The foursome was Gina Gerg, Abby King, Alaina Sherry and Annasophia Stauffer.
Stauffer was third in both the 100 and 200 dashes while Ella Lindberg was fourth in the discus.
Clarion-Limestone’s lone state qualifier was returning state medalist Brooke Kessler in the long jump. Her 15 feet, 9 1/34 inches trailed Union/A-C Valley’s Blauser’s 17 feet, 10 inches that won the title. Blauser also won the 100 dash in 12.8 seconds.
Also for the Lady Lions, Morgan McNaughton was fourth in the 1,600 run and sixth in the 800 run. Ruby Smith, with her sixth in the javelin, came within just under three feet from a state-qualifying mark.