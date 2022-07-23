INDIANA — Opening the Junior American Legion Western Regional Tournament with defending state champion Penn Trafford Friday night, the Brookville Fireman’s Club didn’t have much margin for error.
So, the one-hit pitching of Penn Trafford starter Zachery Feldman and a four-run third inning was enough for the Warriors to post a 4-1 win over Brookville.
It’s a round-robin, pool-play format now at regionals. Brookville was scheduled to play Saturday at 11 a.m. against Edinboro at Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field and then against Wesleyville in Homer City Sunday at 1 p.m.
The top two finishers in each four-team pool — Murrysville, Erie Post 771, SW Jack and Connellsville are in the other pool — advance to Monday where the pool winners play for the regional title and the runners-up play for the third berth to the state tournament. The consolation game is set for 10 a.m. Monday with the final following at 1 p.m.
Brookville (14-9) likely will need to win its final two pool games to advance, so it’ll need to get its offense revved up along with its defense that committed seven errors in the loss to Penn Trafford (15-3), which returned seven starters from last year’s title team.
Feldman’s curveball doomed the Fireman’s Club all night as he finished his 90-pitch complete game with 63 strikes, one walk and nine strikeouts along with a hit batter in the seventh inning that helped lead to Brookville’s lone run.
The only Brookville hit came from Easton Belfiore’s one-out single in the second inning. Owen Fleming reached on an infield error in the fourth inning, but was thrown out trying to steal second. That had Feldman facing one more than the minimum going into the seventh inning.
Penn Trafford batted around in the third inning, needed just two hits and two errors to score its four runs, two of them winding up unearned.
A Brandon Long leadoff walk and a Brookville error on Evan Gross’ sacrifice bunt followed by Carmen Metcalfe’s walk loaded the bases for Fireman’s Club starter Kolton Griffin who retired six of his first seven batters.
Drew Sherwin reached on an infield error to bring in the first run, then back-to-back singles by Ethan Septak and Johnny Lovre made it 3-0. Septak scored on a wild pitch to set what would be the final score.
Brookville’s pitchers danced through some jams the rest of the way, Pierson Ruhlman throwing two scoreless innings in the fourth the fifth while stranding four runners. Luke Burton stranded a runner in the sixth and after the Warriors loaded the bases with two outs against Burton in the seventh, Sam Krug got the final out of the inning on a groundout.
In the bottom of the seventh, Fleming walked, Krug was hit by a pitch and after Ladd Blake grounded into a double play, Belfiore reached after striking out on a wild pitch and the throw to get him at first went into right field, allowing Fleming to score from third.
Feldman ended the uprising and game by whiffing Burton with the potential tying run on deck.
PENN TRAFFORD 4,
BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Innings
Penn Trafford 004 000 0 — 4
Brookville 000 000 1 — 1
Penn Trafford –4
Carmen Metcalfe cf 3100, Drew Sherwin 3b 4000, Ethan Septak 4121, Johny Lovre ss 4021, Zachery Feldman p 4000, Nico Casciato cr 0000, Robbie Andrews cr 0000, Bryce Ruby rf 2000, Braden Kane cr-rf 2110, Logan Matrisch lf 4000, Brandon Long c 2000, Evan Gross 2b 1100, Dominic Delio ph 1000, Torrie Destefano ph 1000. Totals: 32-4-5-2.
Brookville –1
Sergio Sotillo ss 3000, Owen Fleming c 2100, Sam Krug 3b-p 2000, Luke Fiscus cr 0000, Ladd Blake 1b-3b 3000, Easton Belfiore rf 3010, Luke Burton lf-p-1b 2000, Pierson Ruhlman p 1000, Kai Kaltenbach 2b 2000, Landen Marrara cf 1000, Parker Kalgren ph 1000, Kolton Griffin p-lf 2000. Totals: 22-1-2.
Errors: Brookville 7, Penn Trafford 2. LOB: Penn Trafford 11, Brookville 2. DP: Penn Trafford. 2B: Septak. SAC: Gross. SB: Metcalfe, Gross. HBP: Krug (by Feldman).
Pitching
Penn Trafford: Feldman 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 SO, 1 BB.
Brookville: Griffin 3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Ruhlman 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Burton 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Krug 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Feldman. Losing pitcher: Griffin.