It’s no secret.
St. Marys loves to throw the ball around.
The Flying Dutchmen offense was on full display as quarterback Christian Coudriet threw for 336 yards and five touchdowns to help defeat Moniteau Friday night 42-6 at Moniteau.
“Christian is so mentally tough,” St. Marys coach Chris Dworek said. “He’s hard on himself in practice, tough on his teammates. He’s playing very well and efficient lately.”
Six different hands caught the ball from Christian Coudriet, including his brother Charlie, who totaled 128 yards on six catches and three touchdowns.
St. Marys (7-1) got on the board first off a Collin Reitz 28-yard pass from Christian Coudriet.
Moniteau (1-6) responded quickly with its only score of the game off a 37-yard touchdown pass from David Dessicino to Cooper Boozel.
“We brought it a little bit better than recently,” Moniteau coach Bob Rottman said. “We’re moving the ball, we just could not finish drives.”
Following their touchdown, the Warrior offense had no problem moving the ball, but execution was not there once they found themselves inside St Marys territory.
One of the drives stalls came at the end of the first half, as Moniteau could not pound the ball in as time expired going into the half.
“Huge momentum for us,” Dworek said. “Our guys were going crazy, deservingly so. We felt good with the momentum going into halftime. That’s big, especially for high school kids.”
That hurt a little bit,” Rottman said. “Honestly we should’ve gotten it in on the second to last play. We were able to move the ball all night, we just could not finish the drives.”
St. Marys momentum carried over into the third quarter, as Christian Coudriet threw two more touchdown to ultimately put the game out of reach.
“I’ll be honest, his receivers (Christian Coudriet) were good,” Rottman said. “They got open and they don’t drop balls.”
Hunter Stalker lead Moniteau’s rushing attack with 53 yards on 11 carries, while Cooper Boozel racked up 99 yards on 9 catches through the air.
“Stalker runs a lot bigger than he is,” Rottman said. “He’s a tough kid and we got some other tough kids. We’re going to keep working and try to get better moving forward.”
Moniteau will look to turn things around next week at Punxsutawney (1-6) who fell to DuBois Friday night 35-0.
“Coming out of a game, you are always opportunistic about next week,” Rottman said. “You can go back and see the film and watch the plays that hurt you. Four or five big plays end up being the difference in a ball game.”