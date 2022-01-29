PUNXSUATAWNEY – DuBois senior Joey Foradora hit five second-half 3-pointers at Punxsutawney on Friday night, but none proved bigger than his last – a shot from the top of the arc with 43 seconds remaining that gave his team its first lead since early in the third quarter.
Forty-three seconds can feel like an eternity in a basketball game, and lots can happen in that stretch, but Foradora’s big bucket proved to be the last for either team, and the Beavers escaped Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium with a come-from-behind, 37-36 victory to improve to 12-3 on the season.
“We were able to grind out a win tonight,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said after the game. “I thought Punxsy played fantastic all night. Every bucket we got was highly-challenged, and they did a great job defensively. We were fortunate enough to hit a couple shots late, and one last shot – just enough, I guess you could say.”
Foradora didn’t score any points in the game’s first half, but he caught fire in the second and hit five 3-pointers, three in the third quarter and two in the fourth, to finish with a game-high 15 points.
Chooch Husted nearly joined him in double digits, pacing the DuBois offense in the first half with eight of his nine points in the first two quarters. Al Pasternak finished with seven points, and Ryan Kovalyak and Drew Gudalis each hit one 3-pointer to round out the scoring.
Punxsy’s offense was paced by Kyle Nesbitt, who scored at least once in each quarter and finished with 11 points. He was followed closely by Gabe Kengersky, who scored all nine of his points in the third quarter to help Punxsy outscore DuBois 18-11 in that frame. Noah Weaver added six points, Donnie Neese scored four and Ryen Heigley and Zach Presloid each had three.
Neither team fired out of the gate, but it was the Beavers who scored the game’s first five points on two in the paint by Husted and a 3 from the corner by Pasternak. After two more Husted hoops, the Beavers led 9-4, but Punxsy scored four points in the final minute to cut the lead to one at the first break.
Punxsy took its first lead of the game just 25 seconds into the second quarter on a 3 from the wing by Presloid. The two teams would trade the lead twice more in the quarter on dueling threes by Gudalis and Heigley, but it was an old-fashioned three-point play by Kovalyak with just 5.1 seconds on the clock that closed the half scoring and put the Beavers ahead 17-16 at the break.
Kengersky kicked off his big third quarter with a 3 from the top of the arc 43 seconds into the second half, and the lead changed hands twice more in the next minute-plus on 3s at each end by Foradora and Nesbitt.
Kengersky then rattled off four unanswered points to give Punxsy some cushion with 5-and-a-half minutes to play in the quarter, and the Chucks would not trail again until Foradora’s late 3 for the final lead change.
After scoring 18 third-quarter points – more than they’d scored in the entire first half – the Chucks struggled to make much happen at the offensive end in the fourth quarter, as the Beavers clamped down on defense and limited their host to just two points in the final frame. Still, DuBois scored just enough, nine points, to erase the deficit and earn the win. The Chucks didn’t score in the final 4:21, and DuBois had the game’s final eight points.
“Our focus is always defense first, and I thought we had a good fourth quarter defensively,” Bennett said. “I thought we played pretty well defensively for the game. They have very good guards and some good shooters who can control the tempo well. Fortunately, we did step up defensively, but I thought they played a great defensive game as well.”
The win was the Beavers’ seventh straight since a 44-37 loss to the still-unbeaten Brookville Raiders back in 2021, on December 29th, in the Beavers’ holiday tournament.
They’ll look to avenge that loss in an afternoon game today when they host the Raiders at 1:30 p.m. The two teams will also meet on February 18th to close the season.
Punxsy fell to 6-8 with the loss and will be idle for almost a week through the mid-winter Groundhog Day break before returning to action on Thursday at Armstrong.
DUBOIS 37,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 36
Score by Quarter
DuBois 9 8 11 9 — 37
Punxsy 8 8 18 2 — 36
DuBois—37
Ryan Kovalyak 1 1-1 3, Joey Foradora 5 0-0 15, Chooch Husted 4 1-2 9, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 2 2-3 7, Drew Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-6 37.
Punxsy—36
Ryen Heigley 1 0-0 3, Gabe Kengersky 4 0-0 9, Kyle Nesbitt 5 0-0 11, Noah Weaver 3 0-0 6, Donnie Neese 2 0-0 4, Zach Presloid 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 0-0 36.
Three-pointers: DuBois 7 (Foradora 5, Pasternak, Gudalis), Punxsy 4 (Heigley, Kengersky, Nesbitt, Presloid)