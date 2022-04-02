PUNXSUTAWNEY — With temperatures dipping into the upper 30s not counting the blustery wind chill effect, the Brookville Raiders baseball team was staring at a 9-4 deficit down to its last three outs playing as the home team at Kuntz Memorial Field.
Rescheduled for Punxsutawney since the Raiders’ McKinley Field was unplayable, the Raiders had been retired eight straight times, the previous six by freshman right-hander Coy Martino.
Sounds like a perfect recipe for a six-run rally and a wild 10-9 victory right? That’s what it turned out to be as Hunter Geer’s second single of the inning as the 11th Raider to get to the plate with the bases loaded, drove home pinch-runner Logan Oakes to beat the Chucks.
It was an eventful season-opener for the Raiders, but not so much for the Chucks, who were beaten by the exact same score last year at McKinley Field when the Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
“When we got to the bottom of the seventh, I said all we can do is to make them sweat, put a couple guys on and see what happens,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “And these guys, they just don’t quit. We were loose the whole time. It wasn’t a 9-4 decorum in the dugout. The fact that it was snowing, I thought a lot of guys would want to pack it up and go home, myself included.”
The Chucks were also coming off their season-opener Thursday night at DuBois in a 12-1 rout of St. Marys in five innings. Friday afternoon was much colder and a whole lot more frustrating for sure.
“We didn’t support Coy. He didn’t deserve that,” said a disappointed Chucks head coach Mike Dickey. “As well as we played last night, we book-ended this game — first inning, poor defense, seventh inning lack of awareness and approach — we gave up six runs. We needed to smother the ball, set your feet and make a throw. We just let it get away.”
To start the rally, Riley Smith reached on a Carter Savage’s error at first base and Geer’s first single of the inning pushed Smith to third. Jamison Rhoades singled in Smith and Geer also advanced to third. With Bryce Rafferty up, Rhoades took second on a ball in the dirt and Geer dashed home when catcher Ashton Stonbraker’s throw went into center field, allowing Rhoades to get to third.
Bryce Rafferty’s grounder to first pushed home Rhoades, getting the Raiders within 9-7 with one out.
Martino walked Hunter Roney — the only walk issued by him or starter Isaac London — before Griffin Ruhlman doubled over the head of centerfielder Zeke Bennett to push Roney to third. Carson Weaver grounded out to second to score Roney and move Ruhlman to third, but it was the second out and the Raiders now trailed by just one run.
Owen Caylor grounded Martino’s first pitch through the left side to tie the game before Oakes replaced him at first.
“That’s a huge at-bat from Owen,” Weaver said.
Then Carter Kessler reached on a throwing error from third baseman Justin Miller and Martino hit Smith to load the bases, setting up Geer’s game-ender.
“Right before Riley went up to bat, he said he wasn’t wearing a pitch and he takes it right to the back and we were pretty excited after that,” Geer said.
Geer took the first pitch from Martino for a strike, then smacked a line drive up the middle to score Oakes. Geer, who singled three times, had some recent frustrations or at least near-misses the past 24 hours. He started and gave up four runs, three of them unearned thanks to three Raiders errors in the first three innings. After going to center field, he was unable to get a wind-blown double off the bat of Josh Tyger in the Chucks’ four-run fourth. Thursday, he was edged by two teammates in a track and field meet, one inch for first place in the long jump and a lean at the line in the 100-meter dash.
So a walk-off helped.
“Yesterday there was frustration, but today a lot more. It was the first outing of the year on the mound, but I expected more than what I gave today,” Geer said. “It wasn’t there, it was cold and it was rough, but it always feels good to beat Punxsutawney.”
Rhoades singled twice, Weaver singled in two runs with two outs in the Raiders’ three-run first and Smith doubled in a run in the fourth for the Raiders’ other offense outside the seventh.
Of the 19 runs scored, 12 were unearned overall thanks to 10 errors, six by the Chucks and four from the Raiders.
Rafferty pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed to get the win in relief.
The Chucks had 10 hits, including two RBI singles from Bennett. Carter Savage followed Tyger’s double in the fourth with a crushed double to deep left-center for two more runs and Stronbraker made it 8-3 at the time with a run-single single. Bennett’s second RBI single in the fifth made it 9-4.
Earlier, Sikora doubled in a run and Bennett drove in his first run with a single in the Chucks’ three-run second.
London threw well the first four innings, giving up five hits while striking out seven.
“We needed somebody to step up and end it,” Dickey summed up. “You have to support your pitcher to keep pitch counts down. I didn’t feel like leaving him out there at that point, but what are you going to do, bring someone in cold in that situation? It’s not fair to them.”
The Raiders visit Clearfield Monday while the Chucks host Elk County Catholic Wednesday.
BROOKVILLE 10, PUNXSUTAWNEY 9
Score By Innings
Punxsy 031 410 0 — 9
Brookville 300 100 6 — 10
Two outs when winning run scored
Punxsutawney –9
Isaac London p-dh 3110, Coy Martino p 0000, Zeke Bennett cf 2122, Jake Henretta cr-ph 1100, Josh Tyger 2b 4111, Carter Savage 1b 3112, Zach Dinger lf 4110, Ashton Stonbraker c 2011, Peyton Hetrick ss 3001, Jake Sikora 3b 2211, Justin Miller ph-3b 1000, Alex Phillips rf 3100, Dakota Long ph 1000. Totals: 29-9-8-9.
Brookville –10
Hunter Geer p-cf 5231, Jamison Rhoades c 4221, Bryce Rafferty 1b-p 4011, Hunter Roney ss 3201, Griffin Ruhlman rf-p-1b 4110, Carson Weaver lf 4013, Owen Caylor 3b 4111, Logan Oakes ph 0100, Carter Kessler cf-2b 4000, Riley Smith 2b-rf 3111. Totals: 35-10-10-9.
Errors: Punxsutawney 6, Brookville 4. LOB: Brookville 7, Punxsutawney 7. 2B: Ruhlman, Smith, Tyger, Savage, Sikora. SAC: Hetrick. SB: Roney, Bennett, Dinger 2, Henretta, Sikora. HBP: Stonbraker (by Geer), Smith (by Martino).
Pitching
Punxsutawney: London 4 IP, 5 H 4 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, 0 BB; Martino 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.
Brookville: Geer 3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Ruhlman 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB; Rafferty 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB.
Winning pitcher: Bryce Rafferty. Losing pitcher: Coy Martino.