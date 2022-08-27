Anderson interception
Elk County Catholic’s David Anderson looks up field as he secures an interception in the end zone last year against Redbank Valley. Anderson, a senior, will once again be a key two-way player for the Crusaders as an offensive lineman and linebacker.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

ST. MARYS — A new but familiar face is back at the helm of the Elk County County Catholic football program, as Tony Gerg has returned as head coach after a one-year hiatus so to speak,

Gerg never really left, as he still helped out last under then head coach Nick Werner, and the two have basically switched roles for a second straight season.

