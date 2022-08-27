ST. MARYS — A new but familiar face is back at the helm of the Elk County County Catholic football program, as Tony Gerg has returned as head coach after a one-year hiatus so to speak,
Gerg never really left, as he still helped out last under then head coach Nick Werner, and the two have basically switched roles for a second straight season.
“It’s good to be back, not that I ever really left,” said Gerg. “It is good to be at the head position again and to have the staff back with neck Werner and Bill Crisp. Those are guys I lean on quite a bit.
That staff understands some the challenges they face, as numbers once again could be an issue a year after the Crusaders were forced to cancel a game when injuries dropped the roster size to a critical level.
Those numbers are better than a year ago, despite the program losing 10 players to graduation. The sits at 19 players entering this season.
“We’re pretty much split down middle in terms of new and returning guys,” said Gerg. “Even if some guys are upperclassmen, it’s still really kids who have not played before or are freshmen. It’s one of those things where as coaches we need to slow ourselves down a little bit to make sure they understand the game before we start getting into the real complexity of it.”
“There are years I’ve had 36 kids, which is the most we’ve ever had, and a year where during the season got as low as 15,” added Gerg about the numbers issue. “But, we made it work, and we’re going to make it work this year.
“We have 19, but we’re not holding our breath or anything. We’re going forward and not harping on numbers, because when you do, that is when people get hurt. We’re having fun playing football, and if we’re out there doing that, we’ll be okay.”
The Crusaders return a couple guys along the line, but the skill positions is were a majority of their returnees are.
Sophomore Ben Reynolds (57 carries, 304 yards, 5 TDs) is back looks to be the main tailback/quarterback in ECC’s run-first type offense, while junior Noah Cherry (132-679, 6 TDs), last year’s leading rusher, is back at fullback.
Senior Isaac Dellaquila will be the team’s blocking back, a position he takes over from his older brother Lane who graduated last year. Freshman Frankie Smith also will be in the mix at running back, and Gerg said he adds some speed on the perimeter.
When ECC does put the ball in the air, it has a veteran at receiver in senior Joe Tettis (22-332, 4 TDs) who was the team’s leading receiver as a junior. Junior newcomer Shawn Geci will also be a key factor at receiver and someone Gerg said will have to step up for the team.
As for the offensive line, it will be a mixture of new and returning faces.
The anchor is senior guard David Anderson, while junior Alex Gahr takes over the team’s power tackle position on their unbalanced line.
“David is the seasoned veteran of the o-line, and we’re going to put a lot on his shoulders,” said Gerg. “At power tackle is our big guy Alex Gahr. We have a lot of faith on him, and we have a tradition that whoever plays power tackle, what we call our ‘7’ position, has to pick up that heritage and pass it on to the next guy.”
The line will also feature some new faces in places in seniors Brock Barnett (center) and Cameron Klebacha (backside guard) and sophomore Ethan Ott (quick tackle).
The defense will be anchored by the linebacker corps of Anderson, Tettis, Dellaquila and Gahr, while the defensive line is still a work in progress. The secondary will be comprised of all the skill guys from the offensive side.
“We’re going to put a lot on their shoulders because when you see the spread offense you have too,” said Gerg of the secondary guys. “We almost have teach them from college standpoint how to cover.”
As for goals, Gerg said they are simply to get better as the season progresses.
“We’re just trying to take it week to week,” he said. “Our biggest focus right now is these kids having fun and learning the game of football and trying to get better week by week. If they can do that, we’ll be perfectly fine. I’m not worried about that.”
The Crusaders are set to open the season this afternoon at home against Otto-Eldred.
ROSTER
Seniors: David Anderson, Brock Barnett, Isaac Dellaquila, Cameron Klebacha, Joe Tettis. Juniors: Noah Cherry, Patrick Forster, Alex Gahr, Thomas Gilmore, Lucas Grunenwald, Shawn Geci. Sophomores: Ethan Ott, Ben Reynolds, Kayne Smith, Joe Toncich. Freshmen: Rixen Auman, Charlie Geci, Frankie Smith, Isaac Vogt.