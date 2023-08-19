The 2023 girls golf season kicked off on Aug. 12 with the annual Bavarian Hill Tournament and Allegheny Mountain League play started on Thursday as Brockway hosted Clearfield and Curwensville, along with the Tri-County Area teams of Brookville, DuBois and Punxsutawney.
Last year saw DuBois finish runner-up in the District 9 Class 3A event as they fell to Bradford. That day at the Coudersport Country Club also saw both DuBois and Bradford compete with District 8’s Allderdice from the Pittsburgh City League for the individual District 8/9 Class 3A crown, with DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer coming in second with a 96. However, she and Jordan Watt, who finished sixth, have now graduated as DuBois will lean on its underclassmen for the team’s success.
For Class 2A, no Tri-County Area team cracked the podium at the District 9 tournament. However, its best golfer from a season ago was Katherine Crago — who shot a 105 and finished seventh at districts. Crago is back on this year’s Punxsy squad and led the Lady Chucks at the Bavarian Hills Tournament, a tourney that saw Clearfield take the win.
Here is a closer look at the teams in the Tri-County Area whose coaches returned information:
BROCKWAY
Brockway’s team consists of eight players this year — seven of which were on last year’s squad as the 2022 team didn’t have a single senior.
They’ll have four seniors this year in Sarah Huegler, Alexis Laubacher, Julia Werner and Aaliyah Witherite. Making up the rest of the team are three juniors in Bailey Franci, Lexi Moore and Alyssa Yanick — sophomore Kairys Martini rounds out the team.
Also returning is head coach Steve Cappetta along with assistant coach Jeff Morrison.
“We’re looking forward to the season because seven of our eight are returning players,” Morrison said.
Thursday’s AML opener saw Brockway go 2-2 as they defeated Curwensville and Brookville while falling to DuBois and Punxsutawney. Leading the way on Thursday was Martini as she shot a 63 at the Brockway Golf Course.
Cappetta said he expects big things from Franci, who missed Thursday’s opener, and Witherite — who stepped in and played as the team’s No. 1 golfer Thursday. Franci and Huegler also factor in as both Cappetta and Morrison feel they will be the top four golfers on a regular basis for this year’s squad.
“We hope to continue to improve every practice, every match and try and win our league,” Morrison said.
However, with the team’s experience, Cappetta feels they should be able to compete for the AML title.
“That’s our goal — to win the league,” Cappetta said.
Roster
Seniors: Sarah Huegler, Alexis Laubacher, Julia Werner, Aaliyah Witherite. Juniors: Bailey Franci, Lexi Moore, Alyssa Yanick. Sophomores: Kairys Martini.
BROOKVILLE
It’ll be a youthful roster of experience for the Brookville Lady Raiders golf team that opened the Allegheny Mountain League schedule at Brockway Thursday.
Senior Rialley Kalgren and juniors Grace Molnar and Natalie Himes saw varsity time last year with four graduated seniors, including district qualifiers Audrey Barrett and Maeve Jordan.
New players on the roster include junior Bethany Hack and freshmen Gabby McLaughlin and Willa Jordan.
“We want to be able to build the knowledge of their game, first of all, and then skills and get them into a position where they can go out and be competitive and appreciate the game and get to know the game of golf and build what can be a life-long experience after high school,” said Lady Raiders head coach Eli Thompson, who enters his third season.
Next week, the Lady Raiders play three AML matches, Monday at DuBois Country Club, Tuesday at Eagles Ridge and next Thursday at Punxsutawney.
With the absence of Ridgway this year from the league, the AML will play a third league match at Punxsutawney and Brockway to keep the schedule at 12 matches. The Lady Raiders host the AML at Pinecrest Country Club Aug. 28 and Sept. 18.
Roster
Seniors: Rialley Kalgren. Juniors: Grace Molnar, Bethany Hack, Natalie Himes. Freshmen: Gabby McLaughlin, Willa Jordan.
DuBOIS
The DuBois Lady Beavers golf team heads into the season with 10 players — seven of which are sophomores.
DuBois saw its top two players from a year ago in Alexas Pfeufer, last year’s D-9 Class 3A runner-up, and Jordan Watt graduate. With Pfeufer and Watt gone, leading the charge from a year ago is the squad’s lone senior Alma Blakeslee, who was third among the team at the district tournament as the Lady Beavers were runners-up to Bradford in Class 3A.
Sophia Reilly is the squad’s lone junior while filling out the rest of the rosters are sophomores Ashtyn Buzard, Grace Crawford, Avery Fontaine, Sydney Graham, Olivia Imbrogno, Audrey Kennis and Chase Sacks and freshman Jennifer Carlson.
In the Allegheny Mountain League opener on Thursday, Graham led the way by firing a 57 — good enough for medalist of the day — as Blakeslee was second for the team with a 62 and Carlson was third with a 63.
Head coach Logan Depto returns for his second season at the helm as he expects the team and its players to be competitive throughout the year.
“I expect everyone to contribute and help out our team this year,” Depto said. “It’s a great group of players and it will be a lot of fun to see how they progress throughout the season. I’m looking forward to another great year.”
Roster
Seniors: Alma Blakeslee. Juniors: Sophia Reilly. Sophomores: Ashtyn Buzard, Grace Crawford, Avery Fontaine, Sydney Graham, Olivia Imbrogno, Audrey Kennis, Chase Sacks. Freshmen: Jennifer Carlson.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
If the first AML matchup of the year was any indication, the Lady Chucks should be in the thick of things for this year’s AML title.
Thursday saw Punxsy tie DuBois at 249 for the low score of the day at the Brockway Golf Course. However, the team’s top player a year ago in Crago wasn’t available.
That meant the freshmen duo of Ella White and Molly Davis picked up the slack, recording a 60 and 61, respectively, as Davis entered the day as the team’s No. 3 golfer while White was the No. 4.
The Lady Chucks will once again be led by head coach Brad Constantino.
Rounding out the roster for Punxsy and joining Crago is two other seniors in Dannika Brocious and Olivia Burkett. Sophomores Cam Hall and Caleigh Smelko also returned after having a successful freshmen campaign in 2022.
Roster
Seniors: Dannika Brocious, Olivia Burkett, Katherine Crago. Sophomores: Cam Hall, Caleigh Smelko. Freshmen: Molly Davis, Ella White.
Sports Writer Rich Rhoades contributed to this story.