Last season saw one Tri-County Area girls golf team take top team honors at the District 9 Girls Golf Championships and another come within one stroke of a title.
The DuBois Lady Beavers won the Class 3A title, beating Bradford 318-350. That saw DuBois’ Sarah Henninger as the singles champion with a 100 on the day.
Punxsutawney — who won the 2020 D-9 Class 2A title — finished one shot back of going back-to-back, falling to Moniteau 314-315.
For the Lady Beavers, that championship team relied on the three seniors of Henninger, Sophia Seduski and Isabella Geist-Salone. Returning to lead the way for 2022 is Alexas Pfeufer — now a senior who was second to Henninger on the day DuBois won the title.
Punxsy’s roster boasted three seniors in Maeve Hanley, Neveah Parente and Kiersten Riley, with its only other player in 2021 being Katherine Crago, as they’ll obviously have to find underclassmen and others not previously involved with the program to continue its run of successful seasons.
Here is a closer look at the teams in the Tri-County area whose coaches returned information:
BROCKWAY
Head coach Steve Cappetta returns experience with five of his seven Lady Rovers golfers being letterwinners from 2021. But with those letterwinners are two juniors and three sophomores — with no seniors on this 2022 squad.
Juniors Alexis Laubacker and Julia Werner join sophomores Anna Brubaker, Bailey Franci and Sarah Huegler as the five letterwinners.
“We will count on all five returning letter winners to start the season,” Brockway assistant coach Jeff Morrison said.
That leaves two new players in junior Aaliyah Witherite and freshman Kairys Martini.
“Aaliyah and Kairys — who are first year players — have been doing a good job at practice to start the season,” Morrison said.
In fact, to kick off Brockway’s season on Thursday at the Allegheny Mountain League mega-match, Martini led the team with a 57 at the team’s home course at Brockway.
“We have been happy with the improvement since the start of practice and hope that will continue throughout the season,” Morrison said.
Brockway will be back in action Monday at the DuBois Country Club in an Allegheny Mountain League match.
Roster
Juniors: Alexis Laubacker, Julia Werner, Aaliyah Witherite. Sophomores: Anna Brubaker, Bailey Franci, Sarah Huegler. Freshmen: Karys Martini.
BROOKVILLE
Senior Audrey Barrett leads the Lady Raiders into another season with head coach Eli Thompson sporting a roster of seven girls.
Also back from last year are seniors Taryn Hoffman, Maeve Jordan and Kat Kelly.
Also on the roster are juniors Emma Wallace and Rialley Kalgren, and sophomore Grace Molnar.
Barrett has made three trips to districts, placing tied for 15th last year after finishing 11th in 2020 and 23rd in 2019.
Roster
Seniors: Audrey Barrett, Taryn Hoffman, Maeve Jordan, Kat Kelly. Juniors: Rialley Kalgren, Emma Wallace. Sophomores: Grace Molnar.
DuBOIS
The Lady Beavers’ golf team will have a new head coach heading into 2022 — one year removed from a District 9 Class 3A championship — in Logan Depto. However, Depto is quite familiar to the DuBois area, having stints in working at nearby golf courses. He’ll look to bring that experience on to a squad that will rely on seniors Pfeufer and Jordan Watt — as they are the only two returnees from last year’s team.
That leaves the remaining eight of the roster of 10 with little experience, including five of those being freshman. However, Depto has high hopes for all involved.
“I feel everyone will contribute to the team,” Depto said. “I’m very excited to coach this year and see what we can accomplish. We have a great group of girls.”
The rest of the roster includes senior Samantha Passmore, junior Alma Blakeslee, sophomore Sophia Reilley and the five freshmen in Astyn Buzard, Grace Crawford, Sydney Graham, Audrey Kennis and Chase Sacks.
DuBois kicked off its season on Thursday in the Allegheny Mountain League girls golf mega-match at the Brockway Golf Course as they shot the lowest team score of the day with a 227, besting Punxsutawney’s 244 for second.
That saw Pfeufer take top honors with a 46 to win while Watt had a 54 for second place.
DuBois will be back on the course on Monday in another AML matchup at the DuBois Country Club.
Roster
Seniors: Samantha Passmore, Alexas Pfeufer, Jordan Watt. Juniors: Alma Blakeslee. Sophomores: Sophia Reilly. Freshman: Ashtyn Buzard, Grace Crawford, Sydney Graham, Audrey Kennis, Chase Sacks.
RIDGWAY
As of right now, the Ridgway Lady Elkers won’t be competing for team wins on the season, as there are only two players on the squad at the moment in freshmen Delaney Steis and Jenna Cribbs.
However, head coach Brianna Pontious is hopeful of players joining the team throughout the season in order to start competing.
Because of a lack of players, Pontious said expectations won’t be measured in wins and losses.
“Expectations for the year are for the girls to have fun learning something new that they can continue to play past high school,” Pontious said about her freshmen duo.
After playing against Kane on Friday, the girls will be back in action at the AML meet at DuBois Country Club on Monday.
Roster
Freshmen: Jenna Cribbs, Delaney Steis.
Sports Writer Rich Rhoades contributed to this story.