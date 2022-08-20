Pfeufer chip
Buy Now

DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer, shown here in an Allegheny Mountain League matchup at the Treasure Lake Gold Course last season, leads a Lady Beavers golf team that took last year’s District 9 Class 3A team championship.

 File photo by Tyler Kolesar

Last season saw one Tri-County Area girls golf team take top team honors at the District 9 Girls Golf Championships and another come within one stroke of a title.

The DuBois Lady Beavers won the Class 3A title, beating Bradford 318-350. That saw DuBois’ Sarah Henninger as the singles champion with a 100 on the day.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos