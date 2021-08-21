The Tri-County Area has experienced its share of struggles at the District 9 Girls Golf Championships in recent years, but that could change this season with the addition of Punxsutawney to the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express coverage area — not only in girls golf but all sports.
The Lady Chucks are the reigning D-9 Class 2A team champions, besting Moniteau by 20 strokes a year ago on their home course at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
Punxsy returns two-thirds of that championship squad (3 girls factored into team scoring) led by senior Maeve Hanley who was the bronze medalist last year with an individual score of 103.
Clearfield’s Christina McGinnis, who captured her first D-9 title a year ago with a 95, has since graduated, while runner-up Natalie Chittester (98) is back for her senior season along with Hanley.
DuBois also returns a veteran squad led by its senior class of Sarah Henninger, Isabella Geist-Salone and Sophia Seduski. The Lady Beavers were not part of the District 9 Championships in 2020 and instead competed with District 10.
This year’s District 9 Girls Golf Championships will be played at Clarion Oaks on Oct. 4.
Here is a closer look at the teams in the Tri-County Area whose coaches returned information:
BROOKVILLE
Eli Thompson is the new coach of the Lady Raiders, who have seven girls on the roster. Thompson, a 2015 Punxsutawney graduate and former Chucks golfer, enters his third year as a social studies teacher at Brookville.
It’s his first coaching gig and he’ll take over the program after Alison Bernat resigned due to family considerations. The team lost two seniors to graduation and have a two-time district qualifier in junior Audrey Barrett leading the way.
“The goal is to win districts, I guess,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t want to do it if we weren’t playing to win. Whether or not we meet those goals, we want to have fun and get some experience this year with everything new with the girls and hopefully help them out to get better and have a better understanding of the game.”
Barrett was 11th last year at districts, shooting a 129. Seniors Karlee Stiver, Ella Zimmerman and Lindsey Clinger are back juniors Taryn Hoffman, Maeve Jordan and Kat Kelly.
Once again, the Lady Raiders will play in the Allegheny Mountain League with DuBois, Punxsutawney, Curwensville, Brockway and Ridgway. All teams host two matches and score against all the visiting teams.
Roster
Seniors: Lindsey Clinger, Karlee Stiver, Ella Zimmerman. Juniors: Audrey Barrett, Taryn Hoffman, Maeve Jordan, Kat Kelly.
DuBOIS
It’s a small roster consisting of three seniors and three juniors, but all return as letterwinners to the DuBois girls golf team led by the senior class and junior Alexas Pfeufer, who was the lone Lady Beaver to compete at the D-10 championships a season ago. She placed eighth with a 114.
Head coach Larry Salone said last year brought great success and they will try to duplicate that in 2021, albeit it will be a big challenge to do so.
“With no new players, all will have to contribute a little more than they did last year,” Salone said.
This year’s schedule is also tough at the beginning, as Salone said their first match will take place after only three official days of practice.
“Then the following week, we have three matches in the first four days of the week,” Salone said. “So we have to really focus and get through the start of the season and then improve as we go.”
Regardless of the team’s size, the girls are focused and ready to have a great year. It also helps to have good team chemistry — something the DuBois squad definitely has.
“Most important, they are a great group of girls,” Salone said. “They all get along and laugh and joke. It’s a pleasure to coach them and to be with them on the course.”
Roster
Seniors: Sarah Henninger, Isabella Geist-Salone and Sophia Seduski. Juniors: Alexis Pfeufer, Jordan Watt and Rylee Werner.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
The Lady Chucks are coming off a 16-4 season and find themselves as the reigning District 9 Class 2A team champs. Long-time coach Brad Constantino welcomes back two of their three scorers who clinched the lady Chucks a 20-shot victory over Moniteau for that crown.
Senior Maeve Hanley returns after placing third overall at districts last year with a round of 103, which saw her fall just shy of moving on to the PIAA West Regional. District 9 was awarded three spots to the West Regional, but competitors had to shoot a 100 or better to advance — leaving Hanley just three strokes off that number.
Joining Hanley as a returnee is fellow senior Kiersten Riley who shot a 109 last year to place sixth and help the Lady Chucks take home the team title.
Gone for that championship squad is Elizabeth Sikora, who shot the Lady Chucks’ third-best score with a 115 to finish eighth overall. Sikora has since graduated, along with Bella Martino (155), who also competed at districts in 2020.
The departure of Sikora and Martino has not only hurt the Lady Chucks on the course with their play but also in the numbers-game as Constantino has just two other players on his roster for this season.
Luckily, both of them — senior Nevaeh Parente and sophomore Katheryn Crago — are returning letterwinners.
The opening match for the AML Girls Golf League scheduled for Thursday at Brockway was postponed. Punxsy, and the rest of the teams in the league, will now begin play Monday at DuBois.
Roster
Seniors: Maeve Hanley, Neveah Parente, Kiersten Riley. Sophomore: Katherine Crago.
