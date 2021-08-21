St. Marys has dominated the District 9 tennis scene in recent years, winning just about every title there is to win the last six seasons
During that stretch, the Lady Dutch have one six straight D-9 Class 2A team titles, six straight singles crowns and had the last three doubles champions. St. Marys’ run of singles champs actually goes back even farther to 2013 (eight straight titles).
Only a doubles title by Punxsutawney in 2015 and back-to-back wins by Elk County Catholic teams in 2016 and 2017 stopped St. Marys from sweeping all three district championships dating back to 2015.
The looming question now is can the Lady Dutch keep that dominance going. They lost a huge senior class to graduation that contributed to a lot of the program’s success the past four years.
Gone is Samantha Hayes, who became the first player — male or female — to win four D-9 singles crowns. Also gone is three-time doubles champ Lilia Lion, who won the first two of those titles with younger sister Davan Lion. Her last came a year ago with Brooke Henry, who also graduated along with Lydia Ehrensberger, Breanna Marconi, Kiley Williams and Hannah Winseck.
Davan Lion, who missed all of last year, returns to the Lady Dutch lineup this year as a senior and should be among the top individual players in the district along with Brockway senior Selena Buttery and Punxsy senior Chloe Presloid.
Buttery lost to Lilia Lion in the semifinals of last year’s singles tournament after pulling out a tight quarterfinal win against Presloid in the quarterfinals.
Here is a closer look at the teams in the Tri-County Area whose coaches returned information:
BROCKWAY
Veteran Lady Rovers coach John Hawkins welcomes back a small but experienced squad this season as Brockway welcomes back six of the nine players from a season ago.
Two of those three players not back — Mackenzie Hook and Morgan Pirow — were lost to graduation. Hawkins once again has just two seniors this season in Buttery and Hannah Zuccolotto, with the remainder of the roster featuring a quartet of juniors in Maci Dixon, Emma Miller, Taylor Rhed and Leah Trunzo.
Buttery headlines the roster, as she has been the Lady Rovers’ No 1 player for a majority of her career. She reached the semifinals of the D-9 Singles Tournament a year ago and the quarterfinals in the doubles event while playing alongside Pirow.
Fellow senior Zuccolotto also has been a staple in the Brockway lineup throughout her career. She made an appearance the D-9 Doubles quarterfinals as well last season while playing with current junior Taylor Rhed.
“This year looks promising for the Brockway girls tennis team as long as we can stay healthy,” said Hawkins. “We are having a hard time finding young girls unfortunately, but that seems to be a problem with many of our programs. The young ladies we do have are ready to go, though.
“We are expecting great things from Selena Buttery this year. She plays with a lot of passion and intensity and has made huge strides in many aspects of her game. We are also expecting a lot out of Hannah Zuccoloto. She plays hard and is fun to watch.”
Hawkins also is excited about his group of juniors, not only for this season but next as they will be called upon to help carry the program as it tries to find more girls to help add depth to what is a solid core group.
“We are excited to welcome all these girls back,” said Hawkins. “This is a great group to coach. The ladies are also excited to have a full schedule this season.”
The Lady Rovers are scheduled to open their season Monday at home against Punxsutawney.
Roster
Seniors: Selena Buttery, Hannah Zuccolotto. Juniors: Maci Dixon, Emma Miller, Taylor Rhed, Leah Trunzo.
DuBOIS
The DuBois girls tennis team will field 13 netters for the upcoming season, as head coach Joshua Reed said they’ve had little time to get everything in order this offseason.
“Girls tennis has the shortest season of all the sports at DuBois,” Reed said. “Because of that, the season feels very rushed. The team was only given five practice days before our first meet (with Elk County Catholic), and four of those days got rained out. We’ve only been on a court one day before our first meet.”
Compounding things to start, Reed said one of the team’s leading players — senior Jessica Askey — can’t play in meets due to medical reasons.
However, all is not doom and gloom for the Lady Beavers. Reed said the team’s first seed, senior Grace Askey, Jessica’s twin sister, is in great shape to start the year.
“Cassandra Lanzoni, our current second seed, has been taking lessons from local tennis legend Pat Mowrey,” Reed said. “She seems ready and eager to jump into the seasons.”
Reed said while they haven’t had official practices minus the one day they got on the court, most of the girls have been working on their game on their own over the year.
“Many players on the team have either been taking private lessons or have been attending my summer practices,” This goes a long way to offset the poorly scheduled start to the season.”
Reed hopes the time they’ve put in for the offseason will then translate well throughout the entire year.
Roster
Seniors: Grace Askey, Jessica Askey, Madison Brantley. Juniors: Jamie Hnat, Jessica Hnat, Brianne Quairiere. Sophomores: Elizabeth Coleman, Cassandra Lanzoni, Laken Lashinsky, Jade Suhan. Freshmen: Hailey Donahue, Lauren Kennedy, Kara Miller.
JOHNSONBURG
The Johnsonburg girls tennis team consists of eight underclassman as head coach Dan Carnovale has a mix of veterans and new players.
Those with experience last year include the lone junior in Kendal Mehalko and sophomores Olivia Barker and Maria Catalano. Carnovale said he looks for big things from Mehalko and Catalano together in doubles.
“They were able to be partners last year in the number two spot, so I anticipate them doing some great things this year being that they already worked together,” Carnovale said. “I also have Olivia (Barker) returning as well and she has already shown that she is going to be a big contributor to the team.”
This year’s team also does not have a single senior, with new players in sophomores Emily Frase and Mariah Kennedy and freshmen Aliza Jackson, Shealee “Rudy” Miller and Alayna Notariannai.
“They look forward to being a big part of making this girls team a competitive team this year,” Carnovale said of his new players.
Regardless of experience, Carnovale hopes they’ll be able to learn about the game and have success along the way.
“I want to see the girls have fun with the sport and learn the fundamentals needed to become successful,” Carnovale said.
Roster
Juniors: Kendal Mehalko. Sophomores: Olivia Barker, Maria Catalano, Emily Frase and Mariah Kennedy. Freshmen: Aliza Jackson, Shealee “Rudy” Miller and Alayna Notariannai.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
The Lady Chucks lost three of its top four singles players to graduation, but the cupboard isn’t completely bare for fifth-year coach Mike Emhoff, who returns a strong core group of girls who saw varsity action a year ago.
Chief among them those returnees is junior Chloe Presloid, who was the Punxsy’s No. 1 player a year ago. She will be called upon to be a leader for a squad that lost the likes of Jadyn McMahan, Allie Meko and Kendal Johnston, who were the team’s Nos. 2-4 singles players a season ago.
Presloid and McMahan each were quarterfinalists in the District 9 Class 2A Singles Tournament and teamed up to reach the semifinals in district doubles. Meko and Johnston comprised Punxsy’s other team in D-9 doubles and made the quarterfinals.
With that trio gone, Emhoff will need some of his players who saw doubles action a year ago to step into singles roles this season. And, there was a large group of players Emhoff rotated into those doubles contests last season to get them experience, including the likes of current seniors Chloe Aul, Hannah Pearce, Alexia Matts and Hailey Smith; juniors Brooke Skarbek and Kaylin Smith and sophomores Emily McMahan and Rachael Porada.
Time will tell who will step up and grab starting spots in the singles lineup, but no matter who it is, Emhoff is confident his team will be competitive coming off a strange 2020 season impacted by the coronavirus.
“After last year’s modified COVID schedule, it will be nice for the girls to get to play all of the schools in District 9,” said Emhoff. “I feel we have a solid team and will be competitive. We have had a strong summer program and have worked hard, and it will be nice to see the effort pay off for them.”
Punxsy opens the season Monday at Brockway.
Roster
Seniors: Chloe Aul, Hailey Smith, Hannah Pearce and Alexia Matts. Juniors: Brooke Skarbeck, Chloe Presloid, Kaylin Smith. Sophomores: Emily McMahan, Olivia Burkett, Rachael Porada. Freshman: Leanne Zampini and Mya Galentine.
ST. MARYS
The Lady Dutch bring back seven returning letterwinners from 2020. Also returning is senior Davan Lion, who missed last season but is a two-time D-9 Class AA doubles champion with her older sister, Lilia, who was part of a large senior class lost to graduation.
“We are really excited to get going and are looking forward to playing a full schedule this year,” head coach David Lion said.
St. Marys is the defending six-time D-9 Class AA team champion and will look to rely on its veterans to make it seven straight. That won’t be as easy as it was in previous years, as Coach Lion said the team’s size is smaller than normal. Regardless, the Lady Dutch look forward to the challenge of keeping the district team title streak alive.
Coach Lion also said they have two new senior players joining this year in Andrea Adamski and Emily Ritter to go along with the usual cast and crew of upperclassmen.
“We hope to have many fun memorable moments this season,” Coach Lion said. “We are a bit smaller this year and we will do our best to improve a little each week while preparing for the past season.”
Roster
Seniors: Andrea Adamski, Rachel Fleming, Emma Gavazzi, Davan Lion and Emily Ritter. Juniors: Caitlin Bessel, June Chen and Mya Klaiber. Sophomores: Maddie Wittman.
