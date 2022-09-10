BELLWOOD — Trailing Bellwood-Antis 28-6 with time winding down in the third quarter, Curwensville QB Danny McGarry capped a 10-play, 62-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run to pull within 28-14.

Then the team got a golden opportunity to make it a one-score game when Bellwood fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, and Damian Brady jumped on it at the B-A 29.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos