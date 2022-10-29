FLINTON – Glendale’s Zeke Dubler gained fame in his first three years of high school as a wrestler, placing fourth with his brother, Suds, at the PIAA Championships and committing to wrestle at Lehigh University.
But Dubler has certainly made his mark in football this season.
The Viking senior ran for 319 yards on 24 carries, soaring over the 1,500-yard mark to break Derek Nash’s single-season school record, and scored five touchdowns in a 49-23 romp over Curwensville at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field on Friday night.
“My lineman and lead blockers set up the holes, and I just ran my hardest,” Dubler said. “We knew this game meant a lot. It was do or die for us. We just came out here with the right attitude and put together a good game.”
“It’s just special,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “He’s a special player, special person. When he’s north and south, he’s such a good running back. It complements the people around him. Logan Cree in front of him makes for tough combination. To get that many yards, I’d like to say it’s all coaching, but it’s a lot of intangibles.”
The win, along with Bald Eagle Area’s 19-0 win over Purchase Line, vaulted the Vikings (5-5) into the District 6 playoffs.
Dubler had touchdowns runs of 37, 5, 15, 60 and 53 yards. He ran for 160 yards in the first half and 159 in the second half. The Vikings amassed 510 yards.
His first touchdown was probably the play of the game. En route to his 37-yard run, he leaped over Damian Brady at about the 20 to get to the end zone.
“He’s just a great athlete, and he does athletic things,” Trexler said. “On top of a great athlete, he’s tough. A lot of that comes from wrestling and a lot of that comes from genes. He plays with a heart of a lion.”
“I always watch Ezekiel Elliott doing it, it runs in the name,” Dubler said. “He went low and I stiff-armed and did it out of habit I guess. I wasn’t really surprised I did it. It was just my instinct. I was just fighting for more yards every single play.”
Golden Tide senior quarterback McGarry completed 17 of 33 pass for 249 yards and ran for 114 yards on 13 carries. He passed for two touchdowns and ran for another.
“Danny is phenomenal,” Curwensville coach Jimmy Thompson said. “He was covering kicks, returning kicks at the end of the game because he knew it was his last game. The kid threw for 2,000, ran for 1,000 and had 120 tackles. He did everything we asked him to do.”
The Vikings started out slow this season, but really picked it up in the second half of the year.
“I’m really proud of the way these guys handled themselves,” Trexler said. “We lose some games early that we thought we should have won. They’ve really showed their character.”
“We got off to a very slow start,” Dubler said. “We had the wrong mindset. We weren’t having fun and coming out here and playing football and enjoying every second of it. It’s been leading to victories and success.”
The Tide (3-7) ended on a five game losing streak.
“It’s tough,” Thompson said. “Credit to our kids though. Losing five games in a row it’s easy to let things snowball. We lost two games by one point, and our kids never quit. They just battled the whole time.”