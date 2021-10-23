CURWENSVILLE — Big plays and penalties were on full display Friday night at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
Curwensville hit most of the big plays, while visiting Moshannon Valley was on the wrong end of 12 penalties that hindered its ability to move the ball throughout the game.
The result was a 43-20 Golden Tide victory that moved them above .500 for the season at 5-4.
The Black Knights received the opening kickoff and were moving the ball down the field behind Niko Smeal in the Wildcat.
Mo Valley moved from its own 25 to the Tide 41 on five straight Smeal runs before Levi Knuth took it to the 27 on his first touch of the game.
But the first penalty of the game pushed the Knights back and they were unable to overcome it, turning the ball over on downs at the 33.
Two plays later, Curwensville’s Thad Butler burst through the middle for the first of the Tide’s many big plays on the night going for a 57-yard touchdown run.
Butler carried 15 times for 176 yards in the game and seven carries of 10 yards or more.
“Thad is lightning in a bottle,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “He can get stopped for negative-1, negative-2 and no gain and then he goes 80 to the house. He’s just a phenomenal athlete and just has a burst that we don’t see very often. I know we don’t have another kid like that on our team, so we’re happy to have him.”
On the ensuing PAT, the snap was low and in the dirt, but placekicker Jake Mullins alertly picked it up, rolled to his right and threw a pass to Ty terry in the back of the end zone for a 2-point conversion.
The Knights went three-and-out on their next possession and had to punt back to Curwensville, which went on a 6-play, 70-yard drive, helped along by a 15-yard penalty on Mo Valley. Butler carried the final 19 yards and Mullins booted the PAT to make it 15-0 with 3:12 left in the first.
Mo Valley answered with a 70-yard drive that culminated with a 9-yard Knuth run on the first play of the second quarter, but the PAT was wide, keeping the score at 15-6.
Later in the half, Mullins boomed a 47-yard punt for the Tide and a 15-yard penalty on the Knights pushed them all the way back to the 9.
Mo Valley could not move out of the shadow of its own end zone and punted back to Curwensville, which took over at its 48.
Mo Valley was whistled for 12 infractions, totaling 124 yards. Curwensville had nine penalties for 73 yards.
“What do you do? Some of those were stupid penalties,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “We had a personal foul. You can’t do that. But they beat us with their speed. They beat got us with their speed to the outside and that was it.”
After three Butler runs, Tide QB Dan McGarry found Mullins for a 45-yard score to make it 22-7 after a another Mullins PAT.
Knuth, who went over the 1,000-yard mark rushing for the season during the game, fielded the ensuing kickoff at the 9, found a crease and was gone, scoring on a 91-yard return. He added the 2-point conversion to get the Knights back in the game at 22-14.
But that was as close as the Knights could get.
Curwensville received the second half kickoff and needed just two plays to find paydirt.
McGarry called his own number for a 45-yard TD run and Mullins kicked the PAT to make it 29-14 just 31 seconds into the half.
“You can’t give up those big plays,” Keith said. “You can’t have them.”
McGarry ran 13 times for 81 yards and three second-half TDs.
“Danny stepped up in the run game,” Thompson said. “It’s always a double-edge sword when you run your quarterback. You risk getting him hurt, but it also gives you an extra blocker and I’ll be honest Danny’s probably our best downhill runner. He’s a tough kid and likes to run the ball.”
The quick strike by the Tide seemed to take the air out of the Knights sails as they were unable to get much offense going during the third quarter.
McGarry scored on a 5-yard TD run with 3:00 left in the third to put the finishing touches on a 71-yard drive. That made the score 36-14.
After McGarry intercepted the Knights on the next series, the Tide moved the ball 52 yards in five plays. McGarry pushed in from the 1-yard line to put Curwensville on top 43-14 with 13 seconds left in the third.
“Games are won a lot right before the half and the first drive of the second half,” Thompson said. “That’s what we told our kids going into the half. we told them, ‘we’re getting the ball and if we go down and score, we’re right where we want to be.’ They got the job done.”
Curwensville ran for 283 yards on 36 carries in the game.
“(Offensive linemen) Blaine Witherite and Ethan Siegel are sophomores and they got the job done inside,” Thompson said. “They are under-sized kids, but they just get after it.”
Mo Valley found the end zone one more time with David Honan scoring from two yards out with 10:40 left to play. Braden Holland blocked the PAT, keeping the score ay 43-20.
Knuth was heavily featured in the scoring drive with runs of 46 and 13 yards getting the Knights close. Knuth went over the 1,000-yard mark on his 46-yard burst.
He finished the night with 139 yards on 19 carries. Smeal added 63 yards on 12 totes.
“They have some good-size backs that run the ball hard,” Thompson said. “It’s a long day tackling those kids over and over and over again. But our kids just stayed in there. They got their runs, they’re going to break a few, but we were able to keep them bottled up too.”
McGarry hit on 11 of his 17 pass attempts for 147 yards. His favorite target was Mullins ,who caught three balls for 82 yards.
Curwensville hosts West Branch next week.
Mo Valley, which slipped to 2-7, finishes out the season at Everett.