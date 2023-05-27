SHIPPENSBURG — Friday proved to be a historic day for DuBois Central Catholic, as the school’s track and field program captured its first-ever medals at the PIAA Class 2A Championships held at Shippensburg University.
The accomplishment was the next big step for a program that has taken big steps in the track and field world the past decade despite not having its own home track as part of a co-op with Brockway.
And, it was fitting that two medals came from each squad as Lady Cardinal sophomore Hope Jacob and Cardinal senior Aiden Grieneisen both landed on the podium following the morning session of field events. Jacob tied for fifth in the high jump, while Grieneisen was sixth in the javelin to cap an improbable first season in the sport.
“DCC has never had state medals until today,” said Shade. “We went from our first gold medal at districts in 2014 to where we are today.”
The boys javelin finished shortly before the girls high jump, so Grieneisen will go down in the history books as not only the first Cardinal to land on the podium but also as the first overall PIAA medalist for DCC.
It was a finish no one could see just a few short months when Grieseisen was talked into coming out for the sport for the first time as a senior. He quickly took to the javelin and used his raw talent and athleticism to routinely post distances throughout the season that are usually reserved for seasoned veterans.
Grieneisen, who broke the school record for the event several times during the season, punched his ticket to states with a runner-up finish at districts, breaking his own record with a throw of 170-7. That seeded him on the fringe of medal contention coming in as the No. 9 thrower in a field of 25.
Grieneisen had one more magical day in him though, as he ripped off another school record throw of 176-0 on his second attempt in the prelims. That heave proved good enough to earn him a seventh-place medal. He finished just two inches out of sixth.
“I knew I had it in me,” said Grieneisen of winning a medal. “Two months ago, I had never picked up a javelin. It’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed it, and I started seeing progress. I was throwing 120 at the start of the year and was progressing up there, but I knew I could do it. Seeing the throws from last year that medaled, I knew I could get into the 170 range and that’s what I did today.”
As far as handling the pressure of the state meet in his first year in the sport, The Cardinal said, “I just pictured it as any other meet. In the javelin, I find that I can compose myself the most than the other throwing events.”
Southern Columbia senior Tyler Arnold struck gold with a throw of 205-4 on his third and final attempt in the finals to steal the state title away from Danville junior Bronson Krainak, who was second at 197-10.
Five throwers broke the 180-0 mark, including Clarion-Limestone senior Ryan Hummell, who added another state medal to his resume in the event with a fifth-place finish (184-8).
“We have never had a thrower work harder and learn faster than Aiden,” said Shade. “He owns the school record in the discus and javelin, and nearly broke Joey Varischetti’s shot put record with a near 48 foot throw.
“Aiden’s attitude was as good as it gets and he earned everything he achieved this year.”
Jacob was making her second straight trip to states, having come up empty in the high jump a year ago as a freshman as she cleared just 4-10 at the state meet at Shippensburg.
The sophomore made big strides in the event this season, though, setting a personal-best mark of 5-3 during the season before winning her first District 9 title a week ago at 5-0.
That height had her seeded in the bottom half of the 29-girl field, but Jacob was on her game on a beautiful day to compete. She entered the event at the starting height of 4-8 and cleared that, along with 4-10 and 5-0 and 5-2, on her first attempt as she found herself tied for the lead at that point.
However, 5-4 proved to be the height that separated the upper echelon of jumpers Friday. Four jumped cleared 5-4, with Northwester Lehigh senior Faith Yost eventually winning gold on a scratches after clearing 5-5.
As for Jacob, she was one of seven jumpers to go over 5-2 in what proved to be a logjam for the final four medal spots. Her perfect day up to that point proved to be the difference in securing a medal as she tied for fifth with Palisades junior Emma Snyder and Quaker Valley freshman Mia Gartley.
The eighth place medal went to Ellwood City sophomore Delaney Sturgeon based on misses at 5-2, while three others who cleared that height fell just shot of a medal based on the number of scratches they had.
“I had a really good time and put in a lot of work this year, so I’m happy it paid off,” said Jacob. “No scratches really helped me place fifth, I think, and I’m just really excited.
“I didn’t get on the podium last year, but I thought this year I could and get fifth is great. Jumping one inch under my PR is definitely a lot of motivation, because I know I’m consistent now around 5-0.”
Jacob’s effort was buoyed by having a friend in the competition in Punxsutawney sophomore Samantha Griebel, who finished 19th after clearing 5-0.
“It was helpful to have (Griebel) here competing with me,” said Jacob. She was great competition at districts, and I’ve known her from basketball too, and she’s just really nice.”
“We are very proud of Hope as well,” said Shade. “She has committed many, many hours of intense training in the high jump, both mental and physical, and it has certainly paid off.”
While Jacob and Grieneisen were the showstoppers on the day for the school, DCC got some other strong performances that didn’t result in medals.
Senior Angelo Piccirillo ended his Cardinal career by breaking the school record in the 1,600 that dated back to 1977 and held by Mark Madera. Piccirillo crossed the line in 4:36.80 to finish 27th out of 30 runners to cement his name at the top of the record list for the mile at at DCC.
Central Catholic’s only other entrant in states this year was the girls’ 4x400 relay squad, which saw Jacob compete for a second time Friday to close out the day at Shippensburg.
Jacob teamed up with Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden and older sister Faith Jacob to finish 16th out of 25 teams with a time of 4:12.22, which was just over two seconds faster than the quartet’s winning time at the District 9 Championships.
“DCC track and field is probably at its high point in history,” said Shade. “At this moment, we were only nine points away from winning the district championship as a team, something not even remotely dreamed of even a decade ago.
“And, we are excited to keep it going. We are very proud of the athletes.”