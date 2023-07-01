DUBOIS — One swing.
That proved to be the difference in Friday evening as the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team topped St. Marys, 5-1, in a District winner’s bracket game at Way Memorial Field.
DuBois’ Kellan Hoover delivered that game-changing swing as he belted a grand slam with one out in the top of the third after St. Marys starter Bryce Pistner had walked the bases loaded.
Outside of Hoover’s blast, the game was otherwise a pitcher’s duel between DuBois’ Lance Davidson and the St. Marys duo of Pistner and Landry Brem that featured more than its share of nice defensive plays on both sides. That trio of pitchers combined to allow eight hits while striking out 13.
Davidson won the battle on the mound, as he went the distance to get the win. He allowed one unearned on two hits — both by Brayden Steinbach — while striking out 10 and walking just one. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored DuBois’ fifth and final run in the top of the sixth.
DuBois punched its ticket to the winner’s bracket finals with the victory and will play at Punxsutawney on Thursday. Punxsy topped Potter/McKean, 16-5, Friday.
St. Marys dropped into the consolation bracket and hosts Brookville on Sunday. Brookville beat Warren, 6-3, Friday.
Pistner kept the DuBois hitters off balance in the first two innings, although DuBois did put two on in the first when Hoover beat out an infield sinlgle to lead off the game and Cooper Knouse walked with two outs.
Pistner ended the rally there though, as he fielded a comebacker off the bat of Brady Baronick to end the inning.
St. Marys tried to get something started in the bottom half of the first, as TJ Gornati drew a leadoff walk. Blake Stauffer then ripped a pitch the other way to left where DuBois’ Cody Knisley made a nice diving catch.
That played seemed to take a little wind out of St. Marys’ sails as Davidson proceeded to strike out eight of the ensuing nine hitters, including six in a row at one point, in a dominant stretch that ended the first and went through the third inning.
The only non-strikeout in that stretch was a Brem single to right with one out in the third. Brem got as far as third base but was stranded there as Davidson kept it a 4-0 game at the time.
After a quiet top of the second that saw Axton Carr line into a1-3 double play started by Pistner, DuBois grabbed the lead in the third.
And, it was patience at the plate that proved key for DuBois, as Knisley. Bryson Maicki and Landon Liddle all drew walks around a Pistner strikeout.
That rolled the lineup back over the top and Hoover, who promptly launched a Pistner pitch to left for a grand slam to put DuBois up 4-0. That proved to be all the offense DuBois needed on this day. Hoover finished 2-for-3 with the homer and four RBIs.
Brycen Buzard kept the inning going with a double to deep center and went to third on a Davidson single to left. That spelled the end for Pistner, as St. Marys went to Brem in relief.
He promptly walked Knouse to load the bases, but St. Marys got out of the jam with a pair of nice defensive plays. First, second baseman Stauffer made a diving catch on a line drive, then shortstop Gornati fielded a ball on he run and made a strong throw to first of the final out. Gornati made a handful of nice plays in the game.
St. Marys tried to make some noise in the bottom of the third as Charlie Hasselman reached on an error to open the inning. However, we was promptly thrown out trying to steal second by catcher Luca Morelli.
A leaping catch by third baseman Axton Carr on a liner ended the third as Stauffer was robbed of a hit for the second time in the game.
Both teams had quiet fifth innings before DuBois tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.
Davidson led off sixth with an infield single, then took second and third on a wild pitches before Brem struck out Knouse. Barnonick then drew a walk before Morelli hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Davidson to make it 5-0.
Trailing 5-0, St. Marys didn’t go away quietly in the bottom half of the sixth and avoided the shutout when it took advance of a DuBois error.
Greyson Meyer reached on that miscue with one out and hustled into second on the play. Meyer then advanced to third on a groundout before scoring on a two-out single by Steinbach to make it 5-1.
Davidson halted any thoughts of a St. Marys rally there as he got Will Chapman to ground out to second to end the game.
DUBOIS 5,
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 004 001 — 5
St. Marys 000 001 — 1
DuBois—5
Kellan Hoover cf 3124, Brycen Buzard ss 3010, Lance Davidson p 3120, Cooper Knouse 2b 1000, Brady Braronick 1b 2000, Luca Morelli c 2001, Axton Carr 3b 2000, Brock Fike eh 2000, Kody Knisley lf 1100, Tyler Farrell eh 2010, Bryson Maicki 3h 1100, Landon Liddle rf 1100. Totals: 23-5-6-5.
St. Marys—1
TJ Gornati ss 1000, Blake Stauffer 2b 2000, JJ Hanslovan 1b 2000, Landry Brem eh-p 2000, Leo Simbeck 3b 2000, Max Jovenitti c 2000, Greyson Meyer cf 2100, Bryce Pistner p-eh 2000, Brayden Steinbach rf 2021, Will Chapman lf 2000, Kayd Caskey eh 1000, Charlie Hasselman eh 1000, 21-1-2-1.
Errors: DuBois 2, St. Marys 0. LOB: DuBois 8, St. Marys 3. DP: DuBois 0, St. Marys 1. 2B: Buzard. HR: Hoover. SB: Knisley. CS: Hasselman (by Morelli).
Pitching
DuBois: Lance Davidson-6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
St. Marys: Bryce Pistner-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Landry Brem-3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Davidson. Losing pitcher: Pistner.