BROCKWAY — The Johnsonburg softball team used a dominant pitching performance by Julia Jones and a balanced offensive attack to upend host Brockway, 10-0 in six innings, Friday to get back to the .500 mark at 3-3.
Jones tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking none.
She was backed by an offense that churned out 18 hits, as six different Ramettes finished with two or more.
Natalie Dunworth, Julie Peterson and Zoey Grunthaner all went 3-for-4, with Peterson driving in a pair of runs and the other two scoring twice. Jones helped her own cause with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Anna Duffield and Shelby Sorg also had two hits and a RBI each.
Danielle Wood had two of Brockway’s three hits, with Amanda Decker having the other.
Brockway is back in action today at home against Smethport, while Johnsonburg battles Brookville in a doubleheader on Monday.
JOHNSONBURG 10,
BROCKWAY 0, 6 Innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 013 105 — 10
Brockway 000 000 — 0
Johnsonburg—10
Natalie Dunworth 3b-ss 4231, Julia Jones p 4122, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 3210, Anna Duffield dp 4021, Julie Peterson lf 4232, payton Delhunty ss 2010, Kesley Heindl 3b 2000, Zoey Grunthaner c 4132, Shelby Sorg rf 4121, Maria Casilio 4110. Totals: 35-10-18-9.
Brockway—0
Danielle Wood cf 3020, Amanda Decker ss 2010, Taylor Rhed p 3000, Madalynne Heckman 3b 3000, Stephanie Stage c 3000, Lilly Heilbrun 1b 1000, Meghan Hertel rf 1000, Savannah Ross 2b 1000, Zoe Moore lf 2000. Totals” 19-0-3-0.
Errors: J’burg 1, BWAY 0. 2B: Jones, Delhunty.
Pitching
J’burg: Julia Jones-6 IP, 3 H, 0 R. 0 BB, 12 SO.
Brockway: Taylor Rhed-6 IP, 18 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Rhed.
In other softball action Friday:
ECC 8,
Bradford 1
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic softball team got off to a slow start Friday against Bradford, but once the runs started to come they kept coming for the Lady Crusaders in an 8-1 victory at Benzinger Park.
Elk County found itself in a 1-1 tie entering the bottom of the third before ECC grabbed the lead with a pair of runs before scoring three more times in the fourth to go up 6-1.
Gabby Weisner manufactured a run in the third, drawing a leadoff walk before stealing second and third before scoring on an error. Teammate Emily Mourer blasted a solo home run two batters later to make it 3-1.
In the fourth, ECC scored runs on a Lydia Anderson groundout, a wild pitch and a single by Caitlyn Vollmer. The Lady Crusaders tacked on two more runs in the sixth for good measure on RBI singles by Vollmer and Fledderman.
Vollmer finished the day 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Sydney Alexander was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Lucy Klawuhn and Weisner also scored twice.
Mourer silenced the Bradford bats in the circle. She tossed a four-hitter, allowing one unearned run while striking out 10 and walking none.
Elk County (6-2) travels to Kane on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 8,
BRADFORD 0
Score by Innings
Bradford 001 000 0 — 1
ECC 102 302 x —:8
Bradford—1
Alanna Benson 3011, Kelsey Deming 3000. Kalie Dixon 3010, Madison Dougherty 3000, Desarae Luce 2000, Hannah S. 1000. Olivia Angel 2000, Payton Morgan 1000, mallory Craig 2000, Bryn H. 1000, Carli Periscini 2110, Kadence M. 2010. 25-1-4-1.
ECC—8
Lucy Klawuhn 2200, Gabby Weisner 2200, Reagna Bauer 0000, Lydia Anderson 4001, Emily Mourer 2111, Sydney Alexander 2220, Caitlyn Vollmer 3032, Ellie Baron 3000, Tessa Fledderman 2011, Kathrine Kirst 4010, Mya Pistner 0100, Hope Farley 0000, Mackenzie Bille 0000. Totals: 24-8-8-5.
Errors: Bradford 2, ECC 2. LOB: Bradford 3, ECC 10. 2B: Dixon. HR: Mourer. HBP: Fledderman (by Dixon).
Pitching
Bradford: Kalie Dixon-3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 10 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Madison Dougherty 2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
ECC: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Dixon.