KNOX — On a night where Keystone honored their local first responders and military personnel worldwide, it was the Panthers that came out victorious beating Brockway by a final score of 24-6.
The black and gold continued their success on defense, adding three more interceptions to their total of six, giving the ball hawking secondary nine interceptions on the young season.
Running back Kyle Nellis carried the ball 16 times for 42 yards, while quarterback Bret Wingard paced the offense with his legs and his arm, proving why he is the true definition of a dual threat quarterback.
Wingard was 11 for 30 for 156 yards and two passing touchdowns, while also rusing 11 times for 16 yards and one score.
Wingard’s favorite target thus far, Zander McHenry, hauled in four catches for 83 yards and one touchdown, while Ian Keth had four catches for 66 yards.
Keystone struck first, opening the scoring on a 2nd and 12 play that found Wingard tossing the ball deep to McHenry for the score, putting Keystone on top 6-0. After the extra point, Keystone held a controlling 7-0 lead over the Rovers.
The score remained 7-0 until midway through the second quarter when Brockway’s Carter Hickman was able to find the end zone on a 3-yard rush. After a blocked extra point Keystone still held a 7-6 lead.
Keystone added another score when Wingard found McHenry at the goal line for the second passing touchdown of the game. After the PAT, Keystone grabbed the momentum and led 14-6.
Just before the half, the Panther defense proved tough, forcing a quick Brockway three and out.
With fourth and long on the scoreboard and the shadows of the goalpost looming behind the Rover punter, an errant snap traveled over the punters head, sending the Rovers scrambling to get back on the ball, but surrendering great field position to Keystone.
With the Panthers threatening inside the 15-yard line with just under 10 seconds left in the half, head coach Ryan Smith called on his field goal unit to give the Panthers a two score advantage 17-6 heading into the locker room at the half.
After an injury sideline starting quarterback Brayden Fox, the Rovers had to turn to the run game using Hickman as the feature back. The junior fished the night with 14 rushes for 69 yards and one score.
Fox was 11 for 20 for 188 yards and two interceptions before being sidelined the entire second half with an apparent lower leg injury.
Blake Pisarcik finished the night with two catches for 83 yards, while Matt Pyne had three catches for 60 yards. Jalen Kosko added three catches for 40 yards
For the Rovers, Peyton Maurer paved the way on the defense with seven tackles, adding two sacks to his stat line.
Brockway returns home this coming week to take one Coudersport, while Keystone has a non-conference game against Cameron County.