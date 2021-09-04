DuBOIS — Veteran coach Jason Gustafson has turned DuBois into one of the perennial volleyball powerhouses in District 9.
The Lady Beavers have captured four straight District 9 Class 3A titles, although last year’s was won by default during a difficult COVID-19 impacted season that saw DuBois reach the state semifinals without playing a postseason game prior to that Final Four matchup against WPIAL champ Franklin Regional.
DuBois actually had a 21-day layoff between its final regular season match and the state semifinal showdown with Franklin Regional that saw the Lady Beavers fall in straight sets, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17.
In between, DuBois was forced to sit on the sidelines so to speak as it was the lone team to enter the D-9 Class 3A playoffs, then had its PIAA quarterfinal match against Conneaut Area postponed when Conneaut was forced to forfeit under PIAA rules because of positive COVID cases.
The end result was DuBois was afforded the opportunity to play for a berth in the state finals, an experience that will likely prove invaluable this year considering Gustafson lost just two players to graduation in middle hitter Taylor Smith and libero Emma Torretti.
That means DuBois and Gustafson welcomes back a wealth of talent, more then even he says he’s ever had before.
“I give the girls credit. They understood last year (and all the impacts of COVID) and loved being there (state playoffs,” said Gustafson. “It was great oportunty for them. We played a good team (Franklin Regional) in the playoffs, which was great considering we had juniors, sophomores and freshmen play in that game and only lost two girls from that team.
“Taylor was a good leader, and that’s the thing we miss most about her not being here. She wasn’t afraid to challenge the girls to work harder, and we don’t really have that in this bunch. I’m hoping we can balance that out with the overall experience we have back. We’re top-heavy (grade-wise) with nine seniors and six juniors.”
Thrown in a talented group of sophomores, and Gustafson finds himself having arguably the deepest team (talent-wise) to start a season during his tenure at DuBois.
“We’re happy to have the crew we have, but at the same point, and I’ve probably never been in this situation before,” said Gustafson. “I feel comfortable with 15 girls who can go out there on any given night and can all contribute and play well. Right now (at practice) we have 12 on the court and four girls on the sideline that are waiting just to go on the varsity court alone.
“It’s depth like I’ve never had before, and it’s exciting for sure. Granted, that comes with its hurdles too, because a couple years down the line it will be a different story. For now, it’s exciting because every practice is competitive as heck because they are all battling for playing time. And, I can tell they want to work back to that situation of last year (state playoffs) by the way they are working in practice right now.”
That talented group of returnees is led by the seniors Bella Gregory, Eden Galiczynski and Lauren Walker and junior Jess Pfaff, all of whom earned accolades for theit play in 2020.
Gregory (outside hitter) was named the District 9 Class 3A MVP and later earned Class 3A All-State honors. Galiczynski (setter), Walker (middle hitter) and Pfaff (outside hitter) were all D-9 All-Stars. The graduated Smith (middle hitter) gave DuBois a fifth D-9 All-Star.
Other seniors back are Leah Colville, Abby Geist-Salone,Kat Patton, Rachel Radaker, Hannah Spinda and Ashlyn West, while Maddie Crabtree, Kendra Cowan, Emma Delp, Gabby Gulvas and Emily Snyder join Pfaff as junior returnees. Sophomore Morgan Pasternak is one of the younger player who is battling for a spot in the varsity lineup.
In Gustafson’s eyes, all those players — even the four returning All-Stars — are in competition for playing time this season.
“With 15 girls competing to play, it’s a situation where just because we have a lot of returnees doesn’t mean it (starting lineup) is locked down and set in stone,” he said. “We are four deep at middle, two deep at setter, two deep at libero and three deep at outside hitter right now. I told the girls, while we want to settle on a solid seven or eight, my opinion is the way we look every night is probably going to change just because of the play in practice.
“You’re going to feed the hot hand, so depending on who is playing/practicing well, that’s who is going to see time (in matches). Some of it will also depend on matchups against who we are playing. They have all played a lot of volleyball, and in the end, that competition for positions every day in practice is what you need to get better.”
DuBois opens its season Tuesday at Ridgway before hosting rival Punxsutawney on Thursday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Leah Colville, Eden Galiczynski, Abby Geist-Salone, Bella Gregory, Kat Patton, Rachel Radaker, Hannah Spinda, Lauren Walker, Ashlyn West. Juniors: Maddie Crabtree, Kendra Cowan, Emma Delp, Gabby Gulvas, Jess Pfaff, Emily Snyder. Sophomores: Morgan Pasternak, Grace Prosper, Baylee Spinda. Freshmen: Ava Baronick, Ava Buchanan, Jenna Cornelius Aleah Irwin, Lindsey Johnson, Haley Reed, Alissa Stevens