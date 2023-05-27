SHIPPENSBURG — Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon is back in the 400-meter dash finals, looking to defend her state title.
Harmon qualified with a preliminary time of 58.26 seconds Friday afternoon at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
She’ll be seeded third for Saturday’s final behind solid favorite Ka’Nai Bey-English of Master Charter North. Bey-English, owner of the top time in the state most of the season, blistered the track in 55.39 seconds.
The second seed is Laurel’s Tori Atkins at 56.94. Atkins finished third in last year’s final as Harmon raced from behind to edge her and Montoursville’s Lily Saul with a time of 57.15 seconds. Harmon’s prelim time was a season-best.
Harmon also ran in the 200 dash, placing 15th with a time of 26.21 seconds.
While Harmon secured a top-eight medal finish in the 400, the only other Friday medals were won by her Lady Bulldogs teammate Alivia Huffman in the javelin and DuBois Central Catholic’s Hope Jacob (see other story) in the high jump.
While Union/A-C Valley’s Evie Bliss dominated the javelin with a meet-record throw of 170 feet, 2 inches (see other story), Huffman nabbed an eighth-place medal with a throw of 127 feet, 1 inch, knocking out Punxsutawney’s Mary Grusky from a medal spot. Grusky finished ninth with her best throw of 124 feet, 9 inches.
From there, several other area athletes turned in performance that came up shy of state finals berths, although the finals-only format in the 800 and 3,200 runs and 4x800 relay will give some other area entries shots at medal finishes Saturday.
Elk County Catholic’s Sophia Bille, who will run in the Lady Crusaders’ medal-contending 4x800 relay Saturday, cut 13 seconds off her seeded 1,600 time and finished 11th with a time of 5:15.22.
In other performances:
— Brookville’s Julie Monnoyer was 23rd in the 100 hurdles and ran on the 26th-place 4x100 relay with Hannah Geer, Autumn Walter and Kaida Yoder.
— Johnsonburg’s Annasophia Stauffer finished 21st in the 200 dash and 23rd in the 100 hurdles.
— Elk County Catholic’s Rachel Sloff was 23rd in the long jump.
— Punxsutawney’s 4x400 relay finished 24th with Emily McMahan, Riley Miller, Jordann Hicks and Taylor Bair. Samantha Griebel was 19th in the high jump.