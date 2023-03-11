NEW BETHLEHEM — Jumping on Serra Catholic in the first half with a big 14-0 run, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs notched a 63-36 win over WPIAL sixth seed Serra Catholic.
It was the 19th straight win for the 26-1 Lady Bulldogs, who advance to Tuesday’s second round against District 6 third-place Bishop McCort at a site and time to be announced. The Crushers needed overtime to beat WPIAL runner-up Freedom, 64-58.
The Lady Bulldogs’ last state playoff win was a 53-49 first-round victory over Cochranton in the Class 2A playoffs in 2020.
Mylee Harmon led the Lady Bulldogs with 22 points, eight coming during the 14-0 run. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 11-10 after the first quarter, but were already embarking on the big run. Serra went up 11-8 with 44 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Addyson Bond’s dish to Kira Bonanno cut it to the 11-10 margin before the end of the first. From there, it was the Lady Bulldogs who pulled away for a 22-11 lead and took a 27-17 advantage into halftime.
Harmon’s steal and layup put her team up for good at 12-11 48 seconds into the second quarter and Alivia Huffman’s steal and pass to Harmon for a three-point play put Redbank Valley up 22-11 at the 4:09 mark of the second quarter.
Serra Catholic ended the run with a free throw, its first point of the quarter, to make it 22-12 with 3:54 left in the half. The Lady Bulldogs took a 27-17 advantage into halftime.
Caylen Rearick and Huffman also reached double figures with 14 and 12 points respectively. Rearick nailed a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the second half to put the Lady Bulldogs up 13 points and Serra never got closer as the Lady Bulldogs’ 14-2 run to start to the second half put the game away.
Harmon’s two free throws with two seconds left in the third quarter had the Lady Bulldogs up 44-26. Their largest lead of the game was the final score.
Serra’s season ended at 18-5. Abby Genes led the Eagles with 15 points.