DuBOIS — It was an electric atmosphere that had a heavyweight title fight feel to it on Friday night at the Varischetti Sports Complex gymnasium between the crosstown rivals of DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic. And much like a title fight, it was a back-and-forth slugfest that saw lead changes throughout. But in the end, a couple of free throws with 3.4 seconds left by Lady Cardinal Kayley Risser were the deciding factor in a 40-39 win by DCC.
After missing the three previous free throws prior, Risser knocked them down when it mattered most to help pick up the win.
“I had just said to our coaches, ‘I can’t believe Kayley just missed three straight free throws,’ which I thought could’ve iced the game,” Lady Cardinals head coach Jordan Hoover said. “Then she finds a way to make up for it. She’s just one of those kids that in big moments finds a way to deliver. Thankfully for us, she did there.”
After DCC (13-7) would go up 8-0 early in the first quarter, DuBois would battle back to take an 18-17 lead late in the second as both went into the half tied at 20.
The third quarter alone then saw six lead changes as they traded bucket after bucket with the visiting Lady Beavers holding a 29-28 lead going into the fourth.
But Risser would tie it up on a free throw at 29-29 and Rose Whipple would knock down a three that made the student section go wild to take a 32-29 lead. A turnaround jumper by Risser then made it 34-29 and two free throws by Faith Jacob gave DCC a seven-point lead with 5:14 to go.
With the Lady Beavers down seven, Isabella Geist-Salone put the team on her back and started hitting runner after runner to chip away at the deficit.
“We obviously gameplanned to work around Madison (Rusnica) and (Alexas) Pfeufer as shooters,” Hoover said. “We just didn’t anticipate (Geist-Salone’s fourth quarter) and we stayed stubborn (on Rusnica and Pfeufer). Izzy did such a nice job of continually making shots — and not always easy shots. I told her, ‘Hey, really good game, Izzy’ afterwards.”
“That was pretty cool,” DuBois head coach Rodney Thompson said of Geist-Salone’s fourth quarter. “She had been struggling so much. Then all of a sudden ... it was pretty cool to see that.”
Three consecutive buckets by Geist-Salone cut the DCC lead to one with 2:52 left. And after Lexi Berta missed a one-and-one opportunity, Geist-Salone knocked down a runner near the foul line to give DuBois a 37-36 lead.
Risser had a chance to tie and get the lead back with her one-and-one opportunity with 2:15 to go but missed and DuBois got the rebound — eventually stalling on offense before DCC put Geist-Salone on the line for a one-and-one opportunity with 1:24 to go.
DuBois got a 39-36 lead after Geist-Salone hit both free throws and each team had another possession that came up empty before DCC called a timeout trailing by three with 49.9 seconds left.
Berta would miss underneath and DuBois’ Madison Rusnica would grab the board. But with 31.8 to go, Rusnica missed the front end of a one-and-on and Jacob snagged the rebound. Jacob would then make a putback underneath to cut the DuBois lead to 39-38 with 18.2 seconds to go.
The Lady Cardinals would then foul DuBois and the strategy worked as Pfeufer missed a free throw and Jacob got the rebound once again.
Risser then initially missed a shot and Lauren Davidson got the crucial rebound before she passed it back out and Risser drove in the lane to draw the foul with 3.4 seconds left.
“I think our ability to not panic down by three, we got the layup with Faith (Jacob) that cut it to one,” Hoover said. “We got in the press and I told them to try and get one trap. Then them missing the free throw was a big deal and then Kayley (Risser) does such a great job of just attacking all the time. When you’re aggressive, good things happen.”
Risser knocked down the first free throw and DuBois called a timeout. But that didn’t ice her, as she made the second for her 10th point of the night to give DCC the lead.
One last ditch effort had Geist-Salone break free on the inbounds, but Jacob blocked her attempt in the lane and DCC walked away with the victory.
“That was probably one of the most fun wins of my coaching career, to be honest with you,” Hoover said. “Given the atmosphere, I thought DuBois gave us a heck of a punch tonight. I thought it was a well-played game.”
“We did a couple of things that we shouldn’t have,” Thompson said. “We could’ve had them but we didn’t.”
Jacob had 10 points, 16 boards and five blocks on the night.
“I’m so proud of Faith (Jacob) for these last few games,” Hoover said. “I think she kind of snapped out of her shell offensively. I told her after the (Brookville Holiday Tournament) game against DuBois, I thought that if we had an aggressive version of her, we would win a lot more games. I kind of challenged her and I said, ‘You’re such a good athlete. Just play hard every night and see where it ends up.’ I think she’s answered that call and she’s really maturing and coming into her own.”
Geist-Salone had a game-high 14 points as she had all 10 of DuBois’ fourth quarter points. Rusnica and Brooke Chewning chipped in with eight points.
“They did what they needed to do to sort of put us on the edge a little bit,” Thompson said of DCC. “It could’ve gone either way. It was the same way as the Brookville Holiday Tournament. (DuBois Central Catholic) could’ve won that one too. We’re very similar when you look at us. We have some strengths and we have these weaknesses that come out and rear their ugly heads. I think Jordan (Hoover) and I have very similar-type personnel. We’ve got kids that’ll work hard and at the end of the day, that’s really, really important.”
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action as they host Eisenhower on Tuesday for a varsity game only.
“That moves us to 13-7 and I’m sure if you said (prior to the season) that we have a roster of two juniors and we’re playing freshmen and sophomores, we have some really good wins, too,” Hoover said. “That may top the list just because of the game here and for the kids — it was just an awesome atmosphere. Very proud of them and I can’t say enough good things on how they continued to compete no matter what.”
DuBois now falls under .500 to 10-11 on the year and travels to St. Marys on Monday evening.
“We just need to better job and I need to do a better job of disciplining the girls and making sure things that are happening out here, I have to take responsibility for,” Thompson said. “So if it’s sloppy play, I’ve got to take responsibility for that.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 40,
DuBOIS 39
Score by Quarters
DuBois 4 16 9 10 — 39
DCC 10 10 8 12 — 40
DuBois—39
Madison Rusnica 2 4-6 8, Isabella Geist-Salone 6 2-2 14, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeufer 0 0-1 0, Allie Snyder 2 2-2 6, Brooke Chewning 4 0-0 8, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 3, Kam Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-11 39.
DuBois Central Catholic—40
Marina Hanes 1 2-3 5, Kayley Risser 3 4-8 10, Faith Jacob 3 4-8 10, Rose Whipple 2 0-0 5, Lexi Berta 2 0-1 6, Emma Elensky 2 0-0 4, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-20 40.
Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (A. Geist-Salone), DCC 4 (Berta 2, Hanes, Whipple).