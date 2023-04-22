SENECA — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team continued its winning ways on Friday afternoon with a 12-3 road victory over the Cranberry Area Lady Berries.
As its been for the majority of the season, the Lady Cardinals put on a hitting clinic, outhitting the Lady Berries 17-7 on the afternoon with all nine starters getting at least one hit.
Leadoff hitter Kali Franklin and Kayley Risser had big days as each had a double and a home run as Franklin had five RBIs and Risser had four. Jessy Frank also had three hits while Melia Mitskavich and Lauren Davidson had two each.
Mitskavich also picked up the win inside the circle, throwing five and 1/3 innings and allowing seven hits, three runs and three walks while striking out five. Rylee Kulbatsky finished off the final one and 1/3 innings while allowing no hits, no runs and no walks while striking out all four batters she faced.
Frank scored on an error for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Mitskavich helped her own cause with an RBI single to go up 2-0 before the Lady Berries touched the bats.
Franklin’s two-RBI double in the top of the second made it 4-0 and Frank brought her home on the next play with an RBI single.
Cranberry would cut the DCC lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth before the Lady Cardinals would again take a five-run lead in the top of the fifth. That’s when Risser led off the inning with a solo home run to left for the 6-1 lead.
Central Catholic would pick up a 7-1 lead the following inning as Franklin scored on a Risser groundout.
The Lady Berries cut the DCC lead to four as the Lady Cardinals would then put Kulbatsky inside the circle for the remainder of the contest with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
But the Lady Cardinals would then score five more runs in the top of the seventh to officially put the game away as DCC did all of its damage with two outs.
Marina Hanes singled to lead off the five-run inning and made it to second on an error. Davidson then singled to center to plate Hanes for the 8-3 lead. Designated player Lexi Berta singled on an infield grounder to short as the No. 9 batter, allowing leadoff hitter Franklin to blast a three-run homer to right for the 11-3 Lady Cardinals lead.
Frank would reach on an error and get to second on a wild pitch as Risser’s RBI double scored the 12th and final run of the day for the Lady Cardinals.
Once the Lady Berries touched the bats again in the bottom of the seventh, Kulbatsky struck out the side to give DCC a 12-3 win.
The Lady Cardinals (10-0) host Marion Center on Monday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 12,
CRANBERRY AREA 3
Score by Innings
DuBois 230 011 5 — 12
Cranberry 000 102 0 — 3
DuBois Central Catholic—12
Kali Franklin ss 5335, Jessy Frank c 5231, Kayley Risser cf 5234, Melia Mitskavich p-3b 5021, Rose Whipple 1b 4010, Lydia Morgan lf 3110, Marina Hanes rf 3110, Lauren Davidson 2b 4221, Lexi Berta dp 3110, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p (flex) 0000. Totals: 37-12-17-12.
Cranberry Area—3
L. Reisinger lf 4000, R. Watson ss-2b 4000, K. Schneider 3b-p 4010, R. Coe 2b-1b 2010, C. Scarborough 3121, K. Findlay cf 3110, J. Shumaker c 2110, K. Beggs rf 2011, M. Smith p-1b 2000. Totals: 26-3-7-2.
Errors: DuBois 0, Cranberry 3. 2B: Risser, Franklin; Shumaker. HR: Risser, Franklin; Scarborough.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Rylee Kulbatsky-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Cranberry Area: M. Smith-2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; K. Schneider-4 2/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; N/A-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich. Losing pitcher: Smith.