BROOKVILLE — The Gold Standard of the District 9 League girls’ basketball made a stop in Brookville Friday night.
And the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks were riding a one-game losing streak, their longest such streak of the season, and ended it easily with a 74-19 rout of Brookville.
Obviously, that’s an overstatement on the losing streak, considering the Lady Chucks were dealt their first loss in Wednesday’s 52-31 loss at Class 5A state power Cathedral Prep.
“We had a scheduling snafu which opened up a game for us and they missed some games in Florida, so it worked out where we went up Wednesday night for kind of a learning experience for our kids,” said Lady Chucks head coach Mike Carlson, whose team is now 17-1. “We won’t see size like that until hopefully we win a couple state playoff games. But it was just nice for our kids to see that next level and that we could compete with some of those teams and I thought we did a good job of that.”
The Lady Chucks trailed by single digits in the third quarter before Prep pulled away for a 21-point win. Carlson will take it and he thinks his team will build off that as well.
“I left pretty pleased with how we scrapped against that size and I think the girls gained some confidence as funny as that may sound,” Carlson said.
Against Brookville and finishing off a three-game week that started Monday with a key D9 League win over Elk County Catholic, the Lady Chucks eventually got things revved up. They led by just a 6-3 margin a little over halfway through the first quarter before separation started.
The Lady Chucks, who beat Brookville 66-27 on Jan. 24, led 20-5 by the end of the first quarter and set the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion to start the second half after building the lead to 41-7 by halftime.
One of four players in double-figure scoring, Chloe Presloid led the barrage with 23 points, drilling 5 of 8 3-point shots and grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. Danielle Griebel scored 13 points, Emily Dobbins came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points and Avari Powell finished with 10 points.
The Lady Chucks shot 53 percent (28-for-53) from the floor and sank half of their 3-pointers (11-for-22). Carlson, always looking for his team’s improvement, certainly has goals the rest of the way. They haven’t yet clinched their eighth straight D9 League title with three games left in league play and up two games in the loss column over both Elk County Catholic and St. Marys. They host the Lady Dutch Tuesday. They won at St. Marys, 45-34, back on Jan. 18.
“We were sluggish tonight a little early, but the girls were coming off that game Wednesday and we had the win over Elk County Catholic Monday, so I was nit-picking at halftime,” Carlson said. “We had nine turnovers at the half, so that was it.”
The Lady Chucks extended their winning streak to 19 games against Brookville and with the season sweep retained the Chuck Daly Traveling Trophy which is sponsored by the Chuck Daly Foundation in Punxsutawney. Daly, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, started his coaching career in the late 1950s with the Chucks before moving on to college and NBA ranks. He was a close friend with Brookville longtime coach Larry McManigle.
The last Brookville win over the Lady Chucks was a 46-35 victory on Jan. 29, 2013 to secure a season split. Since the 2012-13 season, the Lady Chucks are 87-10 in D9 League games.
“That’s the best team in the district and I don’t know what their ceiling is, but we wish them nothing but the best in the playoffs,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We have Pink Night at home against Clarion Monday and that’s what we’re focusing on right now.”
Eden Wonderling and Reggan Olson each scored four points to lead the 4-13 Lady Raiders, who were 5-for-36 from the field and didn’t hit a field goal until the 2:21 mark of the second quarter to make it 38-7, their first five points coming on free throws.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 74,
BROOKVILLE 19
Score By Quarters
Punxsutawney 20 21 20 13 — 74
Brookville 5 2 7 5 — 19
Punxsutawney –74
Chloe Presloid 8 2-2 23, Olivia Burkett 2 1-2 5, Emily McMahan 0 0-2 0, Avari Powell 5 0-0 10, Danielle Griebel 4 3-3 13, Riley Doverspike 2 0-0 4, Samantha Griebel 1 1-2 3, Emily Dobbins 4 0-0 11, Emily Wisnesky 1 0-0 3, Camryn Hall 1 0-0 0, Maddi Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 7-11 74.
Brookville –19
Samantha Whitling 0 3-4 3, Eden Wonderling 1 2-2 4, Reggan Olson 1 2-2 4, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Kerstyn Davie 1 0-0 3, Kaida Yoder 1 0-0 2, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0, Hannah Geer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 5 7-8 19.
3-pointers: Punxsutawney 11 (Presloid 5, D. Griebel 2, Dobbins 3, Wisnesky), Brookville 2 (Davie, Geer).